Shark Cyber Monday Deal: Save $200 Off Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Cyber Monday brings huge savings on many of the best robot vacuum cleaners, including this one with a self-emptying base. You can currently save $200 on the popular Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL (RV1001AE). If you’re looking for a great sale on a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans up after your home and itself, here’s why you’ll want to jump on this incredible Cyber Monday deal.

There are a lot of advantages to having a robot vacuum cleaner that empties its own dust bin. For starters, you don’t have to constantly monitor the bin and empty it when it’s full. This approach is also more hygienic, as you’re exposed to fewer flying particles, including dust, dirt and pet dander. You also don’t have to worry about handling a messy bin, or having to wash the bin every time you remove it.

Some robot vacuums feature larger dustbins as a selling point, but that feature isn’t as crucial when the vacuum simply docks itself and empties its contents. This Shark robot vacuum features a bagless base that holds up to 30 days’ worth of debris.

Large and small debris, from pet hair to tiny dust particles, can become embedded around your home, especially in carpets. This vacuum has powerful suction to remove big and small particles for thorough cleaning on carpets and hard floors. Pet owners will also appreciate the self-cleaning brushroll, which keeps pet fur (and long hair) from getting wrapped around the brush.

Connectivity is a common feature among the best robot vacuum cleaners. WiFi connectivity allows you to connect the Shark with your smartphone. Once you’ve established a connection, you can use the accompanying Shark app to schedule and monitor cleanings, including your entire home or a specific area. This robot vacuum also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can command the vacuum with your voice.

As good as this deal is, there are even more discounts on this year’s best robot vacuum cleaners. A worthy competitor to this Shark IQ self-emptying vacuum is the iRobot Roomba i3+.

Both vacuums empty out their bin contents into their base once they dock, saving you the hassle of having to do it yourself. Not only is it simply more convenient to not have to worry about emptying out the dust bin routinely, it’s also more hygienic as you’ll have less exposure to dust, dirt and other allergens.

One big difference between the two is that the iRobot bin has more storage space. The Shark bin holds about 30 days of debris, while the iRobot bin holds up to 60 days’ worth. The other main difference is that the Shark’s base is bagless, while the iRobot Roomba i3+ has a bagged base with an anti-allergen seal.

Innovative mapping technology allows the vacuum to analyze your home and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for each session. Instead of having to set up boundary markers along the floor, you can simply select which rooms you want the vacuum to clean or avoid.

Need a quick summary? Here’s why the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL (RV1001AE) could be right for you:

Bin holds 30 days’ worth of debris

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Pet-friendly self-cleaning brushroll

Total home mapping technology

