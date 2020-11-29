17 Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals

Act fast so you don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday pet deals on pet supplies, toys, food, and accessories. Today’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials and spoil your littlest family member with that new dog bed or big cat tree at Cyber Monday prices.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give your cat a new favorite place to sit with the K&H Two-Level Window Cat Perch which is currently 42% off, saving you $15.24. The perch has a steel frame that is supported by six strong suction cups and can hold up to 100 pounds.
It’s great for small apartments where there might not be enough room for the cat tree you’d like to get your cat. This perch will give them the perfect spot to watch the people and birds outside as well as be prime “sun-spot” real estate.
It has two levels with a hole on the top so they can climb onto the lower shelf. It also can fold up flat against the window for when you want to close the blinds.
The single-level perch is also on sale for 37% off and that’s the lowest it’s been in the past six months.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Find out what breeds your mixed-breed cat is with this Basepaws Cat DNA Test which is currently 50% off for Cyber Monday. At only $74.99 down from $149, this is the lowest price that this test kit has been offered on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
With just a cheek swab, the kit can identify 21 cat breeds to break down your cat’s ancestry as well as do health screenings for 39 gene mutations connected to genetic conditions and diseases. The report only takes four to six weeks to receive and provides around 35 pages of insights that are easy to access online or through their smartphone app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Furbo Pet Camera is currently 20% off down to $199 from its list price of $249. The Furbo livestreams your pet in HD directly to your smartphone so you can always check in on your fur-kids.
It’s Alexa compatible, has two-way audio so you can speak to your dog, and a Barking Alert to notify you when your dog starts barking. Using the app you can dispense treats to your pet as a way to keep them entertained and reward them for being home alone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoil your cats or your loved one’s cats this holiday season with Go Pet Club’s 72-Inch Cat Tree which is currently 50% off for a savings of $69.01. It has four platforms and two cat condos to keep multiple cats happy at once.
The posts are lined with sisal rope which encourages scratching to help save your future and carpet and the two textured ladders are great for helping kittens and senior cats access the taller levels.
Go Pet Club cat trees have been featured on our Best Cat Trees article so you know it’s a trusted brand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now select models of PetSafe water fountains are up to 40% off. The PetSafe Seaside Ceramic Pet Fountain is pictured above and is currently 28% off for a savings of $25.04. It has a half-gallon capacity and a carbon water filter that removes impurities and pet hair to keep the flowing water clean. It looks more like a sculpture you’d find in a park than a pet water bowl.
The PetSafe Drinkwell 360 is 40% off, bringing it down to $32.95. It has five spouts and is perfect for multi-cat homes.
All four colors of the Ceramic Pagoda Fountain are on sale for $25 off which includes a filter and has a refined look to it.
If you’re looking for capacity, the PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum can hold up to 1.3 gallons of water, perfect for larger dogs, and it’s 28% off right now for a total of $25.04 off.
There are two reasons to get a pet fountain. One is that both cats and dogs evolved to know that standing water isn’t as safe to drink as moving water. If you’re stranded in the wilderness, you’re more likely to drink from a stream than a swamp.
The other reason is that you don’t have to refill the fountain as often as water bowls. Some of these fountains have a capacity of up to 1.3 gallons so that takes one more daily chore off your list.
Five PetSafe fountains were featured on our best Cat Water Fountain list so you know these are good.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this entire MarineLand Five-Gallon Aquarium Kit for $43.60 off right now. It’s a great entry-level tank into home aquariums as it’s not too big and not too small.
It has a built-in hidden three-stage filter at the back of the tank and an LED light over-hanging the top of the tank which can light up your aquarium with either a bright daylight light or softer, blue moonlight. The tank has rounded edges for a more continuous view of your fish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Starting at midnight, select New World Folding Dog Crates are up to 25% off. The pictured 30-Inch Double-Door Crate hasn’t been priced this low in over two years so take advantage before they sell out.
Each crate has two locking doors with a waterproof tray floor that slides out for easy cleaning. For storage when not in use, they fold flat and can slide under beds or fit into closets.
The crates included in this sale are the double-door version and come in 24-Inch, 30-Inch, 36-Inch, and 42-Inch lengths.
New World Folding Playpens are also currently on sale for 35% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a few hours, you can grab this Yabife Cordless Dog Clipper Set for 34% off and start grooming your dog from home. It will save you loads of money and reduce your number of trips out of the house. CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that these clippers have never been cheaper on Amazon.
