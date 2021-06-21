5 Best Gaming Chair Prime Day Deals on Right Now

If you’re after a chair with a Bond villain type of look, and you want to save $100, the Healgen Video Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Speakers is the chair for you.

First up: Bluetooth speakers. Nothing beats blasting music while you’re gaming, but messing with Spotify is a pain. Especially when you’re balancing it gaming audio. Urgh. The Bluetooth speaks built into this chair circumvent that. And they’re slightly lower than head height so you don’t need to worry about deafening yourself while you’re gaming. Nice.

This chair also reclines from 90 degrees all the way to 135 degrees. I wouldn’t try sleeping in it, but you can definitely kick back and relax.

As for comfort, you’ve got a padded headrest and armrests along with a double-padded cushion. Just keep in mind when you’re building it, the base will be quite heavy to avoid the chair toppling over. So you may need a little bit of help.

Honestly, for the price, this is a great little deal. It’s the kind of gaming chair Prime Day deals you want – mega savings plus comfort is always a win.