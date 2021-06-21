Dash Prime Day Deal: Save Up To $75 On Kitchen Gadgets & Appliances

Calling all home cooks: have we got a deal for you. Dash, the maker of incredibly cool, colorful, and useful kitchen gadgets is running one heck of an offer in celebration of Amazon Prime Day.
Starting now, you can save up to $75 on blenders, bread makers, air fryers, stand mixers, and more. We’re talking about some of the best and most popular products on the market today. We know – it’s a crazy good deal.
For all the details on the Dash Prime Day Deal, read on.
Want to make margaritas? Nut butter? Soup? Ice Cream? Baby food? The possibilities are seemingly endless with the Dash Chef Series Deluxe 64 oz Blender with Stainless Steel Blades. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save $75 on this incredible and versatile appliance.
Featuring a 64oz capacity pitcher, 6-point Japanese stainless steel blades, and a 1400-watt/2.25hp motor, you can grind, chop, blend, dice, puree, and juice without much hassle or fear of dulling. Equipped with 8 presets for a variety of cooking and prep techniques, this self-cleaning appliance is perfect for hot and cold beverages and meals.
Something else that’s cool? You can even charge your phone or tablet with this blender, and use it as stand as you’re perusing and following along with recipes from your favorite food bloggers. That’s right, plug in, blend, mix, mill, puree, have fun.
-
We don’t know about you, but we’re all about homemade bread these days. Pandemic or no pandemic, fresh baked loaves made with love from your own kitchen just taste better, you know? So, if you’re in the market to either upgrade your current system, or are looking to pick up a new hobby, there’s no better time to save on an incredible bread maker than with this Dash Deal on the Everyday Stainless Steel Bread Maker.
Starting now you can save $40 on this all-in-one machine.
Dash’s bread maker streamlines the process of baking bread at home. Handling everything from kneading the dough, timing the rise, and baking, this appliance can make up to 1.5lb loaf of bread. Equipped with 12 pre-programmed baking modes you can make all kinds of cool creations: french, whole-wheat, sweet, gluten-free, artisan, and more. Heck, you can even make jam and cake! And, with the automatic dispenser, youc an all kinds of fruits, nuts, and fillings to your loaves for the ultimate customized experience.
-
If you have dreams of freshly juiced beverages, be sure to check out the Dash Deluxe Compact Power Slow Masticating Juicer. Featuring a unique design and technology that extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from every fruit, vegetable, leafy green, nut, and wheatgrass, this is one fantastic addition to any kitchen. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day Deal, you can save $40 with this Dash Deal!
Equipped with everything you need for an easy and efficient juicing experience, this compact appliance is perfect for a variety of ingredients and processes. You can even make homemade sorbet and frozen treats, nut milk, and more. Don’t wait! This deal won’t last.
Deluxe is right! The Dash Chef Series Deluxe Immersion Hand Blender is one seriously cool and useful kitchen gadget. The perfect tool for all kinds of blending, chopping, and mixing tasks, this multi-purpose appliance is one that we know you’ll love. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save $35 with this Dash Deal!
Equipped with all the accessories you need for blending, mashing, pureeing, slicing, grating, and more, this hand blender doubles as a food processor and is great for soups, sauces, mashed potatoes, whipped cream, and meringue. Featuring a 5-speed motor, you’ll have no problem whipping up all kinds of meals, toppings, and snacks.
One of the most prized, coveted, and used kitchen appliances by any home cook is a stand mixer. So, if you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, be sure to take a look at The Delish by Dash Stand Mixer. The perfect kitchen accessory for any budding baker, this compact option is perfect for mixing, beating, creaming, and whipping up all kind of sweet and savory treats. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save $30 with the Dash Prime Day Deal!
Weighing less than 5lbs and standing only 10.5″ tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinet, and is perfect for apartments, smaller kitchens, and those with limited countertop space. Featuirng a tilting motor head, this appliance makes it easy to remove the stainless steel mixing bowl and eject the beaters or dugh hooks. And, with 5-speeds, you can easily find the perfect setting for the task at hand.
While not as robust as the deluxe model, the Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blender is the perfect tool and kitchen accessory for all home cooks. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save $20 with this Dash Deal!
Featuring 5-speeds, blender stick attachment, whisk attachment, and an ergnomic grip that offers a non-slip and comfortable handling experience, you can easily blend, puree, and whisk up all kinds of meals and toppings – soups, smoothies, sauces, desserts, and more. It also offers home cooks full range of motion and comes with portable 59″ cord.
It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day without an incredible deal on an air fryer, and this one from Dash is a good one. Dash’s Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer uses AirCrisp Technology to make your food perfectly crispy and totally crunchy, while cutting out as much as 80% of fat in the process. Don’t worry though, no flavor is sacrificed in the making of your delicious meals. And, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save $20!
Featuring a 2.6-quart capacity fryer basket, temperature and timer controls, and quick pre-heat times, you’ll have no issues cooking up all kinds of tasty meals and snacks in a hurry. The crisper basket has also been redesigned to allow for a large cooking surface, and the compact and lightweight design makes it the perfect addition to any apartment or smaller kitchen.
Available in four fun colors and ideal for all kinds of meals, the Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle is an excellent addition to any kitchen. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save $20 with this Dash Deal!
Perfect for more than just pancakes, the 20″ x 10.5″, 1500-watt electric griddle offers home cooks a fantastic option to cook up quesadillas, burgers, eggs, an more. Large enough for families and gatherings, you’ll have no problem whipping up meals for the entire crew. Equipped with a non-stick and easy to clean griddle surface, this appliance is free of PFOAs, comes with a dishwasher-safe drip tray, and a heating probe that precisely controls the cooking temperature. The cooking plate is also dishwasher safe – bonus!