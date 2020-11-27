Cyber Monday Mirror Deal: Save $250 Off Smart Fitness System

Mirror’s smart home fitness system is on sale for $250 off when you apply the available coupon. You need to be signed in to Amazon Prime in order to use the coupon. There’s even more to this deal! Each purchase of The Mirror during this Cyber Monday promotion includes a one-year subscription along with a care kit and stand mount. You also won’t have to pay extra for free white glove and delivery. When the numbers are added up, this equals over $800 more in additional savings.

Save $250 Off Mirror Smart Home Fitness System

Mirror home fitness system, which is owned by Lululemon, takes workouts to a whole new level with its state-of-the-art full-length mirror. The mirror is a semi-transparent video screen that gives you access to a variety of workouts. Each session is led by trainers overlaid on the screen, so you can precisely follow along and make adjustments accordingly.

The Mirror is an innovative piece of fitness equipment that’s designed just for you. For starters, you’ll hear motivation and feedback from top certified trainers, and receive tips on how to optimize each workout to ensure it’s your best. You can make adjustments as needed throughout each workout to best match your preferences, goals and personal profile.

Working out at home can become tedious, which is where The Mirror comes in handy. For starters, you’ll have carefully curated playlists in various genres to keep you focused and motivated. You can also stream unlimited live and on-demand classes, with access to over 50 types of workouts. In addition to cardio, you can follow along with boxing, yoga, strength training instructors, and more. Don’t worry if you’re just starting out or aren’t sure there’s a class for your fitness level, as there’s something for beginners to the fittest athletes.

If your home gym is already starting to feel cramped, you may be wondering where to place The Mirror and how to set it up inside your home. Fortunately, this fitness mirror has a slim profile that allows for seamless integration into your home. An adaptable wall mount is included, in addition to a carbon leaner stand, to ensure The Mirror fits where you want. In fact, you just need two feet of wall space to properly set the mirror in place for your workouts.

The one-year subscription is good for up to six people, including yourself and five household members. Everyone will receive unlimited access to all live and on-demand classes. If you’re not sure yet whether you’ll actually like or use The Mirror, you can take advantage of the risk-free trial period to test it out for 30 days. If you’re not satisfied after that period of time, simply ask for a replacement or a full refund.

See Also:

Samsung Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $70 Off Galaxy Watches

21 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals: Save Up to $300

Fitbit Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $50

15 Best Cyber Monday Bike Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.