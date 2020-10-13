Prime Day Headphone Deals: Save Up to 62%

There’s nothing quite like an amazing pair of headphones to shut the world off for a bit as you soothe into some sweet, sweet melodies. This year for Amazon Prime Day, there are many great deals on quality goods from Beats, Bose, Sony, and more.

There will be headphone deals coming and going all throughout Amazon Prime Day. Be sure to check back on this post to see what will be available. Check out the bargains before but keep in mind that you need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of these deals. Sign up now so you don’t lose out and curse yourself later.

What Makes a Good Pair of Headphones?

First and foremost, they should be comfortable. Over the ear varieties of headphones should have thick padding that seals out exterior noise and still soft for your head. The headband should adjust smoothly and stay where you adjust it to.

In-ear varieties should have a snug fit but beware of shoving them too far into your ear canal. If you feel this is necessary, your chosen pair of earbuds aren't for you. Good earbuds should feature a number of differently sized accessories for a custom fit for your ears.

Also, keep in mind that many people have different sized ears so those customized options are crucial for a good fit and a pleasing experience.

It's truly amazing how rich the sound can be from the small speakers featured in headphones today. Larger over the ear models have an advantage over smaller earbuds: the speakers are larger and protective cushioning can effectively shut out noise for a more pleasing experience.

That said, in-ear headphones provide a better option for people who workout and are active. These headphones are infinitely portable and some of the batteries can go all day long. 

The bottom line here is that there are many, many options for a great pair of headphones these days. Name brands aren't everything: there are some great products out there from companies that no one has ever heard of. Many times you can try headphones out before you make a definitive choice so you can get a pair that really works for you.

What Headphone Features Should I Look Out For?

Noise-cancelation features are big right now. With open-concept office spaces and working from home a thing in 2020, the ability to shut out noise in order to concentrate is very important. Look for how noise cancelation affects battery life with wireless headphones.

Speaking of battery life, make sure that you understand (especially with earbuds) what the vendor is promising in their promotional language. "35 hours of battery life" when you have to charge the headphones every three hours in a charging case will get annoying fast.

I have a pair of wireless earbuds that definitely lasts for nine hours of playing time before I have to charge them and they're from a company I had never heard of before. Not bad.

I can't express how important comfort is for a pair of headphones. It won't matter one bit how great they sound or how long they last if they give you a headache. Those same earbuds that I just referenced are great...but they make my ears ache after about four hours. Meanwhile, my daughter wears her earbuds all day long...except when she has to charge them every couple of hours.

Make sure you weigh all these variables when you make a decision. The good news is that great headphones, when you find them, are an amazing tech tool that you will thoroughly enjoy using.

 

