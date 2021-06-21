Dash Prime Day Deal: Save Up To $75 On Kitchen Gadgets & Appliances

Calling all home cooks: have we got a deal for you. Dash, the maker of incredibly cool, colorful, and useful kitchen gadgets is running one heck of an offer in celebration of Amazon Prime Day.

Starting now, you can save up to $75 on blenders, bread makers, air fryers, stand mixers, and more. We’re talking about some of the best and most popular products on the market today. We know – it’s a crazy good deal.

For all the details on the Dash Prime Day Deal, read on.

About Dash Kitchen Gadgets

Useful, colorful, and incredibly cool, Dash's line of kitchen gadgets and small appliances are popular tools amongst home cooks. Why? Well, Dash blends together quality with affordability for a more accessible cooking experience. Who doesn't love that, right? The entire line is also easy to use, aesthetically pleasing, and well-thought-out and designed.

Per Dash's website, they "...believe that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life can have a big impact," and that "eating whole, natural foods," is part of the equation. It's why their products are as easy to use as they are. They strive to create and provide products that provide home cooks with the tools necessary to eat well and cook exciting meals without much hassle.

For a full look at all the Dash Prime Day Deals currently taking place, click here.

