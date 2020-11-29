17 Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals

17 Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals

Act fast so you don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday pet deals on pet supplies, toys, food, and accessories. Today’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials and spoil your littlest family member with that new dog bed or big cat tree at Cyber Monday prices.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Taking place on the Monday following Thanksgiving, this year Cyber Monday lands on November 30th. That said, Amazon will be running Early Cyber Monday Deals that will continue through Monday.

The good deals kick off at midnight (PST) on Sunday night and may last between a few hours to a few days. But don't rest on that, because the best deals sell out faster than you'd believe. 

It's our job to be here, glued to our computers, researching the very best deals of the moment so you don't have to. 

Why spoil them with Cyber Monday pet gifts?

Our pets, whether dogs, cats, birds, rodents, rabbits, fish, reptiles, or livestock are part of our family. They improve our lives in so many ways. Both Harvard Medical School and the CDC report that owning pets, especially dogs, has been shown to improve our physical health including lowing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. 

But it's not just physical, having pets can help improve our mental health as well by reducing loneliness, anxiety, stress, and increasing levels of dopamine and serotonin. 

With everything they do for us, they deserve a little spoiling this holiday season. 

Cyber Monday deals for pet supplies.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, Americans spent a record $97.5 billion in 2019. Having a pet can be expensive so Black Friday is a perfect time to stock up on supplies when prices are low. Having a decent stockpile also allow you to limit shopping trips this winter. 

Cyber Monday pet food and pet feeder deals.

The AVMA also reports that food and treats were the largest spending category in 2019 so jump on these deals while you can. 

Cyber Monday pet cameras.

As much as my rescue chihuahua has loved how much more often I'm staying home in 2020, this has also meant that when I do have to leave, his separation anxiety is that much worse.

Pet cameras give you peace of mind as you can see your pets and many models allow you to comfort your pet with your voice and by tossing treats. 

