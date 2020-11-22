15 Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals: Save Up to $160

Save 30 percent off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) – 2020 release with this Black Friday deal. This is the latest version of the popular Fire TV Stick, and it has more power and faster streaming (even in full HD) than the previous version. You can use your voice to search for your favorite content and launch shows across various apps using Alexa.

If you don’t need TV controls, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls). Fire Stick Lite is also a new release and is currently on sale for 40 percent off