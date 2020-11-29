15 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $230

Cyber Monday brings steep discounts on your favorite robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Roborock and other manufacturers. The low prices you see below are only valid while supplies last, so don’t hesitate to jump on a deal that stands out to you. Don’t miss our Cyber Monday deals page with tons of great deals on toys, electronics, cookware and more.
Shop Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals
Save up to $230 off Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with this Cyber Monday deal.
Save $230 off the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum (Black Version) by applying the available coupon. This will bring the total price to just $419.99. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
A discount of $59.99 brings the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum (White Version) to $590.00. As an Amazon Prime member, you can save an additional $170.10 when signed in to your account. Not yet a Prime member? Sign up to take advantage of this great deal. When all available discounts are applied, the total price is just $419.99.
The S6 is a combination robot vacuum and mop. It’s highly efficient and utilizes adaptive routing with optimized edge cleaning to get your floors and carpets as clean as possible. Multi-floor mapping allows you to set different maps around your home. No-go zones are also available to keep the robot vacuum in designated areas. This vacuum is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control.
A discount of $200 drops the newly-launched iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) robot vacuum down to its lowest price yet this year. This Roomba is a great value, especially if you’re looking for an affordable robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. The i3+ lacks some of the higher-end features found on pricier Roombas (there’s no smart mapping, for example), but you still get plenty of bang for your buck. Features such as WiFi connectivity, Alexa compatibility, multi-surface rubber brushes and maximum suction power on carpets make this an especially appealing Roomba deal.
Score $200 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Cyber Monday deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.
If you don’t need such a high capacity bin, check out the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base.
Save $200 off the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5. This two-in-one appliance vacuums and mops your floors. In fact, the water tank is large enough to cover 2,000 square feet when mopping. Carpet detection technology prevents the vacuum from soaking your carpets as it mops. The vacuum is equipped with laser mapping technology to help guide it around obstacles. This DEEBOT also has a high-efficiency filter and cleans up to 3,200 square feet per charge
Save $250 Off Samsung Electronics Robot Vacuum (R7065) with this big Cyber Monday special. This robotic vacuum cleaner features WiFi connectivity and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Maximum 5,160Pa suction power ensures even the smallest bits of dirt, dust and debris are suctioned up. This robot vacuum is equally suited for carpets and hard floors and is excellent at picking up pet hair. Other perks include visionary mapping technology, multi-room navigation and included boundary markers.
Save $180, or 42 percent, off Neato Robotics D4. This discount brings the price down to just $249. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.
This Neato isn’t as feature-rich as some of its pricier siblings, but it’s a solid value considering all that it has to offer. Hallmark features include WiFi connectivity and Alexa compatibility, so you can use your voice to give commands. This Neato also works on carpets and hard floors, and has a combo brush to clean multiple surfaces. Innovative laser navigation technology guides the vacuum around your home in a smart and sensible cleaning pattern
A price drop of 20 percent brings the Neato Botvac D7 to its lowest price yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Highlights include zone cleaning as well as WiFi connectivity with 5GHz networks. The D7 also works with Alexa, so you can simply use your voice to give cleaning commands. This robot vacuum also features multiple floor plan mapping along with the ability to set no-go zones and customize cleanings.
Save $120 off eufy RoboVac 30C with this Cyber Monday deal. This drops the price by 40 percent, which brings the total down to just $179. The deal is even sweeter considering all the features you get for the money, including WiFi connectivity and Alexa compatibility, upgraded 1500Pa suction power and included boundary strips to keep the vacuum from wandering off. It’s also slim enough to navigate underneath furniture without getting stuck.
Save $100 off the Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin during Cyber Monday. This robot vacuum has three modes to tackle different jobs. The low-level 700Pa suction is great for small tasks, while the most powerful 2700Pa easily picks up pet dander, dirt, and other debris. This Neabot robot vacuum relies on an efficient z-shaped pattern to cover every part of your home.
Score the Coredy R3500 for $120 off with this Cyber Monday deal. The Coredy R3500 is a solid value, especially given its 1700Pa strong suction. Pet owners and allergy sufferers will especially benefit from this strong suction power, which allows the vacuum to pick up embedded pet hair and debris. This slender robot vacuum also stands just 2.7 inches tall, so it can handily slide underneath furniture and other obstacles. The expected run time is 120 minutes per charge. This robot vacuum for pet hair is designed for hard floors to medium-pile carpets.
A price drop of $100 makes the Proscenic M7 an enticing deal if you’re looking to save big on a powerful and efficient vacuum cleaner.
This robot vacuum can empty its contents into an automatic dust collector, but the automatic bin is sold separately. Find the Proscenic Automatic Dust & Dirt for M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner here.
Along with powerful 7600Pa suction, this smart vacuum cleaner boasts WiFi connectivity and Alexa compatibility for voice control.
The vacuum runs up to 150 minutes per charge and has carpet boost technology for extra suction power when it’s needed most. When it’s time to recharge the robot vacuum will automatically return to its base then pick up where it left off
This GOOVI robot vacuum features 1600Pa maximum suction power along with WiFi connectivity for added convenience. If you’d rather not use your phone, a remote is included to take charge of cleanings. This vacuum features a low-profile height of just 2.83 inches, along with large wheels to easily roll over carpets. Multiple cleaning modes are available
As its name suggests, this robot vacuum from eufy stands out for its slender profile. Cleaning under furniture is easier when the vacuum can simply slide underneath, do its job, and emerge without issue. This robot vacuum stands just 2.85 inches tall. Suction power ramps up to a maximum 1300Pa to pick up even the most stubborn bits of dirt and debris. BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when it’s needed most. This vacuum operates quietly and efficiently and runs for up to 100 minutes per charge.
The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX is nothing short of a great value, especially when you can get it for $104 off with this Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal. Highlights include WiFi connectivity, so you can control the robot vacuum from just about anywhere, along with Alexa compatibility for voice control.
Strong 2000Pa suction power picks up stubborn pieces of dust, dirt and debris. This robot vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per charge, yet doesn’t get any louder than a microwave in use. A larger dustbin means less time spent emptying the bin.