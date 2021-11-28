11 Best Cyber Monday Echo & Amazon Device Deals: Save Up to 56%

Each year, Amazon unleashes a new round of devices that are better than ever. In 2021, for example, we have the all-new Amazon Halo View fitness tracker and an improved Fire TV Stick 4K with faster and more reliable performance.
Need to replace an aging smart speaker? Grab a heavily discounted Echo Dot (4th Gen) while supplies last. Looking for the Fire HD 10 tablet? We’ve got you covered with huge savings on tablets for adults and kids.
In many cases, the prices below are the lowest we’ve seen so far this year. They’re only valid as long as the item is in stock, though, so we suggest acting now if you see a great deal.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the biggest discounts on Amazon devices this Cyber Monday is right here. You’ll save 56% off the Facebook Portal 10″. The price is $100 less than usual, so you’ll pay just $79 for this interactive device. It’s also currently the lowest price of the year.
Even if you can’t gather with friends and family members, it’s easy to stay in touch with the 10″ Portal. You can call loved ones using WhatsApp, Zoom or Messenger, even if they don’t own a Portal.
Many people find the Facebook Portal 10″ really useful for elderly family members as well. The screen is large enough to easily see who you’re speaking with, and the controls are pretty intuitive. A smart camera zooms and pans to keep everyone in the frame, so grandma doesn’t have to hold the device while she’s talking. Plus, Smart Sound enhances her voice as she’s speaking, so you can clearly hear weaker voices.
Working from home? You can join or host calls with over 50 people using Messenger Rooms. With partners such as Zoom and Messenger, you can seamlessly collaborate with remote coworkers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save $112 off the eero 6 WiFi 6 system. That drops the price down to $167. It’s a massive discount that matches the lowest price so far this year.
This mesh system will blanket your home in reliable coverage up to 5,000 square feet. Even in larger homes, the WiFi speeds won’t dip below 500 mbps. Dead spots and buffering are no longer an issue, even when you’re gaming or streaming 4K content.
Featuring support for over 75 devices, there’s plenty of WiFi capacity to accommodate everyone. As an added bonus, eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub. You can easily connect with and control compatible devices using Alexa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score 50% off the Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 release) with this Cyber Monday deal. It’s now yours for just $74, which is the lowest price of the year.
The 2021 version has a large and clear 10.1-inch full HD display. With over 2 million pixels, the screen is 10% brighter than the older model. Whether you’re studying indoors or listening to music outside, you can clearly see what you’re doing.
This 2021 release is also faster than ever with an octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. That’s 50% more RAM than the previous version, so you can work and play without lags or hesitation. You can download and enjoy apps such as Zoom, Netflix, Instagram, Hulu and more.
While you can choose between 32 or 64GB of storage, the tablet is expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Built-in Alexa lets you complete tasks easier by simply using your voice. A USB-C cable is included for your convenience.
You can expect the tablet to last up to 12 hours of mixed use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been waiting for a massive deal on a Fire TV Stick, here it is. Right now you can save 50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. It’s just $24 with this Cyber Monday discount and is well worth it for half the price.
One of the most noticeable improvements over previous models is the speed. This Fire TV Stick delivers a snappier performance and quicker on-screen use, so you can enjoy your favorite content without lags or hesitation.
This Fire TV Stick is also easy to set up and will be ready to go in just minutes. It’s designed for 4K models but the picture quality is still good on HD TVs. You can conveniently stream content from YouTube TV, Amazon Prime and Hulu.
Need a TV to go with it? Check out the newly released Amazon Fire TVs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a great gift for a child, don’t sleep on this deal. Right now you can save 40% off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. You can grab this tablet for just $119, which is the lowest price so far this year.
Kids and adults both love this tablet. It’s a full-featured tablet with a powerful octa-core processor and 3GB RAM for quick and reliable performance. They can stay entertained by watching movies or listening to Audible books on long trips. There’s also plenty of storage space for songs, videos, games and books. The storage is even upgradable to 1TB, so kids can keep their HD 10 for years to come.
Optional subscriptions enhance this tablet’s features even more. Each tablet includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ to entertain school-age kids. It offers access to over 20,000 apps, including educational content from LEGO, National Geographic, Rabbids Coding and more. The subscription will then renew at $2.99 per month, and can be canceled at any time.
You can rest assured that your little one is enjoying appropriate content with various parental controls. Although kids can request apps, parents have to approve purchases and downloads. The web browser even has built-in controls to avoid inappropriate sites and block certain websites as needed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save 40% off Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with Alexa. Get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) for just $29. This steep discount matches the lowest price so far in 2021.
One of the biggest improvements over previous versions is the sound quality. It can be hard to get great sound out of a tiny speaker, but the 4th Gen Echo Dot sounds noticeably better. Although the hardware is the same as the last generation, the speaker now points towards the front. Whether you’re listening to music or a podcast, the sound is surprisingly rich.
