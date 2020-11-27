Garmin Black Friday Deal: Save $230 Off Forerunner 645 Music

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is a great choice for runners, down to its built-in GPS, advanced running dynamics, and loads of easily accessible features for every type of runner. Garmin slashed the price of its Forerunner 645 Music by $230, which is just over 50 percent off! Don’t sleep on this great Garmin Black Friday deal, as this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Save $230 Off Garmin Forerunner 645 Music (Now $219.99)

Buy The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is a GPS running watch with loads of features geared towards runners. As you go, the Forerunner analyzes critical running metrics to give you helpful feedback regarding your performance. Along with cadence and stride length, you can also view your ground contact time and balance, and vertical oscillation and vertical ratio. It’s not just reserved for runners, though, as this Garmin can be worn when cycling and swimming. If you want to keep tabs on your water-based workouts, the Garmin will track your stroke count, distance, pace and more.

If you’re gearing up for race day or you simply want to track your training and recovery, Garmin offers a performance monitoring tool to help out. Not only does this tool evaluate previous workouts and performance indicators, it also lets you know when you’ve been training at the right level (or may have overdone it). You can also take advantage of the anaerobic training effect metric to see how far you’ve come. Another option is to check your overall training load over the last seven days.

This Garmin watch is certainly noteworthy for its running dynamics and athlete-oriented features, but it’s also a great choice for staying entertained as you go. There’s enough room to store up to 500 of your favorite songs thanks to integrated music storage. You can easily transfer music directly from your computer, then enjoy hands-free listening with your favorite Bluetooth headphones. Set the mood before you head out by syncing your favorite playlists using your preferred music streaming services. You don’t need your phone nearby to bring your favorite songs along.

If connectivity is a must, this Garmin definitely delivers. Once it’s paired with a compatible smartphone, you can receive and reply to text messages as well as view email alerts, media updates and more directly from your wrist. You can also share LiveTrack links with friends and family so that they can follow along as you go.

Another perk is that it’s easy and simple to customize this watch according to personal preferences. You can create custom workouts and even download free workouts from the Garmin Connect community. This Garmin features multiple built-in activity profiles, including swimming, indoor and outdoor cycling, indoor and outdoor running, paddle sports, strength training and more. This rugged watch is built to withstand the elements and has an expected battery life up to seven days in normal mode and up to five hours in GPS mode with music playback.

See Also:

Garmin Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $305 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Fitbit Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $50

15 Best Black Friday Bike Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.