Prime Day Shoe Deals (2020): Save Up to 50% on Top Footwear Brands

Prime Day is here, so for shoppers who are enrolled in Amazon Prime, there are tremendous savings to be had well ahead of the holiday madness!
If you’re looking for shoe deals during this shopping holiday, then we’ve tracked down an awesome array of both men’s and women’s styles that are marked way down for Prime Day! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or doing some early gift-buying ahead of the holidays, there’s bound to be a deal here for you!
These deals end on 10/15 at 3am! (EST), so act fast while supplies last!
Those looking to score a stylish and versatile sneaker for casual and semi-formal wear for themselves or as a gift will be thrilled to discover that the Men’s Preilia Casual Sneaker by ALDO is currently marked down for Prime Day.
This dress-sneaker is built from entirely synthetic materials and features a slightly rounded ‘almond toe’ for a particularly handsome profile. The Preilias wear great with shorts, joggers, and pants alike, so they’ll prove to be an instant staple in your wardrobe or that of whoever it is you’re shopping for.
A full rubber outsole provides excellent mobility, integrity, and consistent grip for walking on essentially any terrain, so not only do these shoes look sharp as tack, but they also feel great underfoot for long days of walking. The lace-up design goes on to ensure a snug and secure fit, so you’ll be nice and light on your feet as well as supported when you need to put some pep in your step.
With a few different sharp color options to choose from, selecting your preferred look is made easy!
Here’s your chance to score a shiny new pair of dress shoes at a stellar sale price so you can finally replace the old and worn pair in the back of your closet! The ALDO Men’s Oliliria Dress Shoes are currently marked down for Prime Day and perfect for any formal occasion.
These leather dress shoes have a striking aesthetic that feels just as good on your feet as they look. Elastic gores strategically placed next to the laces ensure you have a nice degree of flexibility and give, allowing you to break in these shoes to the custom shape of your feet. The lace-up design adds further support and character to these shoes.
A head-turning dress shoe currently being offered at a more than reasonable price point, the ALDO Men’s Oliliria Dress Shoes are bound to be a hit with any guy who appreciates good taste in formal footwear.
The ALDO Men’s Aauwen-R Casual Sneaker is one seriously cool piece of laid back and stylish footwear, so those who enjoy keeping a dashing wardrobe and those seeking gifts for men this holiday season will be wise to check out this awesome Prime Day deal.
Set on a rubber striped sole and finished with an almond toe shape for a particularly sleek and streamlined profile, these 100% synthetic shoes have a look of all their own that will complement a wide array of outfits and styles from totally-causal, to fully-formal.
A full rubber outsole provides you with lightweight and durable traction underfoot, while the lace-up design ensures you always retain a snug fit. As far as dress sneakers go, this is one seriously dapper option that you’ll want to wear everywhere – no doubt one of our favorite Prime Day Deals currently running while supplies last!
The ALDO Men’s Toppole Casual Sneakers are another dashing pair of dress sneakers that will make an awesome wardrobe addition for any guy that enjoys donning a particularly sharp casual aesthetic.
The faux leather synthetic construction keeps these shoes affordable despite their top-quality appearance and furthermore has next to no break-in time. Rubber soles are lightweight and cushioned, so you’ll feel supported and remain comfortable whether you’re walking, dancing, working, or even cycling. These are truly dress sneakers for any occasion – a claim that a lot of shoe brands make but can’t back up!
The square toe of the Toppoles ensures your feet don’t ever feel cramped in there no matter what you’re up to, while the lace-up design makes sure you retain a snug and secure fit. With a few different color options to select from, you’ll want to buy every offered aesthetic at this awesome price point while supplies last in order to pair them with a wide array of outfits options!
Here’s a somewhat unique and potently dashing men’s Chelsea boot option from ALDO that’s currently marked down for Prime Day while supplies last. The Vianello-r Ankle Boot is a suede boot featuring a rubber sole that’s both suitable for any occasion, as well as comfortable for extended wear.
There are no zippers or laces present here in order to achieve your desired fit – simply utilize the pull-on heel tab to slide your feet snugly right into the boot. Comfortable elastic gussets are what give the Vianello-r Ankle Boots such a trim, sleek fit without the application of laces, but the brand has found a way to implement this design in a way that retains a formal aesthetic, rather than coming off as overly causal or outdoorsy.
