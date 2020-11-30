Cyber Monday Ninja Line Deals: Save Up to 22%

If your kids are learning from home right now, you’re likely looking for ways to help them get really physical in their off time. Ninja lines and slacklines can help them develop better balance, build core strength, and increase their fitness, all while seeming simply like hours of fun play. (The perfect sneaky parent trick.)

With these Cyber Monday ninja line deals, you can introduce your kids to activities that will expand their critical thinking skills and exercise their bravery as well.

Save 48% on Sun City Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course Kit

Are you looking for a ninja line kit that works for both older kids and younger ones too? This Sun City Ninja Warrior obstacle course kit features a challenging 52 foot slackline as well as a 52 foot ratcheting ninja line with eight different obstacles to keep your kids pushing their boundaries.

The slackline can accommodate both kids and most adults as it can hold up to 250 pounds. Long ratchet straps fit around larger trees making the line both safe and stable. This kit includes everything you’ll need to get set up in minutes and it includes the ninja line, slackline, two rubberized heavy duty ratchets, two monkey bars, two gym rings, two nylon rope knots, one monkey bar swing, and a rope ladder, plus four tree protectors, ten locking metal carabiners, ten locking delta clips, plus a tape measure, instructions and a cool carrying bag.

As your kids’ progress, you can move the obstacles further apart to keep things challenging. Get this backyard adventure with these Cyber Monday Ninja Line Deals for 22% off the regular price.

Save 22% on Sun City Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course Kit

Save Up to 28% Off SportsTrail Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course Accessories

Customize this SportsTrail Ninja Warrior obstacle course to work for multiple kids at once because it can accommodate up to 440 pounds at a time. It comes with a two-inch wide 42 foot nylon slackline along with two eight foot webbing tree lines as well as seven obstacles, a climbing rope, tree protectors and a cool carry bag.

This kit comes with two wooden hanging bars, three nylon knot fits grips, and two gymnastic rings that can be placed along the line. Additionally, it’s robust enough for the adults in the family to test their skills and endurance using the slackline to improve core strength and balance. With everyone likely adding a few pounds over the holidays, this cool fitness gift is ideal for people of nearly every age.

Get this versatile Cyber Monday ninja line deal for 7% off the regular price, while they last. Get extra obstacles like rings, monkey bars, and this cool spinning wheel, at up to 28% off with Cyber Monday savings as well.

Save 28% on SportsTrail Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course Accessories

