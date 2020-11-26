15 Best Cyber Monday Bike Deals: Save Up to $2,100

Save up to $2,100 off your favorite bikes, bike frames, indoor cycling bikes, bike trainers, helmets, and more with this year’s hottest Cyber Monday bike deals. These great deals are happening right now, so don’t wait to jump on these Cyber Monday deals below.
Save thousands of dollars on your favorite Evil Bike products with these best Black Friday bike deals in 2020!
Save up to $2,100 off Evil Bikes Insurgent LB X01 Eagle Mountain Bike. This lightweight carbon fiber bike features a stiff and responsive frame along with lightweight carbon components to minimize excess weight. A SRAM 1010 Eagle drivetrain ensures precise shifting, whether you’re pedaling up a steep hill or powering along a flat surface.
Save up to $1,400 off Evil Bikes Insurgent LB GX Eagle Mountain Bike. The Insurgent returns with even more upgrades and features for an improved riding experience. Aside from its lighter and stiffer carbon construction, the bike also features responsive pedaling and a linkage driven single pivot suspension system (DELTA). Regardless of where you’re headed, a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain assures you won’t have any issues finding the right gear.
Save $660 off Evil Bikes The Calling Mountain Bike Frame. Build the bike of your dreams while saving big with this generous Black Friday discount. Perks include long, slack geometry for instant attacks and a smooth ride, along with internal cable routing for a cleaner look.
Save $250 off The MYX & The MYX PLUS indoor cycling bikes with this Black Friday deal. You’ll also get free shipping and assembly ($250 value).
The MYX is now just $1,049.00 using the following code: BLACKFRIDAY. This is a great deal considering all this bike has to offer, including a 21.5-inch interactive touchscreen tablet and access to hundreds of workouts. New sessions are added weekly to keep you entertained and inspired to crush your fitness goals. The Star Trac bike is a professional-quality alternative to group spin classes, and is a durable choice for any home gym.
You can also score $250 off The MYX Plus using the following code: BLACKFRIDAY. This bike comes with a six-piece weight set, including a kettlebell, and a large exercise mat. You’ll also get an EVA foam roller to stretch out before or after workouts. An included resistance band makes whole-body workouts quick and easy.
Save nearly $100 off the Kinetic Road Machine Control Trainer with this Black Friday 2020 deal. The Road Machine Smart Control Trainer is Bluetooth-enabled and works with your favorite third-party apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and more. This indoor bike trainer also has a larger stainless steel roller, which puts less stress on your bike’s tire over time. As long as your bike’s wheels fall between 22 and 29 inches it should work with this trainer. As you pedal, fluid resistance delivers that realistic road-like feel you find yourself craving with indoor rides. A quick-release skewer is included.
Consider pairing the trainer with the Kinetic Trainer Tire (currently on sale for 20 percent off).
Cyclists appreciate the Garmin Edge 1030 for its large 3.5-inch screen, which is full color. Comprehensive navigation shows you the best routes, whether you’re looking for new road or trail rides. Turn-by-turn navigation ensures you’ll never get lost. Riding with a group? Use the rider-to-rider feature to stay in touch. Other perks include pre-loaded Strava segments and an average battery life of 20 hours per charge.
Save over 20 percent off essential Bike Tools & Maintenance with these sweet Cyber Monday deals for the following products:
Finish Line Wet Bicycle Chain Lube
Finish Line Ceramic Wet Bicycle Chain Lube
Finish Line Showroom Polish & Protectant
White Lightning Crystal Grease Biodegradable
White Lightning Clean Streak
Finish Line Gear Floss
Finish Line Grease Kit
Super Bike Wash 16 oz Concentrate
Finish Line Pro Care Bucket Kit V8
Save $1,499 off Pinarello Dyodo eRoad Bike. Keeping up with the group is easier on the Pinarello Dyodo eRoad Bike. This fast and flexible pedal-assist bike is just as suitable for rides around town as it is for group rides. In addition to its light and durable carbon fiber frame, this e-bike boasts up to 28mm of tire clearance for enhanced grip and comfort, along with dependable SRAM components.
Save $999 off Pinarello Grevil+ Gravel Frameset. Head off-road after you’re done putting the finishing touches onto the Pinarello Grevil+ Gravel Frameset. This frameset easily accommodates 650b x 2.1-inch or 700c x 42mm tires. There’s also enough room to mount a third water bottle cage for those long days ont he trails. Internal cable routing gives this frameset a clean and modern appearance.
