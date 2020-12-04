15 Best DeWalt Tool Gifts for Christmas

What makes the perfect gift underneath the Christmas tree? Why, DeWalt cordless power tools of course. Now is the time to pick up powerful cordless DeWalt tools the favorite people in your life have asked Santa for all year long.
Known for quality and performance, DeWalt Tools are known to last years in a workshop. They also boast one of the largest collections (more than 180!) of cordless tools that utilize the same battery platform. ‘Tis the season to bring one (or several) tools home and save some money to boot.
Oh, mama. Have you been even remotely good enough to earn this for Christmas? The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit is the pinnacle of cordless power tool goodness for the holidays. And you can save $320.00 for the holidays? Get outta here.
There are ten amazing tools represented in the kit, all on the 20V MAX battery platform, so let’s take a breath and go over the list:
1/2-inch Compact Drill Driver
1/4-inch Impact Driver
Compact Jobsite Blower with three speeds
Oscillating Multi-Tool
Reciprocating Saw with a four-position blade clamp
5,150 RPM Circular Saw
4-1/2-inch Angle Grinder
11-Hour Worklight
1/2-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum
Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker with a 100-foot range
Yikes. That’s crazy cool. Two 20V 2.0Ah battery packs and a rapid charger are included also plus two big canvas tool bags to store your newfound gear in. This is an amazing way to create an instant collection for a workshop or garage. Recommended.
Tools are great to rip things apart or build stuff but eventually, you’ve got to clean up the job site. This DeWalt DCV581H 18/20v MAX Wet/Dry Vacuum can help you out with that. It’s on sale for Christmas, too.
The DCV581H has the ability to operate cordless powered by an 18v or 20v MAX battery or by using a cord with an AC outlet. It features a HEPA rated wet/dry filter that traps dust with 99.97% efficiency at 1 micron. The filter is easily accessible and reusable; just tap out the dust or rinse with water to clean.
This vacuum has a heavy-duty, crush-resistant, fully integrated five-foot hose with a 1-1/4-inch diameter. The on-board hose and accessory storage makes the whole unit easy to carry and transport. Attachments like a crevice tool and a wide nozzle tool are included. Battery and charger sold separately.
Want to save $75 on the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for the holidays? Hey! Me. TOO.
This kit comes with the obligatory tool bag, two 4.0Ah 20V battery packs, and a DCB115 rapid charger to keep things tidy and charged. The DCD996 20V MAX 1/2-inch hammer drill includes three speed levels and a high performance, all-metal transmission that offers improved run-time and both tools are brushless for long-lasting tool life.
This hammer drill offers up to 38,250 BPM for fast drilling in masonry and has a compact size to fit into tight work spaces. The three-mode LED work light lights up those tight work spaces, too, up to 20 times brighter than the previous model.
The DCF887 20V MAX 1/4-inch impact driver provides 1,825 in-lbs of torque at a quick 0-3,250 RPM speed and up to 3,600 impacts per minute. The impact driver is also a compact version and weighs less than four pounds. The belt hooks on each tool are a total side benefit if you think you’re handy enough to wear a pair of sweet pistol-gripped monster tools at your side.
This DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit is a great example of the good value that DeWalt provides. All nine tools included in this combo kit are perfect to use at home in the shop or garage. Beyond the standard (yet awesome) 1/2-inch drill, the kit includes a right-angle driver, oscillating tool, angle grinder, reciprocating saw, impact driver, mini circular saw, work light, and, maybe the most fun of all, a Bluetooth speaker with a 100-foot range.
Two 20V 2.0Ah battery packs and a rapid charger are here to keep things working as well as two large canvas contractor bags. Keep in mind the savings to be had by picking up this combo kit is significant. This is a great way to create an instant cordless power tool collection or add to the one or two you already have.
There’s nothing better than laying out projects in a room like a laser level and the DeWalt Self-Leveling Line Laser is one of the best. Plus, it’s on sale for $60 off for the holiday season. If you have a cabinet installation or a shelf project in your future, this is the tool to pick up.
Productivity and consistency is the name of the game here. It’s ideal for handymen and do-it-yourselfers alike that take on residential and commercial applications such as installing floor and wall tile or mapping wall layout. The laser projects bright crossing horizontal and vertical lines with accuracy within 1/8 of an inch at 30 feet.
Its full-time pulse mode allows for use with a detector, maintaining full brightness for visibility while extending the working range of the laser to 165 feet. This DeWalt laser level features a durable design with overmolded housing and tough enough to shrug off water and debris. There’s a built-in magnetic pivoting base and a 1/4-inch thread to easily mount the level on metal surfaces.
Some of the DeWalt tools on the list don’t come with batteries included so this two-pack of DeWalt 20V MAX 20V 5.0Ah Batteries is an amazing deal. Even if you have spare batteries on hand, these 5.0Ah models are much bigger than what is typically packed with DeWalt tools. What I’m saying is that this is an excellent time to stock up on batteries so you can quit wasting time waiting for recharging.
These batteries (DCB205) provide up to 60 percent more capacity than the standard 20V MAX battery pack (DCB200). With a 5.0Ah capacity and no memory, the batteries have virtually no self-discharge for MAX productivity and less downtime. The three LED fuel gauge system allows immediate feedback on state of charge.
They’re lightweight and compact as well and weigh less than 1-1/2 pounds each. On top of all that, the batteries are compatible with the entire line of DeWalt 20V MAX Tools. Oh, wait, I forgot: they’re also on sale for $43 off for Christmas. Don’t wait on this deal.
