Exploding Kittens Prime Day Deal: Save 35% on the Party Pack

Exploding Kittens is currently my go-to game when I want to play something with the entire family, and with 35 percent off the party pack, this Exploding Kittens Prime Day deal is one you don’t want to miss out on.

Just be warned, Exploding Kittens is extremely popular, so act fast and grab this holiday Prime Day gift early before it sells out.

What Is Exploding Kittens?

Think hot potato, only instead of a potato, it’s a kitten that explodes. That’s essentially what the game is. Kind of.

You see, the goal in Exploding Kittens is to avoid getting the exploding kitten card. You’ll start with one defuse card, so if you come across the cat-bang, you will survive. But only once. The next time you draw it, boom, you’re out.

That said, if you’re a clever thinker and luck is on your side, there are ways to turn the tide in your favor.

How to Play Exploding Kittens

Each player has a hand of cards, and this is where the deviousness comes into play. Maybe the card pile is down to the last few and you just know the next card is an exploding kitten. Why not play an attack card that forces the next player to pick up a card from the pile?

Or you could opt for a defensive strategy. For this, you’ll need to collect several of the same card (think five-card-trick) and should you pull this off, you can steal another player’s defuse card, meaning you’re safe to pick up two exploding kittens before you’re at risk.

There’s a lot of different ways to completely screw over your opponents, and that’s where the real fun begins. Exploding Kittens has that malicious side of Monopoly that families love. You will laugh, cry, and everything in between.

How Hard Is Exploding Kittens to Understand?

As someone who is terrible at learning new board or card games, Exploding Kittens is really, really easy to pick up and play.

It’s one of those games that manages to teach you through play. Just give the rules a quick glance to see how many cards you need, deal, and start. You’ll understand it after one game, then the second is for picking up the other details (like what multiple cards do).

Are There Any Other Prime Day Games Like Exploding Kittens?

I’m glad you asked! The company behind Exploding Kittens, also called Exploding Kittens, has created a name for itself by producing wacky, fun family games that are incredibly unique.

And, yes, they’re also on offer. Great or what?

First up is 25 percent off Throw Throw Burrito, which is a card collecting game mixed with dodgeball. Grab cards, don’t get hit by the foam burrito.

Next is Bears vs Babies at 45 percent off. This is, I don’t even know how to say this, a card battler where you create different monsters that eat evil babies. It’s all very silly, and not nearly as menacing as I just made it sound.

And finally, we’ve got You’ve Got Crabs with a hardy 35 percent off. Yes, you read that right. In this game, you need two teams of two, then between the two of you, you need to get four of a kind.

The catch? You can’t tell your teammates what you’ve got. You need a secret wink or nod. But if the other team catches on to your secret gesture, you lose a point. It’s pure, pure brilliant chaos!

How to play Exploding KittensBe sure to read the SETUP SECTION before playing your first game: http://www.explodingkittens.com/rules.html Narration by Lucky Yates: https://twitter.com/luckyyates Music by Sarah Donner: http://www.sarahdonner.com 2015-07-30T16:55:01Z

