Echo Buds Prime Day Deal: Save $50

From your home to the office to the gym to your next great adventure, with the power of the Echo Buds you can take Alexa with you wherever you go. Featuring the latest in audio and speaker technology, these wireless earbuds enable you to use Alexa’s impressive skills while you’re on the move. A must-have accessory for any Alexa-user, you can now save big with this Echo Buds deal on Amazon Prime Day.

With this Echo Buds Prime Day deal, you can save $50 on a pair of your own. For all the details, read on.

Just when you thought life couldn’t get any cooler – or more convenient – Amazon shows up to the party with another game-changer: Alexa to-go.

Designed to make your life easier and more hands-free, the Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play audiobooks, make phone calls, and get directions. You can even call for an Uber – all you have to do is ask. Also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, you can manage your calendar and set reminders with a simple verbal command.

Versatile and multi-functional, these earbuds have been incredibly popular since their introduction a year ago, and they’re still receiving rave reviews.

Featuring a sealed in-ear design, and the latest in immersive sound and noise-reduction technology – powered by Bose, by the way – each earbud features three microphones for better clarity and dual-premium drivers for a better immersive experience. Delivering crisp and dynamic audio while limiting background noise, these earbuds allow you to call for Alexa whenever and wherever, no matter the noise level.

Speaking of that sealed in-ear design, each pair of Echo Buds is completely customizable to the shape and size of your ear, thanks to a trio of included ear tips that you can swap out until you find your perfect fit. The whole design is even sweat-resistant so that you can get your work out on at the gym or on the trails without any fear of damage.

Featuring a long-lasting battery with a quick-charging case, you can reach five hours of uninterrupted music playback on a single charge and two hours on a fifteen-minute charge. We think that’s pretty awesome.

And, you know what might be the coolest thing about the Echo Buds? They’ll only get better with time. Amazon works to keep Alexa fresh and her skills varied. As she becomes more advanced, so do the features at your fingertips – or, in this case, your voice.

So, if you’re an Alexa-user, don’t wait to take part in this incredible Echo Buds Prime Day deal. Save $50 today on the best all-around Alexa experience.

Price: $79.99