This cordless heat gun from DeWalt is the DCE530B model that utilizes the 20V MAX power platform to take you places your corded heat gun can’t. Be aware this is the tool-only version so you’ll need to pick up a battery if you don’t already have a collection started in your workshop.
The cordless heat gun’s compact design allows for use in tight spaces and diverse applications. From heat shrinking wire tubing to paint and decal removal, the DCE530B gets the job done. It features up to a 990 degrees Fahrenheit maximum output temperature and comes with two temperature settings.
The specialty locking trigger allows for hands-free operation as needed. The nozzle is the standard size of traditional heat guns, allowing attachments from corded units and other brands to fit with ease. A flat nozzle and hook nozzle attachment are both included.
This 2-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great starter set for anyone looking to get their DeWalt collection off the ground. This combo kit features a DCF885 1/4-inch impact driver and DCD771 cordless drill/driver. You’ll save $60 on the set right now for all those special little boys and girls on your list.
The kit comes packaged with two 20V MAX rechargeable 1.3Ah battery packs, a 20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag, crucial to keeping tools and gear tight and organized. Both of the cordless units feature brushed motors instead of brushless but this 2-tool set is still a great bargain featuring a solid pair of must-have power tools.
The DeWalt ToughSystem DS400 XL Case allows for building a storage option that fits the respective handy person’s needs. Technicians, homeowners, electricians, and contractors can all use parts of the larger ToughSystem family to create different combinations to make a toolbox that works for them. Forget about multiple storage boxes spread throughout a job site or workshop.
This system offers a means of organizing, sorting, and transporting tools and materials from one job site to the next. The ToughSystem DS400 is the ideal tool storage unit with a weight capacity of 110 lbs, a durable and thick structural foam box wall, and an integrated water seal with rust-resistant latches. It even makes for a tool chest solution for a garage or workshop.
As a part of the ToughSystem family, it can be attached to the carrier via a central locking mechanism or stacked with other ToughSystem units via the side latches. Check out some of the other pieces of the ToughSystem at the link to the DS400. Right now it’s 52% off for the holidays! Act quick.
Save $45 on the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Polisher for the Christmas season. Make sure you pick up a battery pack while they’re on sale because this is the tool-only version of the polisher. It features a variable-speed dial, a locking trigger and a brushless motor for longer run times and a more efficient operation.
Get up to 2,200 RPM for all types of polishing cars, trucks, boats, and more. The rubber overmold covering the gearcase will protect the motor and what you’re polishing while improving the grip surface. And here’s a unique idea: the battery pack slaps in sideways so it’s not in your way while working. That’s using the old noodle.
A good cut-off tool and grinder is nice to have on hand for metalwork. This DeWalt 20V MAX Cut-Off Tool/Grinder has a brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over a brushed motor. That means smooth operation, a longer tool life, and longer battery life.
The single-speed motor offers a no-load speed of 9,000 max RPMs. The paddle switch starts things up however the brake is engaged as soon as the switch is released so the wheel quickly comes to a stop. This tool also offers a two-position side handle for user comfort and convenience.
The wheel diameter is 4-1/2-inches with an arbor size of 5/8-inches. Right now, save $54 for the holidays on this grinder. This is deal is for the tool only so make sure you pick up the batteries that are on sale as well when you purchase this grinder.
This 4-tool DeWalt combo kit is a great way to pick up a set of four essential cordless power tools at once. Plus, save $30 on the entire kit right now for the holidays. The kit includes a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver (DCD771) but it also includes a 3-speed brushless oscillating multi-tool (DCS356B).
The 1/4-inch cordless impact driver (DCF885) is fantastic to have for lugnuts and tough-fitting fasteners. And if you need to lighten up the situation, the 120-degree rotating LED work light (DCL040) comes in real handy. The kit also comes with two 20V MAX 2 Ah battery packs, a DCB112 12V/20V charger, and the all-important contractor bag. You’ll definitely make someone’s holidays brighter with this tool kit.
Six big-time cordless power tools are what you’re in for with this DeWalt 20V MAX 6-Tool Combo Kit. This is the best combo kit for the DIYer that needs more than the average two or three essentials but less than a ten-tool kit. It’s on sale right now for $150 off for the holidays.
This kit includes the DCD771 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver, the DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver, the DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw, DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with a 6-1/2-inch carbide blade, DCG412 4-1/2-inch Cordless Grinder; DCS356 XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool, and the DCB203 20V MAX lithium-ion 2.0Ah and 4.0Ah battery packs and charger. Pack all the tools in the included contractor bag when you’re done.
This DeWalt 5-inch variable speed sander features a stout 6 Amp motor that delivers reliable performance for all the sanding you have to do. The speed possible is 3,700 oscillations per minute with a variable-speed trigger for control. The adjustable dust shroud can be connected to a shop-vac to provide a much cleaner working environment.
The mid-handle design features a soft grip with a side handle for increased balance and less fatigue. The sander is compatible with 5-inch, 8-hole hook and loop paper for readily available paper that can be changed quickly and easily. DeWalt offers up a three-year warranty so sand away and know that you’re using a top-notch power tool.
Sometimes it’s good to cool things down at the job site and keep air moving. This DeWalt DXF-2042 High-Velocity Fan offers up some large airflow (5000 CFM), low noise, and three speeds to keep things moving.
It’s $29.00 cheaper for the holidays. This fan is made of all metal with sturdy aluminum blades and rubber pads on the tubular steel frame. Stand it up, hang it, tilt it, or mount it where you need it out of the way of the work going on.
Three-speed control allows for the power to be set how you want. The six-foot grounded power cord makes things convenient and the five-year warranty will give you peace of mind.