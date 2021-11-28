Cyber Monday NordicTrack Deal: Save Up to $700 Off Bikes and Treadmills

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save big on some of NordicTrack’s most popular Commercial Series bikes and treadmills, here’s your chance to score an amazing deal. Right now you can save up to $700 off interactive spin bikes and treadmills with these 2021 NordicTrack Cyber Monday deals. Holiday shopping started earlier than usual this year, so you can jump on these sales while inventory lasts.

Save $700 Off NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle (Now $1,499)





Is the Nordictrack S22i Worth It?

Currently $700 off, the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is on sale right now for just $1,499. It’s the lowest price so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. With this massive Cyber Monday price drop, this interactive spin bike is definitely worth it. Here’s why:

It has a huge 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen. You’ll feel fully immersed in the class or content you’re streaming. Missing the camaraderie of studio sessions? The bigger screen will make home workouts feel less like solo efforts. When it’s time for abs or mat work, simply hop off the bike and swivel the screen so you don’t miss a beat.

You can stream live workouts. Using the iFIT platform, you can join your favorite trainers for live indoor and outdoor workouts. This is a really fun feature for anyone who’s eager to hit the trails or roads but can’t get outside for a ride.

You can chat with your trainers and get advice while you ride. Wondering how to tone your arms or improve your power output? You can text your trainer in real-time for answers.

There’s WiFi connectivity. Although you can’t stream Netflix or other content directly to the screen, you can set up your smartphone or tablet and watch movies or listen to the news as you ride. Want a bike that lets you stream your favorite shows directly? Check out the Bowflex VeloCore spin bike.

This bike is really quiet. Worried about waking up a sleeping baby or spouse? Quiet Drive Incline Tech lets you push your limits without compromise. With 20% Live Incline Control and 20% Live Decline Control, no one else will know just how hard you’re working. You can even connect Bluetooth headphones to listen directly to your trainer.

Save $700 Off Commercial 2950 Treadmill (Now $2,499)





Which Nordictrack Commercial Treadmill Is Best?

NordicTrack offers three Commercial Series treadmills. Each machine has a large 22″ x 60″ commercial tread belt to accommodate any stride. They also share the same uphill and downhill range with a -3% decline to 15% incline. A maximum speed of 12 MPH accommodates most sprints and HIIT workouts.

You’ll also get a 30-day iFIT family membership with each treadmill. This gives you time to try out classes without committing to a paid membership right away. A subscription isn’t required, but you’ll definitely get the most bang for your buck with a membership.

Here’s a breakdown of each NordicTrack treadmill that’s currently on sale for Cyber Monday:

Save $700 Off Commercial 2950 Treadmill (Now $2,499). This treadmill has the largest screen of the bunch. The 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen provides a fully immersive experience that makes home workouts fun. Its motor is also more powerful than the other two Commercial Series machines. If you’re seeking maximum performance, the 4.25 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor on this treadmill is worth the splurge.

Save $500 Off Commercial 2450 Treadmill (Now $1,999). Offering a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, the 2450 represents a solid all-around value. It’s a mid-range machine that’s perfect if you don’t need maximum performance or a massive screen. The 4.0 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor should be plenty for most workouts.

Save $400 Off Commercial 1750 Treadmill (Now $1,599). Looking for the most budget-friendly Commercial Series treadmill? Here it is. Don’t be fooled by the lower price, as the 1750 isn’t any less capable. Featuring a 10-inch smart HD touchscreen display and a 3.75 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor, it’ll get you through HIIT sessions, long endurance runs, and everything in-between.

Are There Any Other Cyber Monday Spin Bike Deals?

There are already several good Cyber Monday spin bike deals. As always, the deals listed below might change. If the bike you love isn’t currently discounted, be sure to check back often to see if the price drops.

Here are some of this year’s best Cyber Monday spin bike deals so far:

Save $699 Off Bowflex VeloCore 22 (Now $1,499)

Save $399 Off Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike (Now $799)

Save $250 Off Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike (Now $549)

Save $100 Off YESOUL S3 Indoor Exercise Bike (Now $399 with Coupon)

How About Cyber Monday Treadmill Deals?

You can currently save up to $1,100 off the Bowflex T10 treadmill. You’ll save an extra $150 by applying a coupon during checkout. We’ve tested this treadmill and think it’s well worth the splurge, especially considering this huge Cyber Monday discount. Complete with an interactive platform and all the bells and whistles you need for high-quality entertainment, it’s one of our favorite home treadmills of the year.

If you don’t need a large interactive screen, consider the Nautilus T618. It’s currently $700 off, which brings the price tag down to $1,499. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can fend off solo workout boredom by connecting with the Explore the World app. You’ll have instant access to over 50 mesmerizing global routes. Other highlights include a performance 20″ x 60″ with ample cushioning, 15% motorized incline and an included wireless heart rate chest strap.

