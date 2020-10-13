Garmin Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $400 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Save up to $400 on your favorite Garmin GPS units and smartwatches with this big Prime Day deal. Not a Prime member? Join now to take advantage of this great deal and many others this Prime Day.
Save 53 percent off the Garmin fēnix 5 Plus with this Prime Day deal. The price drop brings the fēnix 5 Plus to its lowest price yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. This premium multi-sport GPS watch features continuous heart rate monitoring, color topo maps, and a rugged design for active lifestyles. You can also store and play up to 500 songs directly from the watch. Built-in navigation sensors (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) ensure you’ll never take a wrong turn. Connect your favorite Bluetooth headphones for easy listening on the go.
The smaller Garmin fēnix 5S Plus is also on sale for 53 percent off. This Garmin is virtually identical so the 5 Plus, but it comes with a smaller wristband. The band on the 4S is 40 millimeters, compared to 45 millimeters on the larger model.
Save 50 percent off the fēnix 5X Plus this Amazon Prime Day. This price cut brings the watch down to the lowest price we’ve seen yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. The Plus comes fully loaded with even more features, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor to keep track of your blood oxygen saturation at high altitudes. Whether you’re exploring new territory or are eager to try out a new path, Treadline popularity routing guides you to the best routes and trails.
Both the Garmin vivoactive 4 and the smaller 4S are on sale for 43 percent off this Amazon Prime Day. This big discount drops the vivoactive 4 to its lowest price yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is a GPS smartwatch with an array of health stats and user-friendly features. For example, the watch has energy monitoring, stress tracking, hydration tracking, and a pulse ox sensor. There’s also wrist-based heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep monitoring. Built-in sports apps are available with access to over 20 preloaded activities, including running, cycling, swimming, golf and more. You can also follow along with pre-loaded workouts, including strength training, yoga and Pilates.
A price drop of 52 percent brings the Garmin Forerunner 935 to its lowest price yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This premium Forerunner offers several advanced running and multisport features, including a built-in barometer with elevation changes, personalized training evaluations and advanced dynamics for swimming, running and cycling. The battery lasts up to two weeks in watch mode and 24 hours in GPS mode.
Save 50 percent off the Garmin Edge 1030 GPS bike computer with this Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The Garmin Edge 1030 has a large 3.5-inch color display, so you can clearly navigate, read alerts and more. A pre-loaded cycling map keeps you on track with turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts. This bike computer also boasts rider-to-rider messaging and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours.
Save 50 percent off the compact but well-equipped Garmin Edge 130 GPS bike computer with this Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The Garmin Edge 130 is compact and user-friendly, and features GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellites to ensure you don’t take a wrong turn. There’s just enough room on the 1.8-inch display to see essential information without the added distraction of a larger screen. Connect your smartphone or another compatible device to view smart notifications, live tracking, weather and more.
Save 50 percent ($150) off the Garmin Instinct watch with this Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price yet we’ve seen this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Garmin’s Instinct is a rugged GPS watch designed for the most challenging conditions. This watch is built to military standards for water, shock and thermal resistance. The battery lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and 40 hours in UltraTrac battery-saver mode. You can expect up to 16 hours in GPS mode. Other perks include Trackback routing to bring you back to your starting point, along with an altimeter, barometer and electronic compass.
The Garmin Tactix Charlie is on sale for 46 percent off this Prime Day. This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The Tactix Charlie is a premium GPS watch with specific tactical features. Highlights include night vision goggle compatibility, built-in navigation sensors, waypoint projection and preloaded tactical activity. The watch also has wrist-based heart rate monitoring, pre-loaded Topo mapping and a 1.2-inch display that’s visible in the sunlight.
A price drop of 55 percent makes this handheld GPS device a steal this Prime Day. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Whether you’re hiking, geocaching or exploring, the rugged Oregon 750t GPS and GLONASS handheld device will keep you on track. Highlights include live geocaching and live tracking, so your loved ones will feel more at ease while you’re out. You’ll also find a large three-inch touchscreen, 8MP digital camera and Topo mapping.
A price drop of 46 percent ($230 off!) brings the Garmin Approach S60 to its lowest price yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The Garmin Approach S60 features full-color course maps along with over 40,000 courses. There’s also Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity. The 1.2-inch screen is easy to read in the sunlight and features a scratch-resistant bezel for durability.
The price of the Garmin Approach S40 has been cut by $100 for Prime Day. This drops it down to the lowest we’ve seen when sold by Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This GPS golf smartwatch features a 1.2-inch color display that’s easy to read in sunlight. It’s also pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses from around the world. The watch measures and automatically records detected shot distances. This Garmin also doubles as an activity tracker and keeps tabs on your daily steps, sleep and more. The battery lasts up to 15 hours in GPS mode.
A price drop of 43 percent brings the Garmin GPSMAP 64sx to its lowest price yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This handheld GPS features an altimeter and compass and comes preloaded with Topo Active maps for cycling and hiking. Multi-GNSS support keeps you on track as you head out to explore. This device also features Bluetooth and ANT+ technology. The battery lasts up to 16 hours in GPS mode.
Save 43 percent off the Garmin Rino 700. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This two-way radio has an extended range up to 20 miles. You can also communicate by voice or text messages between units. Highly sensitive GPS and GLONASS satellite reception is especially handy in challenging environments.
Score the Garmin Varia tail light for 40 percent off this Prime Day. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this product this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
There’s no shortage of bright bike lights on the market, but the Garmin Varia is unique in that it provides visual and audio alerts when a vehicle is approaching your bike from behind. This slim bike light is easy to install on just about any bike, including racing, commuter, touring and road styles. The battery life is a respectable six hours in solid or night flash mode and 15 hours in flashing mode. You can use the Varia with your favorite Garmin bike computers, including the Edge 1030 and Edge 130 GPS bike computers, both of which are also on sale.
Save 33 percent off the Garmin GPSMAP 66st with this Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Garmin’s GPSMAP 66st is a rugged navigation device that’s designed to go wherever you do, from geocaching to mountain biking, hiking, hunting, climbing and more. The display spans three inches and is easy to read in the sunlight. Other perks include Topo maps and multi-GNSS satellite support. The battery lasts up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to seven days in Expedition mode.
A price drop of 30 percent brings the Garmin eTrex 22x to its lowest price yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This rugged handheld GPS navigator is equipped with a 2.2-inch color display that’s easy to read in the sunlight. You’ll also find pre-loaded Topo Active maps and suggested road and trail routes for hiking and bike riding. There’s plenty of room for downloads with 8GB internal memory and a micro SD slot.
Score 20 percent off the Garmin Delta Sport XC Bundle with this Prime Day deal. The Delta XC uses electronics with long and short changeable contact points and multiple stimulation levels for personalized training. The handheld device can save settings for up to three dogs.