Save up to $800 off Pinarello Prince FX Disk Road Frameset. You don’t have to empty your wallet to get a high-performance carbon racing frameset, especially with this sweet Black Friday deal. Highlights include narrower tubing for increased comfort without compromising performance, along with improved geometry for a more race-like design. The bike can be outfitted with your disc brakes of choice for smooth and precise stopping power.
Save up to $651 off Pinarello Prince Ultegra Road Bike. If you’ve previously shied away from carbon road bikes because of their higher price tags, this Black Friday deal might convince you to take a second look. You’ll find all the necessary components to set yourself apart from the pack on race day, including a buttery smooth Ultegra R8000 drivetrain, a lightweight and responsive Carbon T700 frame and stock Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tires to keep you grounded on fast twists and turns.
If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to score a home spin bike at a lower price than usual, now’s your chance. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is currently $200 off, which brings its price to just under $2,000. When you consider all of the features that this studio cycle has to offer, including a 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen display, this is an especially solid deal. You can stream your favorite on-demand iFit workouts and ride along with your favorite instructors. The screen rotates a full 360 degrees. This bike comes with two three-pound dumbbells and features smooth and quiet magnetic resistance.
Save $190 off the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike (SF-B1709) with this Black Friday deal. The bike features magnetic resistance for a smooth and controlled ride. With 13 levels of resistance to choose from, there’s something for every fitness level and type of workout. Glance down at the digital display during your workouts to check your speed, cadence, distance, calories, time and more. This bike also includes a water bottle holder so that you can stay properly hydrated as you ride.
Save 40 percent ($759) off the Mercury Wheels X1 Carbon Enduro 29in Boost Wheelset with this big Black Friday deal. The wheelset features a trail-tuned rim to keep your rides comfortable and responsive. This carbon fiber wheelset is also made with extra-strong advanced composite material for maximum durability. It also won’t weigh you down, as the claimed weight is just 1700 grams.
Save up to $400 off the Mercury Wheels S5 Tubeless Wheelset. This wheelset is best for maximizing all-around performance and features a 50mm rim depth to help minimize excess weight. Tubeless compatibility means improved puncture resistance for more confident riding. A quick-release skewer is included. This carbon fiber tubless wheelset is designed for 700c wheels.
Save $145, or 36 percent, off the ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycling Bike with this Black Friday deal. This is an even better deal than we saw over this year’s Prime Day sales event!
This bike features a 35-pound flywheel for smooth and steady cycling, along with a quiet belt drive system. Instead of an integrated tablet, you’ll find a table mount with enough room for a tablet. The handlebars and seat can be adjusted for a more comfortable ride. This bike fits most riders between 5’1″ and 6’5″.
Save $105 off the Garmin Edge 1030 Bundle with this Black Friday deal. This bundle deal includes the Garmin Edge 1030 GPS bike computer along with speed and cadence sensors and a heart rate monitor strap to keep close tabs on your workouts. The computer features a waterproof touchscreen and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours. The device works with Android and iOS systems and has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.
Save $200 off the Afully Indoor Exercise Bike with this Black Friday deal. This indoor exercise bike comes with a quiet and responsive belt drive system, so you won’t disturb others during workouts. An integrated LCD monitor tracks your speed, riding time, calories, distance and more. You can adjust the seat four ways as well as move the handlebars up and down for a more customized fit. This bike fits riders up to 240 pounds and 6 feet tall.
Save $148 off the Marcy Club Revolution Bike with this Black Friday deal on home spin bikes. If you’re looking to save big on a no-frills cycling bike, this is a worthy deal. The bike features a sturdy steel frame and an ergonomic road-bike style saddle. You can adjust the seat and handlebars for a more comfortable fit. A 40-pound flywheel keeps the pedals turning smoothly, while a centrally located control knob makes it easy to adjust the resistance and quickly bring the bike to a stop if necessary.
Save 42 percent off the Continental Gatorskin Tire with this Black Friday cycling deal. This durable road tire is great for commuters and anyone who frequently rides on rough surfaces. Dual-layer puncture protection helps minimize potential impact from debris. This tire also features sidewall protection and a folding bead that reduces weight without compromising performance.
There’s lots to like about the POC Octal Raceday Helmet, which is on sale for up to 37 percent off with this sweet Black Friday deal. Shave seconds off your time with this sleek racing-specific helmet, which provides full coverage without weighing you down. Handy features such as an Eye Garage to store your sunglasses and a low-profile click wheel for rapid adjustments make this a winning helmet for any road cyclist.