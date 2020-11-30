5 Best Cyber Monday Router Deals

If you only get a decent signal within the proximity of your router, then it’s definitely time to upgrade. A modern router should be able to broadcast to all ends of your house, and when it can’t, then you should be looking at Mesh WiFi options like the Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router. A three-pack of mesh nodes happens to be 30 percent off as an early Black Friday deal.

Mesh networking works by propagating your wireless signal between different nodes in your house rather than having it all come from one place. This allows you to have a more consistent signal throughout your house for the same price as buying a normal router.