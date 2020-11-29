15 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $230

Save up to $230 off Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with this Cyber Monday deal.

Save $230 off the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum (Black Version) by applying the available coupon. This will bring the total price to just $419.99. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

A discount of $59.99 brings the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum (White Version) to $590.00. As an Amazon Prime member, you can save an additional $170.10 when signed in to your account. Not yet a Prime member? Sign up to take advantage of this great deal. When all available discounts are applied, the total price is just $419.99.

The S6 is a combination robot vacuum and mop. It’s highly efficient and utilizes adaptive routing with optimized edge cleaning to get your floors and carpets as clean as possible. Multi-floor mapping allows you to set different maps around your home. No-go zones are also available to keep the robot vacuum in designated areas. This vacuum is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control.