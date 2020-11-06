Early Black Friday Deal: Save Up to 60% Off Echo & Alexa Devices

Save up to 60 percent on some of the most popular Echo and Alexa devices of 2020. This year’s early Black Friday deals are here and include some of the lowest prices yet this year, making now a great time to kick off your holiday shopping. Whether you missed out on that incredible Prime Day deal or you’ve been waiting for another round, scroll down to save big with these mega discounts.

A price drop of $50 discounts the Echo Buds to its lowest price of the year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Echo Buds are wireless earbuds with built-in Alexa. Whether you want to stream music, make calls, get directions or something else, all you need to do is ask Alexa for assistance. You can also summon Siri or Google Assistant.

Wireless earbuds aren’t generally known for their robust sound quality, but these buds combine immersive sound technology and active noise reduction from Bose to limit background noise.

Battery life is pretty generous. You can expect up to five hours when playing music and up to 20 with the charging case. A quick 15-minute charge provides enough juice for up to two hours of listening pleasure. These earbuds are sweat-resistant and come with three ear tip sizes for a more comfortable fit.

Save 48 percent off the Facebook Portal Mini with this big early Black Friday deal. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the eight-inch black Facebook Portal Mini so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Finding a way to stay in touch with friends, family and loved ones is even more important this year. Whether you’re looking for a creative way to gather virtually for the holidays or you simply want to be able to drop in and say hi, the Facebook Portal Mini gets the job done.

This smart video calling device features an eight-inch display and comes in black and white to match existing decor. If eight inches is a bit tight, a larger 10-inch screen is also available.

The Portal Mini is WiFi-enabled and allows you to quickly and easily make video calls with friends and family using Messenger or WhatsApp, even if the other person doesn’t have Portal.

A Smart Camera keeps an eye on the action, while enhanced sound technology focuses on your voice while reducing background noise. Built-in Alexa lets you control other smart home devices, listen to your favorite music, get the latest weather forecasts and more.

Similar deals include:

Save $50 Off Facebook Portal (10-inch)

Save $50 Off Facebook Portal Plus

Save $20 Off Facebook Portal TV

Save 60 percent off the Echo Flex with this Black Friday deal. This steep discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Echo Flex is a plug-in mini smart speaker that features Alexa. As with other Alexa-enabled devices, this means you can simply use your voice to control your smart home by locking doors, turning on the lights and adjusting thermostats. You can also ask Alexa for the latest weather and traffic information before you head out.

A built-in USB port lets you handily charge a phone, motion sensor or night-light. You can also drop in and make announcements on other compatible Echo devices.

A price drop of 50 percent brings the Echo Show 5 down to just under $45. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Echo Show 5 is a popular smart display with built-in Alexa. The display is 5.5 inches, which is large enough to provide you with the information and entertainment you need to get through the day without commanding too much space.

The Echo Show 5 is a multi-tasking device that helps you cook by displaying step-by-step recipes, updates to-do lists, plays your favorite TV shows and more. You can customize it by choosing your preferred clock face and using your favorite pictures on the home screen.

A discount of $80 drops the price of the Echo Show (2nd Gen) by 35 percent. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Echo Show (2nd Gen) features a 10.1-inch HD screen that can be used to stream music, watch movies, make video calls, view album art and more. Premium speakers with Dolby processing deliver stereo sound quality.

You can cook recipes along with Food Network Kitchen, set up compatible Zigbee devices and view your front door camera stream as well. Alexa is constantly learning new skills and getting smarter, so you don’t have to worry about having an obsolete device in your home.

