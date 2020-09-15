Fitbit Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $50

Save up to $50 on your favorite Fitbit activity trackers and other products with these Cyber Monday deals. You’ll find prices slashed on the newest releases and popular older models, including smartwatches with built-in GPS and fitness watches with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and more.

Save $50 Off Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker

Save $50, or 33 percent, off the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker with this Cyber Monday deal. Charge 4 is Fitbit’s latest version of its popular Charge activity tracker. This Fitbit is loaded with features, including built-in GPS to directly track distance and pace as you’re running, along with a workout intensity map that shows changes in your heart rate during workouts. This fitness watch also tracks heart rate 24/7 and celebrates target heart rate goals. A 90-day free Fitbit Premium trial unlocks even more great features.

Save $50 Off Fitbit Sense

Save $50 off Fitbit Sense with this Cyber Monday deal. The Sense is an advanced smartwatch that can do everything from measure your skin temperature to monitor for atrial fibrillation via the accompanying ECG app. You’ll receive alerts when your measured heart rate is too high or low. Built-in GPS allows you to measure your pace and distance without needing to bring a phone along. This smartwatch also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. You can even store and play music and take the Fitbit swimming. The battery lasts approximately six days with regular use.

Save $30 Off Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Save $30 off Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with this Cyber Monday deal. Versa 3 is another new product launch. You’ll get lots of features for your money, including built-in GPS to track your real-time pace and distance. You’ll also find Active Zone Minutes along with enhanced heart rate tracking technology. You can store and play music from Deezer or Pandora, and control Spotify, right from your wrist. This Fitbit lasts up to six days per charge, and up to 12 hours using continuous GPS.

