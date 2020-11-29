13 Best Cyber Monday Electric Toothbrush Deals

The DiamondClean Smart 9700 takes all the style of the DiamondClean Classic and turns it into a smart toothbrush that will help you to brush more effectively. For Cyber Monday, it’s 39% off bringing the price down from 329.99 to 199.95 for a discount of over $130.

You still get the trusted Sonicare 31,000 brushstrokes per minute, classy glass charging station, but the 9700 uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone. (Why no one is using the term “Bluetoothbrush” I do not know.)

After pairing with the brush and special sensor brush heads, the DiamondClean Smart is able to tell where it is in your mouth so when you brush you can see in real-time if you’ve actually brushed your entire mouth. There could easily be spots you miss without ever knowing it but this brush can solve that.

According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest this brush has ever been on sale for.