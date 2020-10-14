Kodak Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 40% On Kodak Instant Camera

Modern technology with a retro vibe. The Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera brings a totally cool and fun take on the nostalgia factor, and we have to say, we’re feeling it. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now save big on this must-have accessory.

With the Kodak camera Prime Day deal, you can save 40% on this retro-inspired two-in-one camera that just screams trips to the pumpkin patch, bachelorette parties, weddings, parties, and more.

A great gift idea for the upcoming holiday season, don’t wait! This offer ends tonight!

This Prime Day deal ends at 11:45 PM (PST) tonight!

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals On Kodak Instant Cameras

Blending together modern photo technology with a throwback design, the Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera is a two-in-one device, marrying the convenience of a digital camera with the fun of a mobile printer.

Shoot, print, repeat. It’s that simple. And, with the ability to sync to a mobile app, you can even edit your photos on-the-go before printing.

Available in four different colors including black, blue, red, and green, this camera is designed in the likeness of instant cameras of yesteryear. And, honestly, that’s what so fun about it. At a time when throwback styles are finding new life, this modern twist on old technology is completely trendy and timeless all at once.

Producing large and vibrant photos, this camera prints 16-megapixel photos in 3.51-inch x 4.25-inch frames, making it the largest in the Kodak instant print line of cameras.

Packed with features, this camera comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity with the ability to connect to iOS and Android devices. With an optical viewfinder, 10-second time, automatic strobe flash, and a remote capture function controlled by your phone, this camera has all the bells and whistles you want.

Included with this camera is a starter pack of sticky-back paper. Yep! Peel away the back and place your photos anywhere – walls, scrapbooks, laptops, etc. For additional photo paper, click HERE!

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals On Kodak Instant Cameras

Perfect for travel, weddings, birthday parties, bachelorette adventures, baby showers, New Years Eve shindigs, road trips, weekend getaways, pumpkin patch visits, and all of life’s everyday adventures, there are many magical moments waiting to be captured with the lightweight Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera.

Ideal for casual photographers, world travelers, adventure-seekers, Instagrammers, scrapbookers, and anyone looking to add a pop of fun to their photo collections, this camera makes for a fun gift. It’s even a featured item on Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide!

To shop every color, check out the links here:

Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera, Black

Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera, Red

Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera, Green

Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera, Blue

Don’t miss out on this incredible Kodak camera Prime Day deal!

Price: $89.98

This Prime Day deal ends at 11:45 PM (PST) tonight!

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals On Kodak Instant Cameras

See Also:

Heavy’s Amazon Prime Day Deal Hub