These boots are a great pick for urban commutes and nights out at the club, to business meetings and wedding receptions – the applications are endless! With a few different color options to choose from, you’ll be hard-pressed to decide on just one style – especially considering the killer Prime Day pricing!
Here’s another stellar pair of formal dress shoes by ALDO that will be an instant hit with sharp-dressed men everywhere. The Men’s Wakler-R Oxford Dress Shoes are 100% cow leather derby shoes that will only look and feel better as they continue to get worn in.
Flexible rubber soles are engineered to be lightweight and exceptionally grippy despite these shoes’ formal character, so they feel nice and solid underfoot. Elastic gores are furthermore strategically placed next to the laces to ensure the leather design has enough give and breaks in properly, so the Wakler-R Oxfords are far from stiff – even right out of the box.
The lace-up design adds even more support while also enhancing the aesthetics in our opinion, while attractive accents in the leather of the side profile add even more character. All in all, a supremely comfortable and handsome dress shoe for the price point that you won’t want to miss out on!
The Rockport Men’s Charles Road Slip-On Loafer is a particularly comfortable dress shoe option for extended, all-day wear that’s an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of time on their feet, and need to look sharp.
This 100% leather loafer is notably lightweight for its ability to be worn through the seasons. Featuring soft knit lining, a cushioning foam foot bed, and a lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA outsole, this line of formal footwear from Rockport prides itself on being exceptionally comfortable.
Best of all, the removable insoles provide excellent cushioning for blissfully enduring long standing times and walking distances. If the insoles wear out before the body of the shoe, simply insert an insole of your liking and continue to wear this dashing pair of dress shoes as long as they last!
The Rockport Men’s Charles Road Plain Toe Oxford Dress Shoes are an exceptional option of footwear for those seeking formal attire that remains exceedingly comfortable during all-day wear.
Highly comparable to the Charles Road Slip-On Loafers also currently on sale for Prime Day, this lace-up alternative offers a slightly snugger fit and variable aesthetic. Built from 100% leather, this ultra-comfy dress shoe features a padded footbed and a synthetic outsole with tread and a slight heel. This pair of shoes will provide you with surprisingly excellent support and cushioning considering their buttoned-up aesthetic, so make sure to check these out if you struggle to find dress shoes that are kind to your feet.
The slight heel of these shoes will furthermore give you a minuscule height boost and encourage you to stand up straight – because what’s more dashing than a man who carries himself tall and proud?
Without a doubt a stellar Prime Day Deal for any man attempting to add some class and comfort to their formal wardrobe, as well as for gift-shoppers seeking a homerun hit for the man or men in their life this holiday season.
If you’re in the market for a nice new pair of sandals, the Rockport Men’s Darwyn Xband Slides are currently marked way down for Prime Day.
These are leather sandals featuring rubber soles and a PU outsole providing durable shock absorption to help reduce foot fatigue. The stitch-down construction provides a wide base of support for enhanced stability, while mesh linings on the strapping help to wick moisture and increase breathability.
Not only is this sandal exceedingly comfortable for all-day wear, but it also has a sharp and unique aesthetic that’s a fit with all sorts of styles!
Here is an elegant crowd favorite for the ladies from ALDO that’s currently marked down for Prime Day while the deal lasts. The Women’s Nicholes Block Heel Pumps are a classy, head-turning pair of tall heels that are designed for comfortable prolonged wear knowing you’re not just going to sit around in them!
These synthetic shoes are designed with padded insoles and a particularly strong heel construction that’s furthermore reinforced with a subtle rubber base for enhanced grip and traction. The design of the 4.25 inch heel effectively adds a bit to your height and lengthens the legs, so those seeking a new pair of formal or fun dress shoes will love the aesthetic and positioning this option promotes.
With several different colors and patterns all marked down for Prime Day, choosing a personalized option to match a favorite outfit or outfits is made easy. Without a doubt, an excellent sale find that will make for a wonderful gift to yourself or a friend!
Currently marked down for some awesome Prime Day savings, this pair of leather dress shoes from Rockport is bound to be an instant wardrobe staple for any woman who often wears formal attire.
Designed with 3.25-inch heels and 0.5-inch platforms, the Women’s Leather Total Motion Pump is an easy to wear, mid-height heel that provides a flattering lift. These will wear nicely with business attire, pantsuits, skinny jeans, and more, so you’ll be tempted to push the boundaries of where these heels are appropriate.
