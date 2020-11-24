Instant Pot Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to 54%

Year after year, we’ve seen impressive discounts on a variety of Instant Pot products. Pressure cookers are especially popular on Cyber Monday, whether you’re purchasing gifts or a shiny new kitchen appliance for your home. Shop this year’s best Cyber Monday deals below to save up to 54 percent on your favorite Instant Pot products.

Save Up to 54% Off Instant Pot Aura Slow Cooker (Now $59.99)

Buy The Instant Pot Aura Slow Cooker

Save 54 percent off the Instant Pot Aura slow cooker with this Cyber Monday deal. This big discount drops the price down to just $59.99. If you’ve been waiting for the best Instant Pot Cyber Monday 2020 deal, this matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The Aura doesn’t have a pressure cooker function, but it offers many other handy features. This Instant Pot cooker has 10 built-in programs for roasting, steaming, slow cooking, searing, sauteing, making yogurt, fermenting food and more. You can customize the cooking time and temperature to ensure each dish tastes its best. The cooker holds up to six quarts, which is plenty for feeding a family.

Save Up to $50 Off Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker (Now $89.95)

Buy The Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker

Making meals (and dessert) is easier than ever with the Duo Evo Plus. This Instant Pot appliance can make soup, steam vegetables, create a sous-vide dinner, pressure cook, and more just by touching a button. In fact, it comes with 48 presets to make cooking simple and stress-free. The large LCD display clearly shows the pressure, cooking time, temperature, status, and more.

The 10-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker comes in two sizes: six and eight quarts. As with other Instant Pot models, each size has a different discount. You can find the latest discounts here:

6-Quart – Currently not on sale.

8-Quart – Save $50. The current price is $89.95.

Save 40% Off Instant Pot Smart WiFi (Now $89.99)

Buy The Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Save 40 percent (nearly $60) off the Instant Pot Smart WiFi with this Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal. This smart appliance is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled via the accompanying app. It also works with Alexa and can be controlled using your voice. When the app is up and running, you’ll have access to over 1,000 pre-programmed recipes to make just about any meal.

This handy Instant Pot appliance combines eight functions into one, so you can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, saute, steam, slow cook, pressure cook, bake a cake and more. The 13 available one-touch programs are accessible with the simple touch of a button.

Save $50 Off Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker (Now $149.95)

Buy The Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker

Save $50 off the Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker with this Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal. This multicooker simplifies your cooking and home canning experience with its mega 15psi pressure cooking capability. As with other Instant Pot cookers, this one acts as multiple appliances in one. For example, you can use it to pressure cook and can as well as slow cook, saute, sear, make yogurt, keep food warm and more.

If you’re craving restaurant-quality meals, simply use the Sous Vide program to whip up delicious food. A sleek and user-friendly large touch screen puts all the necessary controls at your fingertips. Altitude adjustment technology keeps your food tasting great at higher elevations.

See Also:

Cyber Monday Brava Deal: Save Up to $300

15 Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals: Save Up to $402

11 Best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 60%

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.