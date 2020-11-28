6 Best Cyber Monday CBD Deals (2020)

Looking for Cyber Monday CBD deals? Read on to discover the best Cyber Monday CBD deals available right now. We’ve included the best CBD gummies and organic CBD oil — with great discounts for Cyber Monday 2020!
Bonus: CBD oil discount codes included below.
Our Review
BUY ONE GET ONE FREE on Five CBD's Gummies! at Five CBD From Five CBD
Five CBD Full Spectrum Gummies are amazing. I received a free sample to test out, and they really stood out, because of their palpable effects. And this week, you can buy one bottle and get one free — saving you nearly $60.
They give you a “buzz,” but it’s not debilitating. It’s more of a creative, uplifting, productive buzz.
The THC levels remain below .3%, so these are still legal in all 50 states. (To be sold as CBD or hemp, products can only have THC levels at .3% or less.) These low levels of THC are considered “non-psychoactive.”
So why do these CBD gummies produce such a noticeable buzz?
It could be Five CBD’s namesake ratio: They include 5 times as much CBD as other beneficial hemp compounds (including THC). For more information, check out my detailed review in our guide to the best CBD gummies.
I tried the 50 mg version, but you could also start with their 25-milligram version, which is cheaper. (And you can still buy one, get one free all week for Cyber Monday!)
-
Use code THANKS to save 35%! at Joy Organics From Joy Organics
This Joy Organics USDA Organic CBD Tincture is amazing. This Tranquil Mint flavor is the most delicious CBD oil I’ve ever tried.
(Full Disclosure: I received a free sample to test out.)
And when it comes to CBD tinctures, flavor isn’t insignificant. If you want your CBD to take effect faster, experts recommend keeping the CBD oil under your tongue for several seconds. That’s a lot easier if your CBD oil is delicious, like this one.
And today, you can save 35% — meaning you can get this tincture for the lowest price of the year.
Just use the code THANKS at checkout to get 35% off your entire offer (plus a free gift!).
Joy Organics CBD has USDA certified organic CBD products, and full spectrum as well as THC-free CBD oil (like this one).
So buying from them is always a good idea. But it’s an even better idea this week, when you can save big, with their biggest sale of the year.
For more information on why we love this CBD brand, check out our guide to organic CBD oil.
-
Save 50% on Social CBD Tinctures! at Social CBD From Social CBD
The Social CBD Tinctures are half-off for Cyber Monday, and they come in a range of awesome flavors, like this lemon ginger version.
These are made with CBD isolate, so they’re perfect for anyone who wants to avoid THC.
No coupon codes are necessary. You’ll see the 50% discounted price as soon as you select an option. (Each flavor comes in a variety of potencies.)
-
Use code CYBER30 to save 30%! at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
Save 30% on these Charlotte’s Web Gummies with Melatonin with this Cyber Monday deal! Just use code CYBER30 at checkout.
These contain CBD and melatonin, a hormone our body produces to regulate our sleep cycles.
They’re truly full spectrum hemp products: They contain small amounts of THC, according to a report we obtained from Charlotte’s Web.
Most CBD brands that make gummies do not use full spectrum hemp extract.
So these full-spectrum gummies are a rare find. If you’re looking for a plant-based product to help support healthy sleep cycles — and you believe in the “Entourage Effect” (the theory that CBD works best with small amounts of THC) — you should probably order these immediately.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to test out. The raspberry flavor is delicious. Eating just one helps me sleep great, and doesn’t leave me groggy. (They recommend a serving size of two, and I haven’t tried that yet. But if you struggle with serious insomnia, two Sleep gummies might be just what you need!)
-
Use Code CYBER2020 to Save 25% on Your Order! at Mana Botanics From Mana Botanics
Save 25% on Mana Botanics Hawaiian Hemp Balm today!
This balm contains Plantain, Comfrey, and approximately 150 mg CBD! Just use discount code CYBER2020 at checkout to unlock your savings.
Mana Botanics is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. Get some aloha-infused CBD cream — at a discount!
As always, we only include CBD products with third party lab results, so we reviewed the lab results for this product.
The lab found trace levels of THC, as well as the advertised levels of CBD. The presence of additional cannabinoids indicates that this CBD cream contains full spectrum hemp extract (which is what most experts recommend).
-
Use code THANKS to save 35%! at Joy Organics From Joy Organics
Joy Organics’ “Nighttime Bundle” includes their Melatonin + CBD Softgels, which practically guarantee a good night’s rest.
The bottle contains 30 CBD capsules, which each contain 25 mg CBD. So you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and well-rested.
The bundle also includes their CBD bath bombs, which are amazing. (Full disclosure: I received a free sample to test out.)
The bath bombs dissolve fizzily, releasing 25 mg CBD to soothe your skin, along with a lavender scent to lull you to sleep.
This would be a great gift for someone who loves self-care, and wants to get better sleep! (Um, who doesn’t?)
And right now, you can save 35% — which is the company’s biggest discount of the year. You can basically complete your 2020 gift shopping right here — and then you’ll definitely sleep better. Just use the code THANKS to take advantage of these huge savings!