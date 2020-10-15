Daily Ritual Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 50% on Women’s Teddy Bear Fleece Jacket

The leaves are changing, the pumpkin patches are open and the crisp and cool days of fall are upon us. And, not to get too dramatic or ahead of ourselves, but winter will be here before we know it, too. Now’s the time to stock up on everything warm and cozy, ladies! And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can do just that.

If you’re in the market for a cute, stylish, and comfortable top layer – or you’re shopping for someone else – have we got a fleece jacket Prime Day deal for you! During Amazon Prime Day, you can save 50% on Daily Ritual’s Teddy Bear Fleece Quarter-Zip Jacket!

This Prime Day deal ends at 11:45 PM (PST) tonight!

Cozy, cute, and comfortable – all of our favorite words – this beyond-soft take on high-pile fleece is as plush as your favorite stuffed teddy bear. Expertly designed not to add bulk to your frame (thank you!), this mid-weight jacket features a quarter-zip front and a dramatic high collar that’s sure to keep you warm this season.

Available in five fun-for-fall and totally flattering colors, including gorgeous olive green, sleek black, rich caramel, beautiful dusty rose, and warm ivory, there’s a look for everyone and for every outfit. And, with such a great deal, there’s no reason not to scoop up a few different fleeces for yourself, your family, and your friends.

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.

Price: $24.50

About Daily Ritual

Daily Ritual is known for making some seriously awesome and comfortable classics. From t-shirts to tanks to dresses to leggings, their clothes are ready to be styled, layered, and lived in.

Intentionally simple designs and styles are elevated with quality materials and soft fabrics so that you feel good and look great whether you’re at home or running errands around town.

A great collection of clothes, be sure to check out the Daily Ritual deals taking place during Amazon Prime Day.

Fluffy Favorites

While not as historical as the trenchcoat or denim jacket, there’s more to fleece than meets the Snuggie.

First developed by Malden Mills in the 1970s as an alternative to wool, fleece became synonymous with outdoor activities, as it kept rock climbers, hikers, skiers, and other adventure-seekers warm in the elements. It didn’t take long for designers and other clothing manufacturers to take notice, either.

Within a decade, popular brands like The Gap, L.L. Bean, and Patagonia, were incorporating the fabric into many of their seasonal releases. And, while original fleece fabric was sometimes scratchy, it’s evolved into a fuffy, comfortable dream-like cloud perfect for all kinds of activities – even the laying on the couch kind.

A true wardrobe-staple, a fleece jacket is a must-have this fall and winter. Make sure you take part in the Daily Ritual deal on Amazon Prime Day and snag yourself one of these totally awesome, and super cozy, Teddy Bear Fleeces!

