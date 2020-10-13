Craftsman Tools Prime Day Deal: Save Up To 40%

If you’re looking for an incredible deal on Craftsman tools, have we got a treat for you: these five popular items below are on sale for up to 40% for Amazon Prime Day. Whether its a gift for a special do-it-yourselfer or simply something for yourself, Craftsman tools are always a hit with anyone who’s handy enough to swing a hammer.

Take a look at the gear below for some great Prime Day bargains. And remember: if you’re not a Prime member, think about signing up to take advantage of not only this deal but for loads of other benefits.

Get Prime Day Deals on Craftsman Tools

Save $50 on the Craftsman 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor

This Craftsman 6-gallon pancake air compressor features a durable, oil-free pump for maintenance-free operation and a long life. It weighs just 30 pounds so you can literally use it anywhere you have close access to a 110V outlet.

A maximum load of 150 PSI throughput and a six-gallon tank is ideal for with a number of air-powered tools and applications as well. It’s been marked down to just $99 for Prime Day making this a highly desirable purchase for any do-it-yourselfer.

Working in cold weather? Well, that’s not a problem for this little guy. It will easily start up in a variety of environmental working conditions. The compressor comes with a 13-piece accessory kit including a 25-foot, 1/4-inch hose, a tire chuck with plug, blow gun with plug, a tire gauge, three inflator adapters, and a blow gun with safety nozzle.

Price: $99.00

Save 36% on the Craftsman 102-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit

All the basics are covered with the Craftsman 102-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Kit. Everything is here in the blow molded, durable PVC case:

Fiberglass 16oz claw hammer

Imperial and Metric socket set with large, easy-to-read markings

3/8-inch and 1/4-inch drive ratchets with 72-teeth and extensions

Slip joint, groove joint, and long nose pliers along with an adjustable wrench

Utility knife

Four bi-material screwdrivers for increased comfort

12-foot tape measure

Two eight-piece Allen wrench sets

Most of the tools in the kit are covered by a full lifetime warranty with hassle-free replacement. That’s a real Craftsman perk for sure. Whether you’re looking to outfit a young person just getting started or you would like to replace someone’s worn-out tools, this Craftsman Tool Kit is just the set to make a great gift.

Price: $69.99

Save $40 on the Craftsman 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Wrench

There is nothing finer to remove and tighten lug nuts than this Craftsman 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench. It features a hog ring anvil for easy socket changes. This impact wrench puts out 2,700 impacts per minute and provides a maximum 450 ft-lbs of torque for quick removal of big fasteners.

This impact wrench will produce a maximum of 2,200 RPMs along with a variable speed trigger for tight control. This Prime Day deal will save you $40 on the tool itself but keep in mind it doesn’t come with a case or sockets. To make a great gift even greater, consider a Craftsman deep socket set sized for either SAE or metric units.

Price: $69.00

Save 38% on the Craftsman 5 Amp Jig Saw

Jig saws, like this one from Craftsman, are really handy to have around to make curved cuts through thin material. There are four orbital settings depending on your need to cut more or less aggressively and a variable-speed trigger for nice control when you’re working.

The tool-free blade change is a nice feature to get worn out blades removed quickly. Need to make some angled cuts? Simply adjust the beveling shoe and make it happen. Craftsman has some of the coolest-looking tools in the business. The contoured, overmolded handle and sleek lines make this jig saw one you can’t wait to use.

Price: $32.99

Save 33% on this Craftsman 10-Inch Miter Saw Blade Combo Pack

Chances are the handyman you know needs some saw blades. This Craftsman 10-Inch Miter Saw Blade Combo Pack is 33% less expensive on Prime Day so it’s a great time to stock up. Each blade features induction-brazed Carbide steel tips for durability and long life with precision-ground teeth to make the smoothest cuts around.

The heat-treated plate on the blades eliminates warping when things get hot. And if you’re worried about damp conditions out in the shop, there’s a corrosion-resistant coating applied to each blade to prevent rust. Great value and excellent craftsmanship (see what I did there?) are what everyone wants to see in a gift.

Price: $19.98

