13 Best Cyber Monday Electric Toothbrush Deals

Treat your teeth right on a budget with the best Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals of 2020. For more options head on over to my post on the best electric toothbrush.
The DiamondClean Smart 9700 takes all the style of the DiamondClean Classic and turns it into a smart toothbrush that will help you to brush more effectively. For Cyber Monday, it’s 39% off bringing the price down from 329.99 to 199.95 for a discount of over $130.
You still get the trusted Sonicare 31,000 brushstrokes per minute, classy glass charging station, but the 9700 uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone. (Why no one is using the term “Bluetoothbrush” I do not know.)
After pairing with the brush and special sensor brush heads, the DiamondClean Smart is able to tell where it is in your mouth so when you brush you can see in real-time if you’ve actually brushed your entire mouth. There could easily be spots you miss without ever knowing it but this brush can solve that.
According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest this brush has ever been on sale for.
The Oral-B Guide is an oscillating electric toothbrush with an Alexa-enabled charging base and right now it’s 19% off at $177.15 down from the original $219.99.
The charging base is like a miniature Echo Dot that can play music, give the weather report, read the news, and control other Alexa-enabled smart home devices. It also tracks your brushing history so you can see your progress over time on the app.
The brush itself has some neat new extras including six cleaning modes: sensitive, daily clean, gum care, pro clean, whitening, and tongue cleaning. It has a two-minute timer with quad-pacing but the base lights up to show you what quadrant you’re on and how much time you have left. This light will also flash red to alert you when you’re pressing down too hard.
Right now you can grab the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 in white or pink for 32% off.
This is the toothbrush I use every day and I would recommend it to anyone who is new to the world of sonic toothbrushes. The 6500 has three intensity settings so you can start out on low while you get used to the unique sonic vibration feeling. There are also three modes to choose from–Clean for everyday brushing, White for extra time on your front teeth, and Gum Care for a pulsing vibration. It has a built-in timer with quad-pacing which varies slightly depending on what mode you’re using.
I’ve been beyond impressed with the battery life of this brush and it seems like it goes on forever between recharging. It comes with a charging case and an extra brush head.
I got my 6500 as a media sample without any promise of a review.
For those on a budget this Cyber Week, this Oral B Pro 1000 Oscillating Brush won’t break the bank but will break up plaque. The Pro 1000 in Green is currently 50% off which amounts to $30.02 off the original price. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this brush has never been offered at a price this low before.
The black version is 40% off so you’re looking at a savings of just under $20. This brush hasn’t been this cheap since last holiday season.
It has an automatic two-minute timer and quad-pacer as well as a pressure sensor that will pause the oscillations of the brush if you are pressing down too hard. There’s only one mode so while you can’t adjust the speed, it does make the brush a much simpler, no-nonsense option.
Not exactly an electric toothbrush, but this good deal on the Waterpik Kid’s Water Flosser is worth including. It’s designed for kids ages six and up and is a great tool for kids with braces or kids who don’t floss as thoroughly as their dentist would prefer.
The cute green color, chunky handle, and 20 included stickers for decorating make it kid-friendly and has kid-safe electrical protections built in that parents can feel good about. There are three levels of water pressure so it can be adjusted to their sensitivity.
Right now it’s 45% off for a savings of $27.
Right now, these adorable AutoBrush Kid’s Automatic Hippo Toothbrushers are 12% off for Cyber week. Their unique shape is meant to sit inside the child’s mouth and the tiny brush hairs vibrate at 30,000 pulses a minute to brush all their teeth at once without needing to move the brush around their mouths. Unlike standard brushes that take two minutes, this one only takes 30 seconds and might be a great option for kids that you can’t get to brush their teeth.
It uses the same sonic vibration as other sonic brushes but with a much different design. It has three modes: care mode, deep clean, and massage. It also has a high-intensity blue light to kill bacteria and to help keep teeth white.
