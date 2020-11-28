6 Best Cyber Monday CBD Deals (2020)

6 Best Cyber Monday CBD Deals (2020)

Looking for Cyber Monday CBD deals? Read on to discover the best Cyber Monday CBD deals available right now. We’ve included the best CBD gummies and organic CBD oil — with great discounts for Cyber Monday 2020!

Bonus: CBD oil discount codes included below.

Can you score incredible deals on Cyber Monday CBD oil?

Absolutely! We've included several of the best Cyber Monday CBD oil sales in this exhaustive guide.

We'll keep updating this list as exciting deals sell out, and other new deals go live. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back in periodically while you shop.

New deals from the best CBD brands will keep going live all day!

This is amazing. How is this possible?

Several leading CBD brands are offering steep discounts for Cyber Monday. We've included CBD oil from several respected CBD brands above. Click any of the reviews for more information!

(You may need a Cyber Monday CBD dicount code, depending on the site offering the sale. You'll find the correct Cyber Monday CBD coupon code for that retailer in the top line of our review!)

Where can I find the best CBD oil Cyber Monday sales?

Right here, with our real-time coverage of Cyber Monday CBD deals. We'll be adding new discounted CBD oil products all day. Don't miss these epics deals on everyone's favorite cannabinoid!

How do you choose the best Cyber Monday CBD Deals available online?

We're the only CBD review site that requires third-party lab reports for every product we include. If the lab data isn't publicly available on their website, we contact the company and request them directly. (If they don't send us lab results, we don't cover their products.)

When we obtain the reports, we first look at cannabinoid potency results. We bust out the old calculator (by opening a calculator app), and multiply the CBD result (usually listed as milligrams per gram) by the total weight of the product. We verify that the labeling claims are accurate.

If the company does not provide lab reports, we don't include them in our guides. But as you'll see from our CBD coverage, dozens of reputable CBD companies have proven transparent and conscientious.

Sometimes, the CBD products turn out to have slightly more CBD than advertised. Just read our reviews for the full details on the product's lab report!

We also look at the cannabinoid potency results for the presence of other cannabinoids, including THC, CBG, and CBN. This way, we can verify whether the products are full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, or CBD isolate.

We also look for third-party lab results for microbial contaminants, pesticides, heavy metals, and more. Some companies even include results for terpenes (the scent and flavor molecules in certain plants that may impact their effects).

Click on any of the product reviews to discover our analysis of their results.

Is CBD tincture the same as CBD oil?

Not necessarily. "CBD oil" is a vague umbrella term. Sometimes, it describes CBD tinctures; other times, it's a catch-all term for CBD in general. (For example, it could be used to describe the main active ingredient in CBD chocolates.)

CBD Tincture vs CBD Oil

CBD tinctures are a more specific product category. (They're also sometimes referred to as "CBD drops.") 

Herbal tinctures of all kinds are designed to be taken "sub-lingually." You use the dropper to put a few drops under your tongue. Then you wait a few seconds. And maybe swish it around before you swallow.

The cannabinoids can be absorbed by the blood vessels in your mouth. This is why tinctures can take effect much more quickly than edibles, which must be digested and then processed by your liver.

That's why tinctures are one of the fastest ways to get the healing benefits of CBD.

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture:

"Full Spectrum CBD" refers to a CBD product that also contains all the other cannabinoids and terpenes that occur alongside CBD in hemp plants. Hemp naturally contains small amounts of THC. It's not enough THC to get you high, but it may help your body absorb and use CBD more effectively, in what researchers call the "Entourage Effect."

For more information, check out our guide to buying legitimate, lab-tested full spectrum hemp extract CBD oils.

What is CBD isolate?

CBD isolate is CBD without any THC, or any other cannabinoids. The CBD compound has been "isolated" from the other plant compounds that normally accompany it.

We included CBD isolate in this post in powder form.

