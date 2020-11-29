7 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals on Amazon

If you are wondering why you’re still using that old, broken-down laptop, it’s probably because you were just waiting to see 2020’s best Cyber Monday laptop deals. There are many deals to be excited about and now is a good time to upgrade your portable computing capabilities no matter what kind of budget you’re working with.
Though Microsoft may be best known for their 2-in-1 Surface device, they also make a traditional clamshell-style laptop under the Surface name. That is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and currently, this 13.5-inch laptop is $300 off MSRP. The discounted version sports 256 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB of RAM so it is more than capable of functioning as a workhorse computer. It also has a slim form factor and 11.5 hours of battery life. Altogether it is a high-end choice for anyone in seek of no-hassle performance.
The Surface Laptop Go is the clamshell version of Microsoft’s most portable Surface product, the Surface Go. I like this laptop even more, in fact, because Microsoft has no way to sell the keyboard separately as they do for the surface tablet. This is the perfect computer for a student or young professional who is always on the move. It has great specs, a beautiful touch display, and a 13-hour battery life. Note that this PC comes with Windows S version, which doesn’t support every software. You can switch over to Windows 10 for a fee but this device may run a little slower.
The LG Gram 2-in-1 Laptop accommodates a wide variety of uses between its flexible 2-in-1 convertible form factor and high-end specs. These two factors plus a solid $300 discount for Black Friday make it a great pick for the professional on the go. This laptop has a gorgeous 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display plus a battery that can last over 20 hours. And while it may weigh over a gram it is still pretty lightweight for the power it packs.
Google’s Pixelbook series has changed the game for laptop users who previously thought Windows and Apple OS were the only options. Google’s lightweight Chrome OS is the driving force behind this powerful laptop, which is currently $100 off MSRP. Chrome OS offers a simplified interface that revolves around web-based apps instead of software. This allows the machine to devote more of its hardware to performing at top speeds. Web-savvy users will still be capable of word processing, file storage, and anything else a Windows PC can do, albeit at a much better price value.
This isn’t a massive discount from the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop, but honestly what kind of discount were you expecting on a value-packed entry-level laptop such as this one? It doesn’t get much better than an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD at this price. If Lenovo discounted this laptop even further, then it would be out of stock before Cyber Monday.
The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop might not be crazy discounted but it is one of the only Wi-Fi 6 laptops we’ve found on sale for Black Friday 2020. It also comes from a brand that generally already offers high price value upfront with their laptops. For example, this laptop is relatively inexpensive compared to other ones that pack an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and an i7-9750H.
This Dell 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop might not have the latest and greatest hardware but it is still competitive with today’s top laptop models – especially while it is on Black Friday discount. Considering that you don’t often see touchscreen laptops with performance-oriented specs, this is a pretty unique pickup amongst the holiday deals.