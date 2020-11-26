Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal: Save Up To $60 On K-Slim Coffee Maker Bundles

Thanksgiving might be all about the bird, but if you’re looking for ways to fight off the tryptophan, take a look at this incredible Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal saving you big on the popular K-Slim coffee maker. But, this deal has a very cool twist…read on!

Today only, you can save up to $60 on K-Slim Coffee Maker & K-Cup Bundles. Keurig has bundled the K-Slim with two K-Cup variety packs – the Coffee Lover and the McCafe. One great coffee maker and two fantastic packages to choose from – you can’t go wrong!

And, if you’re just interested in the coffee maker, that’s part of the Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal, too. Great gifts for yourself or someone you know, don’t wait to take part in this incredible deal! For all the details, keep scrolling.

Shop The Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal

Save $60 On Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Simple yet elegant – that’s the Keurig K-Slim. An ideal gift for you or someone you know, the K-Slim is one cool kitchen gadget and caffeine power-house. And, while it might be small in stature, it brews a mean cup of joe.

Less than 5-inches wide, this machine will fit everywhere and anywhere. Perfect for small kitchens, small spaces, dorm rooms, and the office – even the work-from-home kind! – this coffee maker brews a variety of coffee sizes in minutes with just the push of a button – 8-ounces, 10-ounces, and 12-ounces. Quick and efficient, you’ll be sipping perfectly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in no time.

Here’s the really cool part about Keurig: over 75 different well-known coffee makers and brands are making K-Cups (the coffee!), so chances are you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite blends and varieties. Heck, you’ll probably even discover new ones! For K-Cup Bundle Special read on!

With this Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal you can save $60 on this incredible coffee maker!

Price: $49.99

Buy The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Save $30 On Keurig K-Slim With “Coffee Lover” K-Cups Bundle

Here’s the really cool part about this K-Slim Bundle – it comes with the ever-popular Coffee Lover Variety Pack.

Featuring 40 K-Cups (the coffee!), the variety pack has two K-Cups per popular blend. We’re talking about the Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend, The Original Donut Shop Regular, Newman’s Own Organic Special Blend, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend, Tully’s Coffee Italian Roast, and many more. So many awesome flavors to try and love.

And, with this Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal, you’ll save $30 on the Kuerig K-Slim Coffee Maker with Coffe Lovers K-Cup Variety Pack!

Price: $64.99

Buy The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker With Coffee Lovers Variety Pack Bundle

Save $25 On Keurig K-Slim With “McCafe” K-Cups Bundle

If you love McDonald’s coffee, you’re sure to love this offer from Keurig. Sold as part of a K-Cup bundle with nothing but McDonald’s signature McCafe blends, this one’s a good one.

The McCafe’s variety pack features 40 Recyclable K-Cup Pods (the coffee!). We’re talking about all of McDonald’s favorites: Premium Roast, Breakfast Blend, Columbia, and French Roast.

And, with this Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal, you’ll save $25 on the Kuerig K-Slim Coffee Maker with McCafe K-Cup Variety Pack!

Price: $64.99

Buy The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker With McCafe Variety Pack Bundle

Don’t miss your chance to save big on one of Kuerig’s most popular models, available 50% on Thanksgiving Day!

Shop The Keurig Thanksgiving Day Deal

