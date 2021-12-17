Lightning Deal: Save on Gryphon Routers

Looking to upgrade your router and improve your home network speeds and coverage? Now is a great time to do so, as select Gryphon routers are currently being discounted on an Amazon Lightning Deal. From now until January 14, you can save big on high-end networking gear. Pair that with a new DOCSIS 3.1 modem and you’ll have a home network that’s future-proofed for the next decade.

There are a few reasons why we like the Gryphon AX4300: it is powerful, easy to set up, and it supports WiFi 6 so it can handle a ridiculous amount of concurrent connections. For a limited time, you can also add that we like the extra discount.

And while the savings on one unit is nice, you can get an even bigger discount by buying two routers at a time (which is recommended for large multi-story homes). Gryphon’s newest routers support mesh networking, so you can position multiple units to seamlessly broadcast one network from different corners of your house. It’s the end-all solution for coverage woes.

Then again, one router may work just fine for most, as a single unit can cover about 3,000 square feet, not counting any real-life obstructions. With a theoretical 4.3 Gbps throughput and tri-band technology, this router can serve hundreds of wireless devices before it would even start to break a sweat.

Even though AX wireless (WiFi 6) will eventually replace the older AC wireless standard, the Gryphon AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh Router is still a solid upgrade to any single or dual-band network that is experiencing congestion. It is currently at a nice discount when you buy two, which makes it all the better as a stepping stone into high-end networking.

Plus, the fact that it is a mesh router means that you can eventually add WiFi 6 support to your system with the future purchase of a Gryphon AX4300 or another compatible mesh router. And these two wireless protocols are backward-compatible, so no worries there.

To that point, there isn’t really anything to worry about with the Gryphon AC3000. It supports a theoretical 3 Gbps throughput, which is nearly triple the speed of the fastest Internet service available in my area. It also has tri-band technology, which means it can support an absurd number of concurrent connection without any network congestion. Add in a rich feature set with comprehensive parental controls and you’ve got a great way to improve your home networking experience.

Are Gryphon Routers Any Good?

While Gryphon may not have the same brand recognition as networking brands like Netgear and TP-Link, their networking equipment is definitely on par with the big-name brands in terms of performance. In fact, there are a few categories where Gryphon actually excels beyond the competition.

One such category is software. Gryphon routers have a great UI that is both flexible and secure. The Gryphon Connect app is available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple Store and you access to a number of crucial settings. These include malware protection, parental controls, QoS, VPN, and more.

Setup is straightforward. But it’s not too straightforward, though, as Gryphon routers are designed to be secure against a variety of common hacking measures. There is no SSH, no web admin access, no HTTP/HTTPS configuration panel access, and no default passwords. This makes Gryphon routers more secure than the average competitor.

One of the most standout features of Gryphon routers, though, is their parental controls. Editors over at MSN and Fatherly named Gryphon’s parental control suite the best overall. The interface enables individual user profiles that can be configured with content filtering, safe search, browser history reports, and Internet time limits. This feature makes your home network a safe space for users of all ages.

In addition to software, Gryphon routers also excel in the category of price value. While not cheap, their high-end routers are aggressively costed compared to equivalent options from other brands. This is especially the case while this Lightning Deal persists, so if you are interested then you should snag a new router before this sale ends on January 14 2022.

