Greenworks Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 47% on Yard Tools

Greenworks makes some incredible cordless electric tools to take care of your lawn and garden. And right now, for Amazon Prime Day 2021, save up to 65% off their most popular products to clean up your landscaping. Looking for a Greenworks cordless electric lawn mower? Check out some choice Prime Day deals on Greenworks mowers.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to pick up these deals but it’s totally worth it to save big. You had better hurry: Greenworks yard tools won’t last long on the digital shelves with these great prices. Check out these must-have items for yard maintenance.

Save Big on Greenworks Yard Tools

Save 32% on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Combo Pack

Looking for a great deal on a leaf blower and string trimmer combo package? Well, here you go. The Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Combo Pack. It features a 12-inch dual-line string trimmer with an auto-feed head and a leaf blower capable of shooting 390 cubic feet of air per minute. It’s on sale for just $116.99, a 32% savings for Prime Day.

The kit comes with a 40V 2.0Ah battery pack that provides approximately 45 minutes of run time. A single quick charger is also included. With these two tools raring to clean up your landscaping, your yardwork will get done in a real hurry. These tools are lightweight, simple to set up, and durable. Join the electric revolution and pick up this Greenworks combo pack.

Price: $116.99

Save over 30% on the Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw

When you fire up this Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw, the brush and trees you’re looking to take down don’t stand a chance. The 16-inch bar is perfect for the average home and yard plus it includes a 40V 4Ah battery pack and charger. This chainsaw package is on sale for Prime Day 2021 for just 149.09 or 30% off.

It comes with a brushless motor for longer run-time, more torque, and more cutting power. In other words, this saw will have a much longer lifetime because there will be less wear and tear. A translucent chain oil tank provides an easy visual to top it off when it gets low. And you won’t get worn down as easily because of less vibration from the specially designed motor.

Price: $149.09

Save $74 on the Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower

Summer won’t be around forever. In just a couple of months, the leaves will turn beautiful shades of orange and yellow…then drop on your lawn. Prepare for the inevitable with this great Prime Day deal on the Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower. It’s one of Greenworks’ most popular models and now you can save $74.00.

The unit comes with a 40V 4Ah battery and a charger. The blower delivers up to 130 MPH and 550 cubic feet of air per minute. The brushless motor provides power comparable to a gas model with up to 34 minutes of runtime with the included battery pack. A variable speed trigger will give you controlled airflow and there is a cruise control switch for when you get it dialed in where you want it.

Price: $155.99

Save $50 on the Greenworks 40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer

Trim those boxwoods and clean up those arborvitaes with this amazing Greenworks 40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer. It’s on sale for Prime Day 2021 for $50 of the retail price. You’ll have a solid 60 minutes of runtime available with the included 2Ah battery as well. It’s easy to use and lightweight to get in and around and over all those shrubs that need a haircut.

The rear handle rotates to provide a more comfortable cutting angle. Just slap the battery in and get to work. You’ll be done in no time. Plus, the 40V series of Greenworks battery packs power over 60 different cordless electric tools.

Price: $109.00

Save $60.00 on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Polesaw

Get to work on cleaning up those gnarly trees with the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Polesaw. With savings of $60 for Prime Day 2021, you now have no excuse for getting a great cordless electric polesaw to whack off limbs that are way up high. The polesaw features a three-piece aluminum shaft that’s nine feet long to provide an eleven-foot total reach.

A 40V 2Ah battery and charger are included to provide up to 30 big cuts. The automatic oiler will keep your bar and chain from drying out with all the work you’ll be doing, too. Once you’re through cutting branches, the lower hook underneath the cutting head can be used to bring it all down if it gets stuck. Don’t try using a chainsaw up high with a ladder; get this polesaw instead.

Price: $118.99

Save $45 on the Greenworks 40V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer

A string trimmer is one of those must-have yard tools. Finding an electric version isn’t easy except when it comes to the Greenworks 40V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer. It comes with a 2Ah battery and charger that gives 30 minutes of runtime and will recharge within an hour. Even better than that is the fact that it’s on sale for just $100.99 for Prime Day 2021.

The cutting head pivots in four positions for easy trimming and edging at multiple angles. There is also an edging wheel to help support your work while you carefully trim away between the lawn and hardscapes. Line advancement is quick and easy with just a bump of the head. This string trimmer will help keep your lawn edging crisp and neat for years to come.

Price: $100.99

Save $40 on Greenworks G-Max 40V 4Ah Battery Packs

All of the Greenworks 40V electric yard tools on our list include batteries but sometimes a person needs a little backup. If you’re planning on working all day and need an extra battery to get the job done, you’re in luck. Greenworks G-Max 40V 4Ah Battery Packs are on sale for $40 off the retail price.

Believe me, no one likes almost finishing up a job only to find the battery has drained. 4Ah packs are on sale for Prime Day 2021 for just $90.99 so you can drain the battery that came with the tool and have a charged spare waiting for at the charger.

Price: $90.99

