DeWalt Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 40% on Power Tools

With an incredible reputation for quality and a striking yellow and black color scheme, DeWalt makes some of the best power tools in the industry. Their 20V battery platform is one of the most popular in the world with over 180 products that utilize the same power source. This Amazon Prime Day, you’ll float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with these great deals on DeWalt power tools.

Oh, wow. Just look at all this power tool goodness. DeWalt is offering $250 off this 7-tool combo kit for Prime Day this year. Yes, that’s right: save 35% on an impressive pack of cordless electric power tools all housed in a soft (yet durable) canvas carrying case.

This kit includes:

1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771) with a high-speed transmission and two speeds for a wide range of drilling and fastening applications

Reciprocating saw (DCS381) with keyless blade clamp

Circular saw (DCS391) with a 6-1/2-inch carbide blade that can cut 2×4 boards at a 45-degree angle in a single pass

Brushless oscillating multi-tool (DCS356B)

1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885) is equipped with 3 LEDs that have a 20-second delay after the trigger is released for increased workspace visibility

Random orbit sander (DCW210) has a variable-speed dial with speed control from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM

Bluetooth speaker (DCR066) features up to 100 feet of reception and works with both 20V MAX and 12V MAX batteries

One 20V MAX 2 Ah battery

One 20V MAX 4 Ah battery

DCB112 12V/20V charger

Canvas carrying bag

Price: $449.00

All of the tools in this DeWalt 6-tool combo kit (DCK620D2) are compact versions to use in small areas or for lighter DIY jobs. That doesn’t mean they don’t bring the power, however. All of them use the same 20V MAX battery platform and…will you look at that! This combo kit comes with two 2 Ah 20V MAX batteries. NICE.

This Prime Day deal will save you $270. I’ll wait until you calm yourself before continuing. Ready? Good. I understand your excitement: a 44% price break on an amazing cordless power tool collection from DeWalt is a great buy. This kit includes:

1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD780) with a 3-speed all-metal transmission and a self-tightening chuck

Reciprocating saw (DCS381) with keyless blade clamp and variable speed trigger

Circular saw (DCS393) with a 6-1/2-inch carbide blade and a 5,150 RPM motor that brings the boom

LED worklight (DCL040) that delivers 110 lumens of output with a 120-degree rotating head

1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885)

Jobsite Bluetooth speaker (DCR006) can be powered with both AC/DC or by either 20V MAX or 12V MAX battery packs

Two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs

DCB112 12V/20V charger

Contractor carry bag

Price: $349.00

Both of the combo deals above are an incredible deal but perhaps you’re looking to downsize a bit. Okay, we got you. This 5-tool DeWalt combo kit features five popular cordless power tools, again in a handsome black and yellow contractor bag, for $220 off the regular price for Prime Day.

The 5-tool combo kit comes with:

1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771)

1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885)

Cordless reciprocating saw (DCS381)

6-1/2-inch circular saw (DCS393)

Brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool (DCS356)

One 20V MAX 2 Ah battery

One 20V MAX 4 Ah battery

DCB112 12V/20V charger

Kit bag

Price: $329.00

This 4-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great alternative if you’re not looking for all the cutting power of the one above. This one trades in the circular saw and reciprocating saw in favor of a 1/4-inch impact driver. You’ll save $80 on this collection during Prime Day.

Of course, the kit includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771) but it also includes a 3-speed brushless oscillating multi-tool (DCS356B) as well as the aforementioned 1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885). A 120-degree rotating LED worklight (DCL040) wraps up the group. The kit also comes with two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs, a DCB112 12V/20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag.

Price: $199.00

Save $57.13 on a DeWalt 14-Inch Ferrous Metal 66-Tooth Cutting Saw Blade

If you work with metal in any way, shape, or form, this DeWalt 14-Inch Ferrous Metal Cutting Blade is a must-have item for any metal-cutting miter saw with a one-inch arbor. For Prime Day, the price of this 66-tooth saw blade is only $79.98.

This 12% titanium carbide blade is capable of making an average of 1,200 cuts in most materials rotating at 1,800 RPM. It’s designed for resharpening for improved cutting and a longer life. Expansion slots dissipate heat while using and the tri-foil braze increases the strength of each tooth for over-the-top durability. This blade helps to ensure clean, burr-free cuts for beautiful finished projects.

Price: $79.98

Save 67% on a DeWalt 1/2-Inch Impact Socket 10-Piece Set

If you’re going to own a set of impact sockets, you’d better make it this 10-piece collection from DeWalt. They’re designed to withstand high levels of torque that impact drivers deliver, like those included in the combo kits above. This set of 1/2-inch sockets (DW22812) collects the eight most common size sockets along with two 1/4-inch adapters.

The sockets are made of high impact resistant steel with recessed corners that distribute torque across the flats; that means these babies will last a very, very long time. Large laser-etched markings make each socket easily identifiable and are thinner than typical pneumatic wrench sockets for those areas that are a real bear to get sockets into.

You have to love DeWalt: they offer a case for everything. This case for the sockets is no different. Pivoting organization pins inside allow for customized storage and the space inside the case allows for storage of a common 10-inch hand wrench (you’ll have to pick that up separately).

Price: $27.98

Save 60% on this 21-Piece DeWalt Titanium Drill Bit Set

This impressive 21-piece DeWalt titanium drill bit set is the answer to a universal DIY question: can anyone have enough drill bits? If they’re this good, then yes. The titanium pilot point provides a longer bit life and they start on contact so your holes are cleaner.

Whether you’re drilling through non-ferrous metals, wood, or plastic, these DeWalt drill bits are ideal for both commercial and residential work. 21 different sizes from 1/16-inch to 1/2-inch are here for whatever size you need. A hard plastic case for the bits is included.

Price: $19.98

