13 Best Cyber Monday Electric Toothbrush Deals

Treat your teeth right on a budget with the best Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals of 2020. For more options head on over to my post on the best electric toothbrush.

Having an electric toothbrush is more important than ever.

In 2016 around one-third of Americans didn't have dental coverage according to the NADP and quarantine has many people with dental coverage skipping non-emergent visits. Our home dental care is essential during this time.

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual brushes?

The official stance is that both manual and electric toothbrushes can be effective at cleaning your teeth according to the ADA but only if they are used correctly. 

For manual brushes that means specific strokes, systematic coverage of each section of your mouth, and brushing for at least two minutes. 

Meanwhile, electric brushes are powering the strokes for you, most have a quad-pacer to tell you when to move onto the next section of your mouth, and an overall-timer so you know you've gone the full two minutes. 

According to Harvard Medical School, manual brushes who claim they brush for two minutes or more are actually only brushing about half that time when observed. 

Electric toothbrushes take care of the work and the thinking for you. It's well worth it.

How to choose the best electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deal for you.

It's good to be picky about your toothbrush. Your teeth are important and it's a product you'll be putting in your mouth twice daily. I think that more than warrants a bit of a splurge and Black Friday toothbrush deals means you can buy a higher-end brush at a discount price.

Oscillating or Sonic? 

This is definitely a personal preference because they have completely different feels to them.

If you have a very sensitive mouth, stick with oscillating brushes because the movements are larger so they create less intense energy in your mouth. 

If you can handle some buzzing, I do recommend going with a sonic brush because of how clean feeling it leaves your teeth. I was a devoted oscillating user for years but after getting my first sonic brush, I don't think I'd go back. It can feel weird and a little strong at first but after a couple of days you get surprisingly used to it. 

How distracted do you get?

Are you the type that wanders around while brushing or looks at your phone? Then you'll want a brush that babysits you a little with a quad-pacer.

Optimum brushing lasts for two minutes and is equally divided between the four quadrants of your mouth. I don't know about you, but I can't keep track of that kind of thing--which is why I have a brush that does it for me. Many quality brushes will have a signal marking when to move on to the next quadrant so you don't have to stare at a clock.

Are you heavy-handed?

Do you know if you're brushing too hard? Most people don't. Brushing too hard can damage your tooth enamel and lead to more problems later. Some electric brushes include pressure sensors that alert you when you're pressing down too hard.

