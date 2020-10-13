Empava Prime Day Deal (2020): Save Up To $240 On Cooktops

Whether it’s time for a total kitchen remodel or just a simple upgrade, Empava has you covered with their line of well-engineered cooktops. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save big with one of these Empava cooktop Prime Day deals.

Available in a variety of sizes, Empava’s exceptional craftsmanship shines through in each cooktop, designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The perfect addition to any home, you can now save up to $240 on some of Empava’s best models on Amazon Prime Day!

For the latest Empava cooktop Prime Day deals, read on.

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Empava Gas Cooktops

Save $40 On The Empava 24″ Gas Cooktop in Black Tempered Glass with 4 Burners

A world-class design that features the latest in auto-shutoff technology, this 24″ gas cooktop from Empava might be small, but oh, is it mighty.

Equipped with four different sized and versatile burners, including a dual-ring 12000-BTU burner, a 10000-BTU burner, a 6500-BTU burner, and a 4000-BTU burner, they are designed to evenly distribute heat so that you can simmer, boil, fry, steam, melt and carmelize to your heart’s content.

Made of stain and heat discoloration resistant tempered glass, you’ll enjoy minimal cleanup on a reliable cooktop that will last you years. The burner knobs are even removable and dishwasher safe as an added bonus.

And, now, you can save $40 with this Empava cooktop Prime Day deal on Amazon Prime Day!

Price: $219.99

This Prime Day deal ends at 12:05 PM (PST) today!

Buy The Empava 24″ Tempered Gas Cooktop with 4 Burners

Save $70 On The Empava 30″ Gas Cooktop in Stainless Steel with 5 Burners

The Empava 30″ gas cooktop features five different burners, the latest in auto-shutoff technology, as well as stain and heat-discoloration resistant stainless steel so that your cooktop looks new for years.

Equipped with the world-class design Empava is known for, this cooktop features a Dual-Ring 12000-BTU burner, a 10000-BTU burner, a double 6500-BTU burner, and a 4000-BTU burner.

For easy cleaning, Empava has even designed the burners so that crumbs and other food remnants don’t fall in and get stuck. Pretty cool, huh? You’ll be whipping up gourmet meals of all kinds in no time.

And, now, you can save $70 with this Empava cooktop Prime Day deal on Amazon Prime Day!

Price: $279.99

This Prime Day deal ends at 12:05 PM (PST) today!

Buy The Empava 30″ Stainless Steel Cooktop With 5 Burners

Save $90 On The Empava 36″ Gas Cooktop with 5 Italy Sabaf Sealed Burners NG/LPG Convertible Stove in Stainless Steel

This LPG/NG Convertible 36″ cooktop from Empava has a lot of bells and whistles! Delivering the same BTU power to propane and natural gas cooktops, these burners will also work manually if an electrical source is unavailable. A multi-purpose cooktop, this model is perfect for RVs, small kitchens, and outdoor use.

Made in Italy, the stainless steel SABAF cooktop features the latest in flame failure thermocouples auto-shutoff technology, preventing gas leaks while keeping your home and family safe.

Stain and heat discoloration resistant, this cooktop features five burners: a Dual-Ring 12000-BTU burner, an 11000 BTU burner, a double 6500-BTU burner, and a 4000-BTU burner. Each burner, sealed so that food doesn’t fall in and get stuck, evenly distributes heat so that you can cook whatever you’d like whenever you’d like.

And, now, you can save $90 with this Empava cooktop Prime Day deal on Amazon Prime Day!

Price: $339.99

This Prime Day deal ends at 12:05 PM (PST) today!

Buy The Empava 36″ LPG/NG Convertible Cooktop With Five Burners

Designed with home cooks in mind, Empava’s gas cooktops are beautifully engineered and intentionally easy to use so you can get creative in the kitchen without much hassle or fuss. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your cooking experience with one of these Empava cooktop deals on Amazon Prime Day!

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Empava Gas Cooktops

See Also:

Prime Day Instant Pot Deal

Prime Day Kitchen Essentials Deal

Best Meat Grinders

Best Sausage Stuffers

Best Electric Pasta Makers