Prime Day Deal: Save $350 on the Pixel 4 & 4 XL

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is off and running and Prime members shopping for a new phone can save big on both the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL. Both handsets are discounted by $350 off their MSRP through midnight on October 14th. This is one of the best Prime Day smartphone deals live right now and an easy choice for any Android enthusiast looking to upgrade.

Save $350 on the Pixel 4

Considering the Pixel 4 has been out for less than a year, it is still a top-performing phone that hangs with the top contenders in the market. Its 5.7-inch display has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate that makes normal 60Hz screens look sluggish. It takes great photos too thanks to a dual-camera setup and a computational photography AI. In other words, this phone is a steal at this price. It is available in two colors: Just Black and Clearly White.

Save $350 on the Pixel 4 XL

Since Google didn’t announce a Pixel 5 XL this year, the Pixel 4 XL is still Google’s reigning champion for processing power, battery life, screen size, and photo quality. It has a gorgeous 6.1-inch 90Hz display and a 3,700mAh battery to keep it running. It is available in two colors: Just Black and Clearly White.

Pixel 4 Vs. Pixel 5 Comparison

If there is any reason to give this deal a second thought it is that the Google Pixel 5 was just announced on September 30. The phone does make some upgrades in the processor, RAM, and camera departments but they are marginal. In the end, it is up to you what is more important: having the latest and greatest device or saving a ton of money. Personally, I’ll take the savings every time. If you want to compare this phone’s key specs to other Pixel models, you can use the Google Store’s handy comparison tool.

Don’t forget to get a protective case too, as YouTube’s favorite phone destroyer JerryRigEverything has proven that these phones don’t stand up to rough use. You can read my best Google Pixel 4 XL case roundup or our Google Pixel 4 case roundup for inspiration.

