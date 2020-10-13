Garmin Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $400 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Save $305 off the Garmin fēnix 5X Plus this Cyber Monday. The 5X Plus comes fully loaded with even more features, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor to keep track of your blood oxygen saturation at high altitudes. Whether you’re exploring new territory or are eager to try out a new path, Treadline popularity routing guides you to the best routes and trails.

The smaller Garmin fēnix 5S Plus is also on sale for $250 off. This Garmin is virtually identical to the 5 Plus, but it comes with a smaller wristband. The band on the 4S is 40 millimeters, compared to 45 millimeters on the larger model.