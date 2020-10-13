Prime Day Headphone Deals: Save Up to 62%

There aren’t many people on the planet who don’t know how crazy good Beats sound equipment is. This year for Prime Day, Beats has their Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for 30% off the regular price. That means you’re not paying $249.95; you’re paying just $174.95 for supremely good earphones. This basic black pair goes with anything at any time and anywhere.

Powerbeats Pro is powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip so it not only sounds amazing but it pairs with your Apple products without any struggle at all. If you love to workout, exercise, or, heck, do heavy yardwork, these earphone are for you. They have adjustable, secure-fit earhooks which are customizable with multiple eartip options. In other words, there’s a combination of equipment that will personalize these stellar earphones just for you.

Nine hours of battery life in one charge provides more workout time for you and less hassle with charging them up. And if you do go that long (yikes), just five minutes in the charge pack will bring another 1-1/2 hours of listening time. Are you kidding me? Buy these things.