DeWalt Miter Saw Deals: Save Up to $120 for Christmas

A heavy-duty DeWalt Miter Saw was just what Santa had on his list for all the handy people on his list this Christmas. But if you weren’t good enough this year, there’s still good news. DeWalt has many of its most popular saws and accessories on sale.

Save up to $120.00 on 12-inch compound miter saws and stands for a short time during the holidays. Make sure to hurry and take advantage of this deal soon because once the big day is over, so will these savings.

Save Big on DeWalt Miter Saws

Save $120.00 on the DeWalt DWS779 Sliding Compound Miter Saw

The DeWalt DWS779 12-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw features a strong 15 Amp, 3,800 RPM motor that produces extended power and durability. The dust collection system captures over 75 percent of any sawdust that’s generated during operation.

Super-efficient and powerful, this miter saw also offers an exclusive back fence design that cuts up to 2×14 dimensional lumber at 90 degrees and 2×12 lumber at 45 degrees. DeWalt backs their saws with limited warranties for three years. It’s on sale for $120.00 off the list price for Christmas.

Price: $349.00

Save $120 on the DeWalt DWS779 Miter Saw

Save $100.00 on the DeWalt DWS715 Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw

On sale for $100.00 off the list price, the DeWalt DWS715 Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw has a 15 Amp, 4,000 RPM motor and an adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops. The plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy.

A miter detent override allows the user to adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the pre-set stops. The arbor size is 5/8 inches. Tall sliding fences will support crown molding up to 5-1/4-inches and base molding up to 6-1/2-inches vertically against the fence while easily sliding out of the way for bevel cuts.

The machined base fence support maintains perpendicularity with the blade for extreme accuracy. Crosscut capacity goes up to 2×8 dimensional lumber at 90 degrees and 2×6 lumber at 45 degrees. The DWS715 comes with a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, vertical clamp, and comfortable side handles in the base.

Price: $199.00

Save $100 on DeWalt DWS715 Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw

Save $70.00 on the DeWalt DWX726 Miter Saw Stand with Wheels

DeWalt’s DWX726 rolling work stand is great for fast and easy jobsite mobility. It features wide rubber wheels along with a convenient fold-up design. The DWX726 is designed to support a variety of power tools including a miter saw or planer. For Christmas, it’s on sale for $70.00 off the list price.

The DWX726 has a three-position, pneumatic height-adjustment system and is simple to assemble. Tubular steel construction is durable and allows for 300 pounds of maximum weight capacity. The mounting rails are easily adjustable and they can adapt to nearly any miter saw on the market. Wide adjustable infeed and outfeed work supports really come in handy for up to eight feet of material support. It weighs a manageable 67 pounds and measures 98 inches long and 32-1/2 inches wide when unfolded. The DWX726 saves space when folded for storage and is an excellent option for jobsite production.

Price: $199.00

Save $70 on the DeWalt DWX726 Rolling Miter Saw Stand

Save $70.00 on the DeWalt DWX723 Heavy-Duty Miter Saw Stand

The DeWalt DWX723 Heavy-Duty Miter Saw Stand is $70 off this holiday season making for a splendid deal for a great Christmas gift. It’s built to work with all brands of miter saws but if you happen to get a DeWalt for this stand, you’ll be better off. It’s made of lightweight but super-strong extruded aluminum which allows for easy transport. Leg lock levers allow for quick set up and strike. The 5-1/2-foot beam extends to support up to 16 feet of material weighing up to 500 pounds. Other amenities include work supports that can be repositioned quickly anywhere along the rail and mounting brackets for securing the tool to the stand.

Price: $199.00

Save $70 on the DeWalt DWX723 Heavy-Duty Miter Saw Stand

Save $76.29 on the DeWalt DWX725B Miter Saw Stand

Finally, the DeWalt DWX725B Miter Saw Stand features mounting brackets to secure any brand of miter saw and a compact design that makes transport, set up, and strike quick and simple. It’s 36 inches wide and can hold a thousand pounds to support the toughest jobs. Made of light, strong aluminum, the legs provide excellent support and fold up for easy storage. The leg lock levers are of excellent construction and the transport latch allows a pair of stands to be easily transported together. Use for a miter saw, planer, or another large power tool for a great day on the job. Save $76 this holiday season.

Price: $139.71

Save $76 on the DeWalt DWX725B Miter Saw Stand

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page