Fossil Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 66% off Watches

The Fossil brand is an extremely well-known watchmaker that has some uniquely cool styles. Fossil always seems to be one step ahead of the competition when it comes to their designs and that makes them incredibly popular. There are some major deals available this Prime Day on Fossil watches that could save you hundreds of dollars.

Save 35% on the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch

Looking for a smartwatch that has the feel of a more traditional watch? Maybe the person on your list is tech-savvy but wants something with a retro feel? Regardless of the reason, this Carlyle Gen 5 smartwatch from Fossil is one heck of a choice. At a 35 % discount off of the original list price of over $280, this watch is a great deal. The watch features a ton of cool tech like GPS and heart rate functions and can even sync to a smartphone.

Price: $189

Save 35% on the Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch

The Julianna smartwatch from Fossil is super fancy and super smart. The watch has a ton of useful functions that will make everyday life a lot easier. From organizational tools to exercise tools to the ability to connect to a smartphone, receive messages and phone calls it is safe to say that this watch can do a bit of everything. At a heavily discounted price, this watch is far less than the original list price of nearly $300. The touchscreen watch is available in a number of different colors as well.

Price: $189

Save 46% on Fossil Men’s Machine Watch

At first glance, this watch is awfully stylish. Being that it is black on black it will literally go with any outfit day or night, formal or casual. Diving a bit deeper into this rugged and very masculine watch you will find that it is as durable as it is attractive. What is better than finding a super dope watch that the guy on your list will love? Saving some serious coin on that very watch. This watch is 46% off of the original list price of $125.

Price: $66.84

Save 50% off Fossil Chapman Casual Quartz Watch

There are a bunch of watches in the Fossil catalogue that look far more expensive than they actually are. That is the great thing about Fossil, the brand puts a lot of time and effort into the intricate designs and production of their watches. This watch has a retro vibe and looks like something that a grandfather would pass down to their grandson. The watch is a steal at 50% off the original list price of $169.

Price: $84.50

Save 35% off Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch

Another styling of the Gen 5 Carlyle watch from Fossil. This one has a brown leather strap that mixes the old school look of an outdoorsy watch with the new school high tech Fossil touchscreen. Touchscreen smartwatches are incredibly popular not just because of how cool they look but because of how much they can do. This watch will definitely be one of the favorite gifts you can give him, or yourself this year and a major steal on Prime Day at 35% off.

Price: $189

Looking at all of these amazing Fossil watches there is a really good mix of classic styles and new-age tech. From touchscreen watches to classic quartz dial watches there is really something for everyone. Also, at these prices, they are a smart buy for anyone that is looking for a great new watch to sport after Prime Day.