I like that these are water-resistant for easy cleanup and have five levels of adjustable blade length. It has a three-hour battery life and very clear indicator lights so you always know how much battery you have left. No one likes to be surprised by their clippers dying halfway through shaving your dog. And if you do end up running out of battery, the clippers can be used as a corded unit as well.
The set includes clippers, power cord, six sizes of guard comb, scissors, comb, clipper cleaning brush, and a storage bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Cyber Monday, select Wag Dog and Cat Foods are up to 51% off.
At 51% off, you’ll save up to $6.62 on 5-pounds bags of No Grain, 35% Protein Wag Dry Dog Food in Beef and Chicken. That’s the lowest price they’ve ever been according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker. Their Salmon is 50% off.
Right now Wag Wet Canned Cat Food 24-Packs in Turkey and Beef40% off.
Their foods are made in either Canada or the United States and have grain-free options. If you’re on a budget, also consider these best cheap dry dog foods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save 42% off Greenies Peanut Butter Pill Pocket Value Packs. Getting your dog to take their pills can be a real hassle and if your dog needs lifelong medication, pill pockets can add up so stock up with this 60-count value pack at Black Friday week prices.
The sale brings the price down to $11.60 from $19.99–that’s 8.39 off.
A 30-pack of Greenie Peanut Butter Pill Pockets is 20% off and the 60-pack of Greenie Hickory Smoke Pill Pockets is 17% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kitty City is a modular cat tree brand so you can design your custom cat palace. This Kitty City Sleeper is half off at $23.29 down from $46.98. The Sleeper connects to any Kitty City products like this Mega Kit.
It features a soft, padded fleece bed, fleece platform roof, and a hanging jingle toy in the shape of the moon to attract your cat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save big with this 45% off deal on 28-pound bags of World’s Best Cat Litter for multiple cats in unscented. It was featured in our Best Cat Litter post because it’s corn-based, flushable (though not completely recommended), septic-safe, compostable, and low on dust.
Right now it’s $21.95 off bringing the price down to $26.95.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $25 on this PetSafe Folding Pet Staircase (standard size in tan) which is normally $59.99 but on sale for $34.95 for Cyber Monday.
Pet stairs can help prevent back and spine injuries in dogs caused by jumping on and off furniture and help older pets still reach their favorite nap spots without straining their joints.
I like that this PetSafe staircase folds for easy storage and is lightweight to move. It weighs only five pounds and can hold up to a 150-pound dog. Plus it was made in the United States.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stock up with this sale on Solid Gold “Let’s Stay In” Indoor Cat Food. A six-pound bag of Chicken, Lentils, and Apples is 35% off at $20.89 down from $31.99. A 12-pound bag of Salmon, Lentils, and Apples is 22% off at $27.30 down from $34.99.
Solid Gold is what I feed my rescue Chihuahua-mix and we went through years of trying out different diets until we found Solid Gold. It’s grain-free, gluten-free, and packed with superfoods like pumpkin, almonds, and broccoli. This specific indoor cat recipe also has probiotics and fermentable fiber meant to reduce hairballs.
The brand was featured as part of our best dry cat food post.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a short time, these Indestructible Dog Chew Toys are 40% off for Cyber Monday. These are perfect chew toys for aggressive chewers who tend to shred their chew toys the second your turn your back.
It’s made with bite-resistant, non-toxic, food-grade nylon so and holds up to be even large-breed power chewers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spoil the rodent in your life with this Seven-Piece Rodent Chew Toy Set. It comes with loads of apple sticks, a rope toy, and several different styles of rolling toys with our without bells.
This is a nice choice for hampsters, mice, gerbils, rats, and guinea pigs. It says it’s also good for chinchillas, but I wouldn’t risk it with chin’s delicate systems.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get a Bolux No-Pull Dog Harness for up to half of right now and start enjoying your daily walks more. Discounts vary by size and color, and there are plenty of colors and patterns to choose from, including Christmas-themes.
The carefully designed harness distributes weight evenly across the dog’s body to prevent choking and pulling. It has a reflective strip for nighttime safety and is breathable to help keep your dog cool. For dogs that are difficult to control, the harness has a thick handle on the top as a more secure and comfortable way to get the dog under control.
If this harness doesn’t fit your needs, check out our best dog harness post.