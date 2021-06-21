5 Best Gaming Chair Prime Day Deals on Right Now

If you’ve been holding off on grabbing a super comfortable gaming chair until Prime Day, now’s the time to bite the bullet. Below we’ve rounded up all the best gaming chair Prime Day deals with a pick for every kind of budget.
Also of Interest: Save $70 on the HyperX Cloud Mix
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a chair with a Bond villain type of look, and you want to save $100, the Healgen Video Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Speakers is the chair for you.
First up: Bluetooth speakers. Nothing beats blasting music while you’re gaming, but messing with Spotify is a pain. Especially when you’re balancing it gaming audio. Urgh. The Bluetooth speaks built into this chair circumvent that. And they’re slightly lower than head height so you don’t need to worry about deafening yourself while you’re gaming. Nice.
This chair also reclines from 90 degrees all the way to 135 degrees. I wouldn’t try sleeping in it, but you can definitely kick back and relax.
As for comfort, you’ve got a padded headrest and armrests along with a double-padded cushion. Just keep in mind when you’re building it, the base will be quite heavy to avoid the chair toppling over. So you may need a little bit of help.
Honestly, for the price, this is a great little deal. It’s the kind of gaming chair Prime Day deals you want – mega savings plus comfort is always a win.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I am outraged that Razer didn’t stick LED lights on the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair. It would look awful, sure, but this is Razer we’re talking about! Oh well.
Still, the Razer Iskur gaming chair is as sleek as they come. If you’re after a gaming chair that doesn’t look overly gamery, the Iskur has style for days.
What’s great about this chair is the use of multi-layered synthetic leather, which is tougher than the more generic PU leather used by other chairs. If you’re buying for a kid, I’d definitely consider this chair purely just because of the extra durability. Kids are useless at looking after things, after all. I’d know. I’ve got two boys!
Rounding out this chair are the Razer high-density cushions and the 4D armrests, which let the owner adjust the angle in almost any direction so you can really get the right level of comfort that suits you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the Soontrans Massage Black Gaming Chair doesn’t offer up the biggest Prime Day gaming chair deals, it’s still a worthwhile investment.
For a start, this chair comes with lumbar support (that cushion that sits at the base of your back). If you’re gaming for hours at a time, you’ll want that. Trust me.
Another important point is this chair is suitable for us larger guys and gals. In fact, it’ll support up to 400 pounds and is ideal for taller folks.
You’ve also got a footrest along with the ability to angle the chair 180 degrees. You could legit sleep on this if you wanted to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, hear me out. The Amazon Basics Gaming Chair isn’t the greatest chair in the world. That said, not everyone wants to drop several hundred bucks on a chair for gaming. If you’ve got a young child who wants a chair, why not go with the budget option?
While this chair isn’t going to offer the same level of comfort or customizable options as the Razer chairs of this world, for a budget option that’s fine. I do need to stress, though, for older kids who game a lot, you’re going to want something more premium to keep their posture in the right shape.
Still, for a little over $50, what’s not to love? It does the job, and if they do grow out of it, you’ve got a neat little office chair. Handy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re thinking for young kids, there’s nothing wrong with opting for something easy to move and pack away.
That’s where the FLOGUOR Swivel Gaming Floor Chair comes in. It’s affordable, has six adjustable positions, and can fold in on itself when it’s tidy up time.
If it’s for older kids, though, it’s worth paying the extra $80 or so and getting something more rugged with more durability. I sense this chair may be a little too wobbly for serious gaming.