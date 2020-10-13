Garmin Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $400 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Save 53 percent off the Garmin fēnix 5 Plus with this Prime Day deal. The price drop brings the fēnix 5 Plus to its lowest price yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. This premium multi-sport GPS watch features continuous heart rate monitoring, color topo maps, and a rugged design for active lifestyles. You can also store and play up to 500 songs directly from the watch. Built-in navigation sensors (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) ensure you’ll never take a wrong turn. Connect your favorite Bluetooth headphones for easy listening on the go.

The smaller Garmin fēnix 5S Plus is also on sale for 53 percent off. This Garmin is virtually identical so the 5 Plus, but it comes with a smaller wristband. The band on the 4S is 40 millimeters, compared to 45 millimeters on the larger model.

Save 50 percent off the fēnix 5X Plus this Amazon Prime Day. This price cut brings the watch down to the lowest price we’ve seen yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. The Plus comes fully loaded with even more features, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor to keep track of your blood oxygen saturation at high altitudes. Whether you’re exploring new territory or are eager to try out a new path, Treadline popularity routing guides you to the best routes and trails.