Le Creuset Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 41%

For anyone with a deep love of cooking, there’s no more coveted brand than Le Creuset. Owning Le Creuset cookware is sign you’ve reached a certain level of expertise – one where you know the kinds of pots and pans you use makes a difference in the outcome of your dish. With these Le Creuset Black Friday deals, you can save up to 40% on enameled cast iron cookware, canisters, and clever little coquettes at the very lowest prices of the year.

These awesome pieces make ideal Christmas gifts for anyone whose creative space is in the kitchen, whether it’s your mom, dad, or spouse. And if you’re looking for amazing Black Friday deals in every category, just click here.

Save 40% on Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

Think of this sauteuse like a smaller and more versatile Dutch oven. This 3.5 quart cast iron pan features Le Creuset’s signature exterior enamel coating that is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking, even after years of constant use. And while you might be worried about clean-up, the sand-colored interior enamel has a smooth finish that promotes caramelization, prevents sticking, and resists stains.

This pan is ideal for casseroles, soups, and slow oven braising and roasting because the sloping sides facilitate easy stirring. We also love that this is a one-pan solution for stovetop browning before braising. The dome-shaped lid seals in flavor and promotes even circulation of heat and moisture so you’ll get ideal results consistently. While it comes in a variety of colors, only the Oyster and Meringue options are available at this Black Friday price.

Get this great kitchen must-have for a whopping 40% off, which, per our price tracker, CamelCamelCamel, is the lowest price we’ve seen this year. They mark it as a “best price” option among all retailers.

40% Off Le Creuset 3.5 Quart Cast Iron Sauteuse

41% Off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill

You know those days – the ones where you’d really like to grill, but you don’t want to brave the weather to break out the barbecue. We don’t blame you a bit, and now there’s no need to because you can achieve a similar result on your stovetop with the Le Creuset cast iron deep round grill. This dandy pan gives you perfect grill marks on steaks, burgers, and skewers.

At 9.75 inches across, we think it’s the perfect size for two people. It comes in a variety of enameled colors, and the interior features a matte black enamel that is specially formulated for cooking at higher temperatures. Great for searing and frying, the high grill ridges allow for the fat to flow away and the pour spout makes it easy to dispose of. Get this dandy grill pan for 41% off, saving you $70.

$70 Off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan

$85 Off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster

Any time you want to roast something big, from a turkey to a tenderloin, you want a roaster that’s heavy enough to stand up to the weight of the meat, but that’s also going to allow for stovetop browning prior to popping it in the oven. The Le Creuset Cast Iron Roaster is your go to solution for just such requirements.

This big roaster measures in at 12.8 x 18.7 inches, and the deep sides mean you don’t have to worry about sloshing juices, or oozing cheese in the case of lasagna. Balanced grip side handles make it easier to lift from the oven without bobbling or slipping. Naturally, it features the Le Creuset signature enameled exterior and an easy-clean sand-colored interior. Get this beauty right now for 30% off the regular price saving you $85.

Save $85 on Le Creuset Cast Iron Roaster

There are more deals on Le Creuset including stoneware, tea kettles, coquettes, and more, all at the very best savings of the year, so even if you want a smaller but high-quality gift for someone, you’ll find these Le Creuset deals seriously affordable.

