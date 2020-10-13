Prime Day Headphone Deals: Save Up to 62%

There’s nothing quite like an amazing pair of headphones to shut the world off for a bit as you soothe into some sweet, sweet melodies. This year for Amazon Prime Day, there are many great deals on quality goods from Beats, Bose, Sony, and more.
There will be headphone deals coming and going all throughout Amazon Prime Day. Be sure to check back on this post to see what will be available. Check out the bargains before but keep in mind that you need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of these deals. Sign up now so you don’t lose out and curse yourself later.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There aren’t many people on the planet who don’t know how crazy good Beats sound equipment is. This year for Prime Day, Beats has their Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for 30% off the regular price. That means you’re not paying $249.95; you’re paying just $174.95 for supremely good earphones. This basic black pair goes with anything at any time and anywhere.
Powerbeats Pro is powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip so it not only sounds amazing but it pairs with your Apple products without any struggle at all. If you love to workout, exercise, or, heck, do heavy yardwork, these earphone are for you. They have adjustable, secure-fit earhooks which are customizable with multiple eartip options. In other words, there’s a combination of equipment that will personalize these stellar earphones just for you.
Nine hours of battery life in one charge provides more workout time for you and less hassle with charging them up. And if you do go that long (yikes), just five minutes in the charge pack will bring another 1-1/2 hours of listening time. Are you kidding me? Buy these things.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beats has their Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones on sale for 30% off the regular price. $249.95 is the standard price but you’ll only pay $174.95 on Prime Day for some incredibly good earphones. Both the black and this ivory pair are on sale for Prime Day.
Each earbud has full volume and track controls so you don’t need your device to adjust the music. Powerbeats Pro features audio sharing as well so you can pair two sets of Beats headphones or AirPods to one iPhone and enjoy the same song, podcast, or movie along with a friend. Because Powerbeats Pro is powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, Siri is accessible easily without having to reach for your phone.
Optical sensors and motion accelerometers work together to deter when the earbuds are in your ear to start your workouts as soon as you’re ready to go. These earphones work not only with iOS but with Android devices as well. Pairing is all done with the charging case. These are amazingly great earphones. You should treat yourself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Experience three levels of noise cancellation with these Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Bose are the masters of providing the ultimate audio experience and the QuietComfort 35 II completely bring it. They’re Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, smart home gadgets, or information at any time.
The dual-mic system rejects ambient noise to provide you with the clearest sound and voice pick-up amenities. It understands the noise around you better than you do. These headphones provide Bluetooth pairing without a second thought, personalized settings, and more through the Bose app.
This silver pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones is typically $299.00 but for Prime Day, they are available at 42% off for $199.00. That’s $100, my friend. I don’t need to tell you this but that is an incredible deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clear away the distractions of the world with these Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Focus on what matters to you most and let Bose take you deeper into what you’re most interested in. Noise? No one has time for all of that.
These headphones are Alexa-enabled so you can enjoy entertainment, ask for information, and listen to that Hamilton album. Press the action button to access Alexa without having to ask. Of course, if you’re not an Alexa user, use the action button to adjust among three levels of noise cancellation.
The rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 20 years of wireless play time on one charge. There’s also an included audio cable for up to 40 hours in wired mode. This beautiful black pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones is $299.00 but for Prime Day, you’re in luck: they’re on sale for 42% off. That’s a $100 savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oh, my goodness: this pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones in limited-edition Triple Midnight is on sale for Prime Day for just $199.00. They’ve been $349.00 on Amazon for what seems like forever so let’s do the math: you’ll save $150.00 on these babies on Prime Day. You’re welcome.
These noise-canceling headphones feature over-the-ear awesomeness with many creature comforts like three levels of the aforementioned noise cancellation, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, and a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system. Bose headphones learn your sound atmosphere the longer you use them. That’s a little spooky and so incredible all at the same time.
You’ll be able to get 20 hours of play out of one charge or 40 hours if you use the included audio cable. Oh, and did I mention Alexa capability? Either speak out loud or use the action button to access a world of information and control over your environment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Comfortable, long lasting, and powerfully nice to listen to, the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones are incredible for music, spoken word, telephone calls, and more. For Prime Day, they’re on sale for 55% off the normal price. That’s a savings of $112.00. Sony makes amazing tech gear and these headphones are a great example of that craftsmanship.
Battery life will last up to 35 hours between the battery and quick charging. Need hands-free calling? No problem: simply use your voice assistant to make it happen. Bluetooth streaming is easy and quick with NFC one-touch capability.
The adjustable metal sliders of the headband works smoothly to conform to your head making these headphones yours. No one likes cancel culture but canceling out the world once in a while isn’t so bad. Smart noise cancelation automatically senses your environment with dual noise sensor technology. What are you waiting for? Get these headphones for Prime Day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$88.00 for an incredibly powerful pair of Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones? That’s right. For Prime Day 2020, these are on sale for 55% off the normal price. $112.00 savings is almost unheard of with premium Sony tech gear so don’t ask questions, just go with it.
Listen to up to 35 hours wirelessly with a large lithium-ion battery and quick charging capability. Just a ten-minute charge will provide an hour of additional playback. Smart noise cancellation and hands-free operation using your phone’s voice assistant is hassle-free, as well.
The smooth, adjustable metal slider and soft oval-shaped earpads make long listening completely comfortable. Whether you’re listening to music, spoken word, or even making calls, these headphones will make you wonder how you got by without them. This pair is a formal looking black and I’ve got to say there aren’t a lot of other headphones out there that are this good to listen to while looking so professional.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re all about that bass (sorry), then check out these Sony WHXB900N Noise Canceling Headphones all decked out in a sharp-looking dark blue. These feature noise canceling technology and hands-free calling with an integrated microphone and Bluetooth. 30 hours of battery life are just the cherry on that sundae.
The touch sensor controls provide access to play, pause, skip, and volume. Or use your voice assistant like Siri or Alexa to make things happen. These headphones also feature quick attention mode so you can have conversations without having to take your headphones. That’s might be a little weird for the person you’re talking to, but you can do it.
For Prime Day, the Sony WHXB900N Noise Canceling Headphones in blue or black are a mere $123.00, just half of the normal price. If you’re looking for an amazing gift for the audiophile that you know, these headphones would be much, much appreciated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Sony WHXB900N Noise Canceling Headphones in tuxedo black are a paltry $123.00 for Amazon Prime Day. That’s a steal of a price. It’s just half of what they normally go for. I shouldn’t have to go on with describing them after telling you the price but here we go anyway.
The headphones feature noise canceling but not just any type of noise cancelation ability. We’re talking smart noise cancelation. The WHXB900N senses noise around you with multiple microphones to provide you with real time access to the world around you when you need it. You can even talk with a friend without taking them off, then go right back to your Eddie Van Halen air guitar action. You’ll hear every note, word, and noise with incredible clarity, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.
Extra bass with Alexa voice control built right in is another great feature. You’ll experience track after track of crisp, clear, deep sound. Touch panel control along with voice activation make these headphones versatile and appropriate for whatever you’re doing. The Sony WHXB900N Noise Canceling headphones are, in a word, awesome.