The Oral-B Genius 8000 is about as high tech as a toothbrush can get and today you can get in on this technology without breaking the bank. The brush comes in five colors and certain colors are more on sale than others. Originally $199.99, the pink brush is 33% off for a savings of $65.
It has all of the oscillating power you expect from an Oral-B brush but that’s where the expected stops. The Genius 8000 has Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with an app on your cell phone to track your brushing habits. It comes with a mirror mount for your phone and the app uses facial recognition to track your brushing and will indicate if you’ve spent too much time on one side. The brush can tell if you’ve brushed all your teeth. What a time to be alive, right?
There’s a colored light ring at the top of the handle that lights up red to signal that you’re brushing too hard which can be harmful to your enamel. Six modes and a simple button interface make it easy to adjust the price to your preferences.
Today only you can take up to 22% off Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrushes bringing the price down to $69.97 from the original $99.99.
You’re getting amazing value for your money with this sonic brush. Along with being a trusted brand, this brush has a 14-day battery life, two-minute timer with quad-pacing, three brushing modes (clean, white, and gum care), and a pressure sensor that pulses to alert you that you’re pressing down too hard.
Clean mode is your standard two-minute timer. White mode is a two-minute timer with an extra 30 seconds at the end to focus on your front teeth, and gum care is a pulsing vibration.
This set comes with two extra brush heads and a storage case.
If you like the idea of your toothbrush syncing with your phone but want to skip the whole camera watching your brush thing, check out the oscillating Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries. As part of electric toothbrush Cyber Week deals, you can save up to $50 depending on brush color.
It has Bluetooth connectivity and when you use the app your brush can give feedback about your habits in real-time. The brush also has an automatic two-minute timer, quad-pacer, light up pressure sensor, a travel case, and five cleaning modes.
Right now you can save up to $35.04 off the Philips Sonicare 4100 ProtectiveClean Brush. This model is a great way to get all the dental health benefits of a sonic toothbrush without all the compacted bells and whistles.
It has a user-friendly one-button design and uses a quad-pacer pulse to make sure you’re covering all four quadrants of your mouth. There’s also a sensor that alerts you if you’re pressing down too hard and a light-up alert to tell you when it’s time to replace your brush head. It also has a 14-day battery life. I have a Sonicare that I don’t keep on the charging dock and I can say that I’m always surprised at how long the battery lasts.
The Black Version is 43% off and Pink models are 20% off. You can also pick up a bundle deal of the brush and a set of three replacement brush heads.
The Oral-B Pro 3000 is 27% off right now for a savings of $23.95. It skips the more complicated Bluetooth features and sticks to the basics like a quad-pacer and pressure sensor that stops the brush when you press down too hard as well as a warning light.
It has a simple one-button design and three different oscillation settings: Daily Clean Plus, Gum Care, and Sensitive Mode. Daily Clean Plus has a normal oscillation for regular cleanings, Gum Care has a more massaging pattern for stimulating gums, and Sensitive Mode is less intense making this a good choice of brush for people new to electric toothbrushes and may be nervous about the sensation.
The brush has a seven-day battery life and comes with a charging station that has storage slots for replacement heads.
Right now you can save up to $30 on this chic Sonicare DiamondClean brush by Sonicare.
The Sonicare DiamondClean Classic has a unique profile that has a nicer look on your vanity than most other electric brushes. You set the brush down in the glass and it charges by being close to the charging base of the glass without touching it. With a full charge and average use, this one will last you over two weeks before needing to be plugged in again. You can keep the charging glass plugged in all the time, but over-charging the brush will wear down the longevity of the battery over time.
It has the same reliable sonic power you expect from Philips and vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute. That comes out to 516 strokes every single second. The Philips Sonicare Diamond has an automatic timer for two minutes and a quad-pacer, but doesn’t have a pressure sensor alarm.
It comes in three colors: black, white, and pink.
Save $5 right now on Sonicare Replacement Heads and stock up now before the price goes back up. These will fit any Sonicare brush that accepts their standard snap-on replacement heads.