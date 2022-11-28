Godiva Sale: Up to 50% Off for Cyber Monday 2022

Get them the chocolate they really want at the prices you want with the Cyber Monday & Black Friday Godiva sale.

Up to 50% Off Select Items on Godiva.com

Right now for Cyber Monday on Godiva.com you can get up to 50% off all purchases sitewide.

At the same time, with the code HOLIDAYEXTRA you can get even more deals when you choose holiday truffle flights order add-ons. This is a great time to save money on the top chocolate brand featured in the best chocolate gifts of 2022.

Godiva chocolates are a classic everyone on your list will love. The flavors are exquisite and fresh but accessible.

Their different box options are filled with popular flavors like salted caramel, mocha ganache, and bright raspberry puree. For the more adventurous, they have unique flavors like cinnamon blush, cranberry, and Aztec spice.

I have both bought my fair share of Godiva with my own money and also had the opportunity to test out media samples of different collections and they remain my favorite chocolate brand out there. The Belgum chocolate has a satisfying tempered snap to it but melts almost immediately. Their milk chocolate is indulgent and their dark chocolate isn’t so dark or bitter that people with a sweet tooth won’t enjoy it.

Save $95 On Godiva’s Ultimate Truffle Collection.

If you’re wondering if the sale is worth it, consider the look on someone’s’ face when they open this 80-piece Godiva Ultimate Truffle Collection. No one has to tell them that you didn’t pay the normal price of $190 for it. For Cyber Monday only this collection is half off, bring it down to $95. Still a lot of money for chocolate for some people? Sure, but this is finally one of those rare Cyber Monday sales that is worth your time.

The collection weighs around 3.5 pounds and opens like a book up to a daydream-worthy reveal of gorgeous creamy chocolate truffles with exciting flavors like key lime pie and fan favorites like chocolate lava cake.

Save on Godiva Now

