15 Best DeWalt Tool Gifts for Christmas

Want to save $75 on the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for the holidays? Hey! Me. TOO.

This kit comes with the obligatory tool bag, two 4.0Ah 20V battery packs, and a DCB115 rapid charger to keep things tidy and charged. The DCD996 20V MAX 1/2-inch hammer drill includes three speed levels and a high performance, all-metal transmission that offers improved run-time and both tools are brushless for long-lasting tool life.

This hammer drill offers up to 38,250 BPM for fast drilling in masonry and has a compact size to fit into tight work spaces. The three-mode LED work light lights up those tight work spaces, too, up to 20 times brighter than the previous model.

The DCF887 20V MAX 1/4-inch impact driver provides 1,825 in-lbs of torque at a quick 0-3,250 RPM speed and up to 3,600 impacts per minute. The impact driver is also a compact version and weighs less than four pounds. The belt hooks on each tool are a total side benefit if you think you’re handy enough to wear a pair of sweet pistol-gripped monster tools at your side.