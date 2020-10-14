Greenworks Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 56% Off Outdoor Power Tools

There’s no mistaking that bright green color in the world of outdoor power tools: Greenworks is in the house. For Amazon Prime Day this year, Greenworks is offering up to 56% off their most popular cordless electric yard implements to get things done.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to pick up these deals (worth it!) but you had better hurry since Greenworks outdoor power tools don’t last long on the digital shelves even at full price. Check out these must-have items for yard clean-up below.

Save on Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools

Save 30% on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Combo Pack

You’ve got it all with this Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Combo Pack. It includes a 12-inch dual line string trimmer with auto-feed head as well as a leaf blower that throws out 390 cubic feet of air per minute. It’s on sale for just $137.89, more than $59.00 off the standard price for Prime Day.

The kit comes with a 40V 2.0Ah battery pack and charger which provides approximately 45 minutes of run time. Lightweight, easy to use, and durable, this combo back is a no-brainer deal for your landscaping needs.

Price: $137.89

Save over $45 on the Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower

It’s that time of year when leaves are going to pile up and take over your yard. Get a leg up on those falling nuisances with this great deal on the Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower. This outdoor power tool is one of Greenworks most popular models and now you can save over $45 on it for Prime Day. It features six speeds and a 15-minute run time.

The unit comes with a 40V 2Ah battery as well as a charger. The blower delivers up to 150 MPH and features an extension tube to help increase reach and blower efficiency. Greenworks makes some light power tools and this blower is one of their lightest. Anyone can use this swell machine to blow those leaves wherever they want them. Just don’t blow them into the neighbor’s yard because that’s rude.

Price: $83.27

Save over 56% on the Greenworks 14-Inch Cordless String Trimmer

Cordless string trimmers are a must-have for yard maintenance. This year for Prime Day, save 56% (!) on this tool-only version of the Greenworks 14-Inch Cordless String Trimmer. I’ll do the math for you: that’s over $70 off this great outdoor power tool.

This string trimmer has a brushless electric motor with a 14-inch cut path and a .080 bump feed head to cut through tough weeds and turf. The straight shaft design makes it easy to view what you’re doing so you can get done with your chores.

The motor head is detachable to swap out various tools and is compatible with most gas-powered machine attachments so that you don’t have to purchase new proprietary tools (just be sure to check the compatibility). Remember that this deal is just for the tool so you will need a Greenworks battery and charger, or you could pick up that sweet cordless chainsaw below.

Price: $83.27

Save over $68 on the Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw

Ready to trim some brush and cut down some trees? Then take a look at this phenomenal deal on the Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw. The size is perfect for the average home and yard plus it includes a 40V 4Ah battery pack and charger. All of that for $68 less than the regular price, a 33% savings.

The brushless motor provides a longer run-time, more torque, and more cutting power. Less wear and tear on your new toy means an extended lifetime. The chain oil tank is translucent so you know when it’s time to top off. The motor design features less vibration so that means you don’t get worn down as easily.

Price: $136.40

Save $25 on the Greenworks 1500 PSI Pressure Washer

Clean up your home and yard by cleaning up on this great deal on the Greenworks 1500 PSI Pressure Washer. You’ll save $25 on this unit for Amazon Prime Day. This little gadget is perfect for driveways, patios, and washing the cars.

It features a 13 Amp electric motor and a 35-foot long electric cable with a GFCI safety switch to get most anywhere. 1,500 PSI at 1.2 gallons per minute will blast through grime and dirt in second flat. The wand is adjustable and comes with two different heads depending on your application needs.

Price: $63.99

