Innosinpo Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 66% on Dashcam

Dash cameras are one of the most popular wireless gifts you can give this holiday season. There are hundreds of people that buy dash cameras every day, but not all of them save money while doing so. this dash cam deal is one of the best deals this season, at 66% off it’s a great gift and makes for some serious savings for this Prime Day only.

Find More Prime Day Dash Cam Deals Here

Save 66% on the Innosinpo Dash Camera

The Innosinpo 1080P FHD DVR Car Dashboard Camera Recorder features Full HD and 12MP resolution, and 3” large LCD Screen. The 170°wide angle lens allows a larger viewing angle to be recorded. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene. The combination of F1.8 large aperture, WDR, HDR ensures the clarity of images at night.

The camera features Loop Recording, Motion Detection, on/off audio, license plate stamp, time stamp, auto power-off, screen saver, burst photo. With a built-in G-sensor, our new version dashboard cam can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. During the Prime Day sale, you can buy this dash cam for 66% off of the original list price.

Price: $22.51

Get This Innosinpo Dash Cam Deal Here

There are a ton of reasons to invest in a new dashcam. Save yourself time and money when talking to insurance companies about an accident. Record anything while driving or parked to protect yourself from break-ins and upload automatically for live streams. This is a great deal that you can ONLY take advantage of on Prime Day.

See Also: