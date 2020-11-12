Black Friday iRobot Deal: Save $300 Off Roomba s9+ RIGHT NOW

The self-emptying iRobot Roomba s9+ is currently on sale for $300 off its usual price. That brings the Roomba s9+ down to just $999. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon so far this year, according to CamelCameCamel.

If you’re looking for a great deal on a fully loaded robot vacuum cleaner that conveniently empties itself into its base, grab this one before it’s gone.

Save $300 Off iRobot Roomba S9+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal

The self-emptying iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) isn’t cheap, but it’s loaded with features to get your home sparkling clean. The s9+ is iRobot’s biggest and best robot vacuum cleaner to date, and you’ll find plenty of premium features.

For starters, its 40x suction power with Power Boost technology offers four times the cleaning power compared with the next-available iRobot Roomba i7+. You’ll also find specialized corner cleaning and an anti-allergen system — features that are currently only available on this Roomba model.

This Roomba automatically disposes its dust bin contents into its self-emptying base and can hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris. It’s also WiFi connected and can be controlled using the accompanying app or your voice via Amazon Alexa.

Other advanced features include vSLAM navigation, which expertly guides the Roomba around your home using personal Smart Maps, tangle-free brushes for pet hair, and customizable Keep Out zones. The s9+ learns your habits and offers customized schedules, including extra cleanings during allergy season or when your pet is shedding more.

If you like the sounds of this smart Roomba but you don’t need the self-emptying base (or want to save money), check out the iRobot Roomba S9 (9150). This Roomba is currently on sale for $200 off. This big price drop matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

There’s another great deal on a similar Roomba that’s also worth checking out. The iRobot Roomba i7+ shares many of the same features as the s9+, but will save you a decent chunk of money. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is also currently on sale for $300 off. This brings the price down to just $699! As with this s9+, this matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The i7+ is similar to the s9+ in many ways, down to its self-emptying bin that holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris and the ability to learn more about you and offer customized schedules accordingly. Both self-emptying Roombas are WiFi-enabled, feature Alexa voice control and use smart mapping technology for optimal cleaning around your home.

Another great early Black Friday deal is the Shark IQ Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum, which is currently on sale for $109 off. This drops the price to just $490, which makes this self-emptying robot vacuum a steal.

