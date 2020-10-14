eufy Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $190 on Robot Vacuums

Save big on your favorite eufy with this Prime Day deal, with discounts of up to $190 off your favorite eufy vacuum cleaners.

Save $190 Off eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid

Save $190 off the RoboVac L70 hybrid with this Prime Day deal. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Take care of two chores at once with this hybrid vacuum cleaner. The RoboVac L70 provides an even deeper cleaning than its vacuum-only counterparts, thanks to its dual-action design. With a maximum of 2200Pa suction power, the vacuum swiftly removes hidden dirt and debris.

Once that stage is finished, you can clean your hard floors with the integrated mop. BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when it’s needed. You can also choose between several cleaning modes to tackle specific needs. Whether it’s vacuuming or mopping, the vacuum stays as quiet as possible.

This eufy stands 3.96 inches tall, which makes it a bit bulkier than the vacuum-only models. However, it’s also WiFi-enabled. You can set up no-go zones, control cleanings in real-time and take command over every session using your phone or voice.

Save $130 Off BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

A price drop of $130 off brings this eufy robot vacuum to its lowest price so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

As with other slender eufy RoboVac models, the RoboVac 30C also stands at just 2.85 inches tall. It’s also best for hard floors to medium-pile carpets and has the same generously sized 0.6-liter dustbin for more efficient cleaning.

You’ll also find 1500Pa suction power and BoostIQ technology for more efficient cleaning runs. This popular eufy robot vacuum is WiFi-enabled and can be used with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

You can get up to 100 minutes of constant suction power, which is plenty of time to clean an apartment or one floor of your home. Boundary strips are included to prevent the vacuum from wandering off as it cleans. Regardless of how hard it’s working, this eufy won’t reach a volume louder than the average microwave, which means you don’t have to worry about disturbing others.

Save $104 Off BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX

Save $104 off the BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX with this Prime Day deal. If you’re waiting to jump on a good Prime Day robot vacuum deal, this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This robot vacuum is a downright steal at this low price, given the numerous features it has to offer. If convenience is one of your must-have features when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, you’ll appreciate how this vacuum is WiFi-enabled.

Once you’ve set the vacuum up with your smartphone, you can use the accompanying app to schedule cleanings, monitor the vacuum and more. A hallmark feature of many eufy vacuums is BoostIQ technology, which automatically increases suction power when it’s needed. This vacuum also stands out for its quiet operation, even when operating at full power.

