17 Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals

Give your cat a new favorite place to sit with the K&H Two-Level Window Cat Perch which is currently 42% off, saving you $15.24. The perch has a steel frame that is supported by six strong suction cups and can hold up to 100 pounds.

It’s great for small apartments where there might not be enough room for the cat tree you’d like to get your cat. This perch will give them the perfect spot to watch the people and birds outside as well as be prime “sun-spot” real estate.

It has two levels with a hole on the top so they can climb onto the lower shelf. It also can fold up flat against the window for when you want to close the blinds.

The single-level perch is also on sale for 37% off and that’s the lowest it’s been in the past six months.