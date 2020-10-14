FLYBIRD Prime Day Deal: Save 55% on Adjustable Weight Bench

Save $147 on the popular FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench with this incredible Prime Day deal. Not a Prime member? Join now to take advantage of this great deal and many others this Prime Day.

Save 55% Off FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench

Buy The FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench

The FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench is a popular choice for home gyms for a number of reasons. For starters, it’s a quality product made by a brand that has been designing and producing fitness equipment for 20 years. In fact, the weight bench was designed with input from a professional coach.

Whether you’re using it daily or for a few weight sessions every week, you’ll know that you are getting a quality product that’s built to stand the test of time. This is evident in the heavy-duty commercial-grade steel construction, along with a unique triangular structure to added stability. All in all, this adjustable weight bench can support up to 620 pounds.

Like most athletes, you’d rather spend time on the actual workout, rather than making adjustments. FLYBIRD is quick and easy to adjust and even has an automatic lock for added security. To target specific muscle groups, this bench adjusts to seven back positions and three seat positions. Pulling the fast adjustment bolt will bring the back or seat to your desired position. There are also two footpad positions. In total, this adjustable weight bench is suitable for up to 10 different exercises.

Some weight benches are a bit too short, but this one features an upgraded backrest with 10.6 inches of room. Users up to 6’2″ should be able to comfortably fit onto this bench. If you’re taller or have a longer torso, you’ll appreciate how the bench is slightly longer than most other adjustable weight benches. Shorter users may find this setup a bit uncomfortable, but most users agree that it’s nice to have a bit more room.

The material is built to withstand consistent use, and won’t crack over time. There’s also two inches of padding to comfortably accommodate your favorite exercises.

If you’re working within a compact space, this folding weight bench is a handy choice for small home gyms. Not only does it have a small footprint, but you can also fold up the bench when you’re done working out. Once it’s folded, you can easily slide the bench under your bed or into a corner to create more space. This bench also doesn’t require assembly.

Need a quick summary? Here’s why the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench could be right for you:

Compact design and folds for storage

Plenty of seat and backrest padding

Suitable for at least 10 different exercises

Great for smaller home gyms

Buy The FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench

See Also:

11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?

15 Best Resistance Bands for Workouts

11 Best Dumbbells: Your Easy Buying Guide

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.