A TPU midsole plate and outsole help to generate solid support and stability while a molded ABS heel provides excellent impact-resistance on any surface. The brand has furthermore integrated 6-millimeter retention foam embedded within the lining, so you might be surprised with just how comfy these heels are for extended wear and walking.
It should also be noted that the build of the leather is soft, flexible, and easy to maintain, so keeping these dress shoes spic and span is made simple.
Comfortable, attractive, and able to blur the lines between fun and formal, the Total Motion Pump is without a doubt a Prime Day Deals that’s worth checking out.
Here’s your chance to snag a summery pair of sandals at a stellar Prime Day Deal price! The Rockport Women’s Briah PERF Sling Wedge Sandals are a versatile pair of leather sandals appropriate from day to night, and perfect for dressing up or down.
Built from full-grain, durable leather and featuring a textile sock liner for enhanced breathability and foot comfort, these sandals are exceptionally comfortable for all-day wear, walking, and dancing. The leather shoe body will furthermore only become more comfortable and flexible over time as the sandals continue to break-in and conform to your feet.
The 2 and 7/8-inch heels feature a synthetic, rubberized sole for enhanced traction, so these sandals are non-marking, quiet, and feel solid underfoot.
Available in an array of different colors, although the summer months are a ways away, you’ll be wardrobe-ready with these flexible wear-with-everything wedges!
Perfect for everyday office wear, weekend outings, and even casual around-town applications, the ALDO Women’s Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafers are a wonderfully versatile pair of slip-ons that are bound to complement any women’s wardrobe.
Designed for year-round wear, weather permitting, these pointy-toed loafers feature a comfortable cushioned insole and walk-friendly design so you can take them essentially anywhere. A charming alternative to sneakers and a notably more comfortable alternative to more formal footwear, the Blanchette Flat Loafers are destined to become your instant best friend.
The tumbled leather construction gives these shoes a textured, almost broken-in look, but rest assured they’ll feel crisp and new until you put some miles on them. With a variety of patterns and colors to choose from, selecting your preferred look is a piece of cake.
The nearly unparalleled versatility of these slip-ons is bound to be noticed by anyone shoe-shopping, so don’t sleep on this stellar Prime Day Deal while supplies last!
Hoping to score a pair of casual around-town street sneakers this Prime Day? Lucky for you, ALDO’s Women’s Jille Slip-On Sneaker Platforms are currently marked down while supplies last, so nows your chance to capitalize on some deep savings!
This synthetic pair of rubber-soled sneakers is designed for extended, all-day wear, and with long walks in mind. Cushioned insoles provide nice rebound and overall comfort for your feet, so pounding the pavement on daily commutes, errand runs and more is no iddue!
Elastic gores furthermore eliminate the need for lacing, so you can simply slide these sneakers on and go! No doubt a handy pair of casual, yet attractive shoes that will excel in a variety of contexts.
Here’s a truly versatile pair of women’s footwear for the ladies seeking a Prime Day shoe deal that will break barriers all the way across their wardrobe. The ALDO Women’s Aurella Ankle Bootie is a do-anything, go-anywhere option that will wear nicely with pencil skirts to skinny jeans, and everything in between!
This ankle boot silhouette is built from synthetic materials and features a 3.75-inch heel. A stretch ankle and non-visible interior zip-closure combine to create a snug and comfortable fit, while the uppers extend almost all the way to the calf. A stretchy, elastic backed ankle furthermore hugs your leg for what feels like a genuinely custom fit.
For desk to dinner and brunch to nightlife, this pair of exceptionally versatile boots is a Prime Day Deal that you won’t want to miss out on!
ALDO’s Women’s Brilasen Chelsea Ankle Rain Boots are currently on sale for Prime Day, presenting a great opportunity to put together a stylish, polished look during rainy or snowy days for an exceptionally low price point!
The water-resistant rubber finish of these boots paired with the fabric lining creates both a weather-proof and nicely insulated piece of foul weather footwear that can be trusted to keep your toes warm and dry.
Rendered in an iconic Chelsea boot silhouette, the medium-sized boot opening is the perfect diameter for easy on and off action while still effectively excluding the elements. Slip in and out of these rain boots in seconds without having to deal with frustrating, wet laces and furthermore wear them with confidence knowing that no amount of mud or muck will be able to permeate and dirty them!
Featuring rubber soles and a .75-inch heel, these boots even go as far as giving you a bit of waterproof lift when traversing puddles and wet city-scapes.