5 Best Cyber Monday Router Deals

Buying a new router is never a fun task but saving lots of money is, which is why we gathered up all the best Cyber Monday router deals into one post for your convenience. Improving your home network means easier streaming, smoother gaming, and a whole lot less stress. Read on below to browse our picks and check back all weekend as new deals rotate in.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you only get a decent signal within the proximity of your router, then it’s definitely time to upgrade. A modern router should be able to broadcast to all ends of your house, and when it can’t, then you should be looking at Mesh WiFi options like the Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router. A three-pack of mesh nodes happens to be 30 percent off as an early Black Friday deal.
Mesh networking works by propagating your wireless signal between different nodes in your house rather than having it all come from one place. This allows you to have a more consistent signal throughout your house for the same price as buying a normal router.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a powerful and feature-rich AC router, then you could do worse than the Asus RT-AC88U at 24 percent off MSRP. This router offers an impressive max throughput as well as all of the settings you need to run a custom home network. Like other new Asus routers, the RT-AC88U supports AiMesh, so you can combine it with existent Asus gear to easily assemble a flexible mesh network at home. But then again, this baby works fine on its own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need a simple router to accommodate a small or medium house, then the Netgear R6330 Router is a solid choice. This is especially true while it is $25 off, which it will continue to be throughout Black Friday week. It has everything you could ask for out of a basic router, including MU-MIMO, adjustable antennas, and advanced QoS. It is a great price value and it is compatible with almost all of the most common cable service providers. That makes it an easy grab for those looking to replace outdated equipment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to upgrade your networking equipment this year, then you have very few reasons not to switch to Wi-Fi 6. The TP-Link Archer AX20 is a great entry point for doing so. It is fairly low-priced for an AX router, especially while it is $30 off through Black Friday week. Wi-Fi 6 routers support a higher concurrent user count while being more energy efficient too, making them an inevitable upgrade for all online households. It also boasts easy mobile setup via the TP-Link Tether app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TP-Link Archer A8 Router might not be massively discounted but it is one of a few Black Friday router deals that you can capitalize on ahead of the big shopping day. This has many of the basic features you would find in other AC routers including MU-MIMO, beamforming technology, parental controls, and guest networks. It is also quite easy to setup using the TP-Link Tether app.