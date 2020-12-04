15 Best DeWalt Tool Gifts for Christmas

What makes the perfect gift underneath the Christmas tree? Why, DeWalt cordless power tools of course. Now is the time to pick up powerful cordless DeWalt tools the favorite people in your life have asked Santa for all year long.

Known for quality and performance, DeWalt Tools are known to last years in a workshop. They also boast one of the largest collections (more than 180!) of cordless tools that utilize the same battery platform. ‘Tis the season to bring one (or several) tools home and save some money to boot.

Are DeWalt Power Tools Any Good?

DeWalt has been making power tools since way, way back in 1922 when they introduced its first line of portable electric power tools designed specifically for professionals. The public response was so good that tools were soon produced for widespread residential use.

DeWalt has been at the forefront of tool research and development throughout the 20th Century to now. They've advanced cordless technology with their 12V, 20V, and now 60V FlexVolt platforms. There are now 180 tools are compatible with the 20V MAX battery system.

DeWalt tools are typically more affordable than most other major brands while still providing great value featuring high-quality craftsmanship. For the average person at home needing to get projects done, DeWalt is the go-to line of tools for millions of people.

