Fossil Deal: Save Over $100 on Smartwatches

Fossil makes some of the best timepieces that you wear on your wrist. But did you also know that they have gotten into the smartwatch game? Sure thing.

A selection of the Gen 5 smartwatches are on sale for the holidays. Save up to $111 on Fossil smartwatches right now but hurry: you never know when this deal will fly away like Santa’s sleigh.

Save Big on Fossil Smartwatches

The Fossil Men’s Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch brings style and sass with a variety of colors and strap material to suit your mood. It features heart rate tracking, a microphone and speaker, and the ability to work with Google Assistant and Google Pay.

It’s more than professional enough for work but dressed down for casual wear. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours will all the features activated however it can function for days with certain amenities turned off. The Carlyle is available in Smoke, Black, Black with a brown leather band or with both a black silicone and leather band.

Price: $199.00

Fossil smartwatches feature an always-on display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. This Fossil Women’s Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch, like all Fossil smartwatches, is compatible with hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stopwatches, and more.

It has a swim-proof design and fully charges in less than an hour. The Julianna is perfect for all your activities and comes in Rose Gold Glitz, Rose Gold Black, and Rose Gold Blush.

Price: $199.00

Fossil smartwatches for men and women are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices on the Wear OS platform by Google. With one of these sharp-looking Fossil smartwatches on your wrist, you’ll experience a number of health statistics, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to make and take phone calls.

This Fossil Gen 5 Men’s Garrett Smartwatch is on sale for $199.00 (that’s a $96 savings) and it’s available in this fun blue silicone version as well as gunmetal silver, and black stainless. A Garrett with black silicone and black leather bands is on sale for $222.40, a savings of $111.60!

Price: $199.00

Battery use for Fossil smartwatches will vary based on the type of usage and after installing updates or apps however, there are several different settings to make the battery last for days. A USB cable with magnetic charger snaps to the rings on the smartwatch caseback and spins 360 degrees for ease of use.

This women’s version of the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch has been reduced by $80 to just $169.00 in time for the happiest season of all. Four versions are ready to take home at this price: Pink, Rose Gold, Rose Gold Glitz, and Silver & Gold.

Price: $169.00

Finally, the Fossil Men’s Gen 5E Smartwatch is on sale for $169.00. Choose between black silicone, black stainless steel, or brown leather and save $80. Fossil watches are some of the best out there and their smartwatches are rugged, well designed, and they look incredible.

Fossil smartwatches automatically track activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, and more. Tethered GPS measures your progress and will keep you on track with distance and where you’re going on your run. All the stats you could ever want are provided by all the advanced sensors on board to work with your preferred health apps.

You’ll never be out of touch (unless you want to be). Stay connected with call notifications, texts, and automatic syncing of your calendar and time zone. Answer and make calls directly on your watch whether or not your phone is out of reach.

Price: $169.00

