7 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals on Amazon

If you are wondering why you’re still using that old, broken-down laptop, it’s probably because you were just waiting to see 2020’s best Cyber Monday laptop deals. There are many deals to be excited about and now is a good time to upgrade your portable computing capabilities no matter what kind of budget you’re working with.

What Laptop Should You Buy?

If you're shopping against the clock and finding yourself confused on which laptop is best for your needs, then Heavy has you covered with a quick crash course on what's important in a laptop purchase.

Of course, if you have a little more time, you can read this thorough write up on how to buy a laptop from Best Buy. But, then again, we're assuming you don't here so allow us to sum it up.

Performance is an obvious point of consideration and there really isn't a neat and tidy way to sum up which components matter when. However, it is still fair to say that you always get what you pay for in the world of computers, even when there are some pretty decent Cyber Monday sales.

To that point, don't expect to play high-spec games on a laptop that isn't designed for gaming. If you want to be able to play most modern games, that means spending at least $600 on something like the Asus TUF FX505DT.

But specs aren't everything. There is also battery life to consider, especially if you need a laptop for school or work.

Clamshell Laptops Vs. Convertible Laptops

Two important features on a laptop that are easy to overlook include whether or not it has a touchscreen or a convertible hinge. Some clamshell laptops have touchscreens but this will mostly be found on convertible laptops.

Typically, touchscreen laptops cost a little more, so forgoing this luxury means more bang for your buck in terms of performance.

Whichever option you decide on, you'll be sure to find some solid options this Cyber Monday. Just don't wait too long as most sales end at midnight.

