Invicta Prime Day Deal: Save 92% on Watches

Invicta makes some of the best-looking watches that money can buy. The attention to detail and the sharp appearance of these watches are in a league all their own. The Invicta watch is the perfect watch for a true watch fan. There are some really huge discounts on these beautiful watches that will make you want to buy more than one.

Save 90% on the Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch

The Japanese Quartz watch from Invicta looks like a family heirloom but has all the features of a modern timepiece. The gold on gold look makes this watch look far more expensive than it is and nobody will ever know the difference. The discount makes this watch a massive savings watch that will look great on any guy’s wrist. 90% off at any price is one heck of a deal.

Price: $58.14

Save 63% on the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Watch

The Pro Diver series watch from Invicta is one of the more popular watches on the planet right now. The polished looks and durability are something that every watch lover desires. This timepiece is the perfect piece to wear to a formal event like a business meeting or wedding but can be worn for casual affairs as well. It is water-resistant up to 660 feet which makes it okay for swimming and recreational scuba diving. At 63% off it is a deal you can’t sleep on this Prime Day.

Price: $62.95

Save 91% on Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Black and stainless steel is a classic look for any diving watch. The mix looks great with any outfit and can be worn at deeper depths than most other watches like this. Invicta is the king of Pro Diver watches and the series of watches are water-resistant at a minimum of 200 meters. The watch is also available this Prime Day only at a massive discount of 91% off. Save some serious money with a purchase of this gorgeous men’s watch.

Price: $39.99

Save 71% off Invicta Self-Wind Diving Watch

Another absolute gem from the Pro Diver series is one of those watches that you just can’t look away from. The face is unlike any other watch out there, and that is something that Invicta does better than most. The watch is being discounted 71% off of the original list price of $239 so Prime day is the best time to buy this amazing watch and add it to your collection. If you are buying for a watch loving guy on your list, he is going to be pleasantly surprised when he opens this gift.

Price: $67.99

Save 80% off Invicta Pro Diver 23K Gold Plated Watch

This is one heck of a good-looking watch and the discounted price will definitely be a gift to remember. At 80% off you won’t find a better deal on a 23K gold plated watch that can reach the depths this one can in the water. This Pro Diver watch is water-resistant up to 200 meters or 660 feet. The gold and black are exceptionally visually appealing and will be a welcomed gift to any watch lover.

Price: $37.99

Gifting a gorgeous watch from Invicta has never been easier and more cost-effective than it is this year during Prime Day. There are some huge savings on the Pro Diver series which is Invicta’s most popular watch. Check out more deals on these amazing watches.

