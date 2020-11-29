11 Best Cyber Monday Blu-Ray Deals on Amazon

Free yourself from the constraints of streaming services with these best Cyber Monday Blu-ray deals on Amazon.
Die-hard fans will fall over themselves thanking you for this 15-disc Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended Version Blu-ray Collection. It comes with a mind-boggling 26 hours of special features spread across nine discs as well as almost two hours of movie content that wasn’t in the original theatre release.
The set is currently $59.99 down from the original $119.98 for a savings of $59.99.
Each film has four discs dedicated to the move content and special features. This isn’t a box set you can binge-watch in a day. This is a commitment and one that us true LOTR fans love doing.
Enjoy the ultra-HD visual experience of 2001: A Space Odyssey in 4K Ultra Blu-ray for over half of right now on Black Friday. At 64% off, saving you $27.03 off the list price, this Blu-ray has never been priced lower than this on Amazon.
It comes with lots of extras including four featurettes, a documentary, commentary, concept art, and a 1966 audio interview with Stanley Kubrick.
Fans of the Jurassic film series can save big today with this Jurassic World Five-Movie Collection which is currently 62% off at $22.99 down from the original $59.98. That works out to $36.99 off. According to CamelCamelCamel Amazon price tracker, the only time this Blu-ray set was offered at a lower price was last December, and it was only $0.62 less than it is now.
The set includes all your favorite Jurassic movies: Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Each movie has loads and loads of extras like deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, making-off special effects, storyboards, tours of the locations and sets, and commentary.
It also comes with a code for a digital copy of the content.
Get your John Wick fix 70% off right now and save $15.99 on this Blu-ray. That sale brings the price down to $7.00 from $22.99.
Capture the nostalgia and magic of the Back to the Future Trilogy on Blu-ray for 58% off. Right now you can save $20.99 on this Blu-ray and digital copy bundle.
It includes all of the movies and a disk of extras like a new short film of Christopher Llyod as Doc Brown, audio commentary, deleted scenes, behind the scenes, music videos, and archival featurettes.
Save big today on the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copy of Spider-Man: Homecoming which is currently 70% off at $5.99 down from $19.99.
Buying just the digital copy alone from Amazon Video is $7.99 so this huge value and a great way to stretch your holiday gift budget.
Stun the film-buffs this holiday with the Criterion Collection’s Essential Fellini. The 15-disc set is a collection of Fellini’s 14 films with 11 of them in 4K restorations. Originally $249.95, the set is half off right now for a savings of $124.96. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been offered on Amazon.
Beyond the 14 Fellini films, the discs also have tons of extras like digital restorations of two Fellini short films, two feature-length Fellini documentaries, a four-part interview with Fellini from 1960, behind the scenes documentaries for four films, audio commentary for six films, a documentary of Fellini’s wife, archival interviews, and more. The box set comes with two illustrated books of essays, notes on the films, and other memorabilia.
This Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copy bundle of My Hero Academia: Heros Rising, from one of the most beloved animes of the day, is only $19.96 down from $34.98 for a savings of $15.02. That’s 43% off and the lowest price this has ever been on Amazon.
If you were to buy only the digital copy of the movie, it’s $14.99 so you’re really getting a very good deal here.
Save big on this huge collection of Hitchcock movies with sales on both the DVD and Blu-ray versions of the collection.
Each set includes 15 classic Hitchcock movies, 10 television episodes, 15 hours of bonus features, and a collectible booklet.
The DVD Box Set is 40% off and Blu-ray Box Set is 10% off with a savings of $9.99.
Your film buff friend will love this gift of hours upon hours of the best of this master of horror.
You can pick up the new 4K digital remaster of Criterion Collection’s The Irishman for 50% off today and save a total of $19.96. This is the lowest this Blu-ray has ever been on Amazon according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
It’s a classic Martin Scorsese crime drama with all of 2019’s cinematic advancements–a recipe for a truly epic film. It stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci and is a retrospective of the lives of Teamsters in the 1950s.
This new 4K master has Dolby Atmos sound and includes extras like a making-of documentary, a roundtable discussion with the director and actors, behind the scenes of visual effects, visual essay, and archival interviews with the real-life subjects of the movie Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Hoffa.
Right now you can pick up the Complete 22nd Season of South Park on Blu-ray for 31% off on Amazon.
Originally $39.99, it’s now currently only $27.70. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest the set has been since early July.