Why should I stock up on Cyber Monday CBD oil before the holidays?

The holidays are stressful. Everyone knows that.

There's holiday travel, holiday gift shopping, and holiday freak-outs. Yikes. It's stressful just thinking about it. 

But you can also stock up on these Cyber Monday CBD sales as a gift to your loved ones.

In fact, if you're looking for other great gifts for everyone on your list, we're here to help. Check out our guide to the best stoner gifts and spiritual gifts for the holidays.

However you choose to shop, don't let it stress you out. That's not what the holidays are all about.

The holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones. Don't let your holiday anxiety get in the way. CBD can help.

Can I buy CBD online on Cyber Monday?

You sure can! It's easy to buy CBD online. Just use our guides to make sure you're only buying CBD backed by third-party lab results.

In researching for our CBD coverage, I've contacted hundreds of CBD companies and asked them for lab results. (We don't cover any CBD products without third-party lab results.)

Check out our guide to the best CBD gummies!

And feel free to bookmark this page to stay tuned about Cyber Monday CBD deals later this week.

Can I buy Cyber Monday CBD on Amazon?

On any given day, it is possible to buy real CBD on Amazon.

But it's not easy. You want to make sure you buy from legitimate brands, so you avoid scam "CBD" sellers.

Check out our article about avoiding scam CBD on Amazon for more information.

Why is it so hard to buy legitimate CBD on Amazon?

Many CBD companies are conscientious and transparent. But anyone selling CBD on Amazon must navigate Amazon's Terms of Service and Amazon doesn't technically allow CBD to be sold on their platform.

Of course, noting high consumer demand, some wholesalers and entrepreneurs have found ways to sneak around these rules.

Amazon regulators try to shut down these sellers, as soon as they find them. But with thousands of sellers live on their site at any given time, some sellers manage to evade detection.

So is CBD on Amazon real?

Sometimes. But you can’t just type “CBD” into your Amazon search bar. If you do, you’ll get a ton of results — many of which contain little to no actual CBD.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a cannabinoid found in the stalks and leaves of the hemp plant. Hemp seed oil, however, is an ingredient that has been widely sold in grocery stores for decades. It does not contain CBD.

That hasn’t stopped thousands of Amazon customers from writing reviews about the nonexistent “CBD” in hemp seed oil. Since they continue writing “CBD” in the product reviews, those products appear in your CBD search results.

If you order them, and you write a review, and you write “CBD” in your review, you'll be helping this product rank in search results for CBD. Another Amazon customer will reasonably believe this product contains CBD. The cycle continues.

"That's what scares me about Amazon," says Marielle Weintraub, President of the U.S. Hemp Authority, a non-governmental organization with a certification program and seal of approval for CBD products that meet their standards. "[Amazon] is restricting it in such a way that’s causing people to put descriptive words in that shouldn't be there."

On Amazon, some sellers use the words “Zero THC CBD” in their product name. You could interpret this two ways: It’s a CBD product with zero THC; or, alternatively, it’s a product with zero THC and zero CBD.

It’s usually the latter. (It’s hemp seed oil again -- which is perfect for your pantry, but probably not what you were looking for.) But because “CBD” is used in the product name, it appears in your search results, masquerading as a CBD product.

It’s almost impossible to tell the real CBD products from the fakes. (Unless you request third-party lab results for every product. Which is very time-consuming. That's why we do it so you don't have to.)

The legitimate CBD companies on Amazon struggle to distinguish themselves because even they can’t use the term “CBD” in their product descriptions.

We have looked for Cyber Monday CBD oil sales on Amazon. If we find any legitimate CBD brands offering Cyber Monday discounts (with third-party lab results), we will add them to this post.

How should I celebrate Cyber Monday 2020?

Kick back, take your desired dose of CBD, and do some online shopping.

And if you've over-indulged over Thanksgiving (who hasn't?), your favorite CBD products will be there to help you recover.

 

