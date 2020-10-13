Garmin Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $400 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Garmin Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $400 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Save up to $400 on your favorite Garmin GPS units and smartwatches with this big Prime Day deal. Not a Prime member? Join now to take advantage of this great deal and many others this Prime Day.

Which Are the Best Garmin Watch Deals?

There are several good Garmin watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020. Examples of deals you might find include the Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4S fitness tracker, fēnix 5 Plus or Forerunner models such as the 645 and 735XT.

Prime members have exclusive access to this year's Prime Day Garmin watch deals. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these deals and more.


Which Garmin Watch Is the Best?

Garmin makes a watch for everyone. If you're interested in general fitness tracking, the Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4S fitness tracker could be right for you. As a runner looking to improve your training, check out the Forerunner 645, which has advanced running metrics. The Approach S40 and S60 GPS watches cater to golfers, while the Edge 1030 is a practical choice for any road cyclist.


What Is the Most Accurate Garmin Watch?

Garmin uses advanced technology to ensure every watch is accurate. Whether you're exploring a new bike route or want to spend the day on an unfamiliar hiking trail, you'll want dependable GPS technology. Most Garmin watches have multi-GPS support for full coverage wherever you are.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

