Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Deal: Save Up to $100 on Home Wi-Fi Networks

This Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system provides excellent connectivity for an entire home of up to 5,000 square feet. That means if you have a detached garage or an outdoor living space, it will more than likely be connected as well. This three-pack of Eero units is on sale for just $174.00. That’s a savings of $75.00 over the list price.

This is the Wi-Fi 5 version from last year (look a little further down for the Wi-Fi 6 version). The average family should be able to implement this Eero three-pack and enjoy it for years to come, despite the fact this is last year’s model. I’m always game for saving a few bucks on reliable, albeit older, equipment.

Management of the network is simple. Use the Eero app to access your system from anywhere. See what’s happening on your network, check device usage, share access with guests, or even pause it all to make sure your kids aren’t surfing when they shouldn’t.

This Eero home Wi-Fi package is everything that the less expensive package above is but takes advantage of updated Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, namely faster signal throughput and the ability to handle more devices. This really only matters if you have devices that can take advantage of the Wi-Fi 6 platform, however this mesh Wi-Fi network should last a family for many, many years.

All Eero networks are compatible with Alexa connectivity. If you have an Alexa device, you don’t even need a screen to manage the network. Provide access for devices and individuals in the home, run diagnostics, and check on the system by just using your voice.

“Alexa, turn off the Wi-Fi for Josh,” you might say. “Okay,” comes the response from your faithful robot assistant. When the yelling starts from Josh’s room, you know everything got handled just how you wanted. Take that, Josh.



Setup couldn’t be simpler. Download the Eero app for either iOS or Android, unplug your modem and everything connected to it, then open the app and follow the bouncing ball. The Eero connects to your existing modem and works with your internet service provider to bring your internet connection to every corner of your home.

Like the first Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Network reviewed above, this Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Network kit debuted last year but that doesn’t mean it won’t rock your world. This three-pack of Eero Pro units will cover up to 6,000 square feet when used together and feature speeds up to 550 Mbps, 150 faster than the standard three-pack.

This kit also provides three bands of Wi-Fi: the standard 2.4GHz and 5.2GHz but also a 5.8GHz band. If you have a family at home that streams 4K video and plays demanding online games, this mesh Wi-Fi package is for you.

Automatic security and software updates will keep your Eero system operating smoothly and there’s a chance you won’t even know it’s happening. Essential tools like threat scans, ad blocking, and content warnings provide a level of security that an ordinary router can’t match. Your system will actually get better over time, not degrade.