With built-in Alexa, you can use your voice for most commands. Just say, “Hey, Alexa, tell a joke” or ask her to check the news or weather. You can easily set alarms and play your favorite music without using your hands.
If you’re heading out for the day or are going to bed, Echo Dot can adjust your thermostat or turn off the lights. You can even use your voice to lock the doors, as long as you have compatible devices.
Even if you’re far away, you can easily connect with other friends and family members who have an Echo or Alexa device. A drop-in feature lets you share announcements as needed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) is bigger and better than ever before. It’s currently on sale for $40 off, which means you’ll pay just $89 for this well-equipped smart display. This is the lowest price of the year.
The best part is the spacious 8-inch HD touchscreen display. It accurately tracks your movements and keeps you in the center of the screen during video chats. This gives you the flexibility to move around without worrying about disappearing from the screen.
Adaptive colors bring photos, videos and your favorite content to life. You can easily stream popular subscription services such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and Red Bull TV. If your hands are full or you’re too busy, simply ask Alexa to call your contacts.
You can also control your smart home devices through voice commands and movements. Echo Show 8 even doubles as a digital display to showcase your Amazon Photos.
If privacy is a concern, simply slide the integrated camera shutter closed and/or turn the mic and camera button off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $50 off Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with this Cyber Monday deal, so you’ll pay just $69.99. This is the lowest price of the year. It’s a great discount on comfortable and versatile noise-canceling earbuds that won’t break the bank.
Whether you’re walking the dog or commuting to work on a crowded train, these wireless earbuds drown out distractions with active noise cancellation (ANC). A sealed in-ear design keeps you focused on your music or audiobook regardless of what’s going on around you.
As with most other Echo devices, Alexa is available whenever you need to stream music, get directions, make calls and more. You can also access your phone’s assistant, such as Google Assistant or Siri. The battery lasts up to 5 hours with music playback and 15 hours with the charging case for all-day use.
These wireless earbuds are similar in many ways to the Apple AirPods Pro. However, they’re about half the price. Plus, the Echo Buds work with iOS and Android, so you can use your preferred assistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save 40% off the Blink Outdoor wireless HD security camera. This is an even better deal than last year’s holiday shopping season, and it’s by far the lowest price in 2021.
Keep a watchful eye on your property at all hours with Blink Outdoor, which monitors activity in and around your home during the day and night.
Infrared night vision ensures you can clearly see the surroundings, even when it’s dark. Outside is a rugged and durable outdoor camera that can withstand the elements throughout the year. This smart security camera is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Amazon Halo View fitness tracker won’t be released for another week, but you can grab it for 38% off with this Cyber Monday deal. It’s now yours for just $49, which is a great deal on a tracker that’s loaded with features.
In the past, Amazon’s fitness trackers haven’t been nearly as popular as devices from brands like Fitbit or Garmin. However, the Halo View could be a game-changer. To get the most out of Halo View, you’ll want to sign up for the Halo membership. Each purchase includes 12 months of complete access to membership features. If you choose not to renew your membership, you can still access basics such as sleep and heart rate monitoring and step tracking. Renewal fees are $3.99/month plus tax.
It also shares more similarities than differences compared to Charge 5 (also released in 2021). For example, both trackers have vibrant AMOLED displays and work with iOS and Android devices. They’re Bluetooth-enabled (Halo has Bluetooth 5.0) and show SMS notifications. You can monitor your heart rate and Sp02 levels with either tracker. Both trackers are swimproof for water-based workouts.
However, Charge 5 also has built-in GPS, an always-on display and contactless payments.
Don’t need a screen? The Amazon Halo Band could be a better choice. It’s also on sale for Cyber Monday, and you can grab it for 45% off. You’ll pay just $54, which is also the lowest price yet this year. Halo Band is a screen-free tracker that monitors your movements and sleep patterns. It tracks steps, heart rate and other crucial health metrics to give you a complete picture of your health, even when you’re not exercising. Halo Band is swimproof and water-resistant up to 50m.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a great deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller this Cyber Monday? Now they’re bundled together so that you can save even more. With this Fire TV gaming bundle, you’ll save 32%. That’s $40 off the TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, now for just $84. It’s a great deal for endless entertainment.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports WiFi 6. Even if other people around you are using WiFi 6 devices, your 4K streaming won’t get interrupted. The Stick is faster than previous versions and gives you nearly instant access to over 1 million movies and TV shows. You can easily launch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and other services.
Luna Controller is the wireless controller for Amazon’s new cloud gaming service. The controller talks directly to the cloud, so you don’t need to worry about separately pairing each device. You can use it with Fire TV or connect via USB or Bluetooth to play games on other devices, including Mac and Android.