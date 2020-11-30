Le Creuset Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 43%

For anyone with a deep love of cooking, there’s no more coveted brand than Le Creuset. Owning Le Creuset cookware is a sign that you’ve reached a certain level of expertise – one where you know the kinds of pots and pans you use makes a difference in the outcome of your dish. With these Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals, you can save up to 43% on enameled cast iron cookware, canisters, and clever little coquettes at the very lowest prices of the year.

40% Off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse

Think of this sauteuse like a smaller and more versatile Dutch oven. This 3.5 quart cast iron pan features Le Creuset’s signature exterior enamel coating that is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking, even after years of constant use. And while you might be worried about clean-up, the sand-colored interior enamel has a smooth finish that promotes caramelization, prevents sticking, and resists stains.

This pan is ideal for casseroles, soups, and slow oven braising and roasting because the sloping sides facilitate easy stirring. We also love that this is a one-pan solution for stovetop browning before braising. The dome-shaped lid seals in flavor and promotes even circulation of heat and moisture so you’ll get ideal results consistently. While naturally, we love this cherry red for the holidays, it comes in a variety of colors at this incredible Cyber Monday price that’s 40% off or a savings of $120,.

$85 Off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster

Any time you want to roast something big, from a turkey to a tenderloin, you want a roaster that’s heavy enough to stand up to the weight of the meat, but that’s also going to allow for stovetop browning prior to popping it in the oven. The Le Creuset Cast Iron Roaster is your go to solution for just such requirements.

This big roaster measures in at 12.8 x 18.7 inches, and the deep sides mean you don’t have to worry about sloshing juices, or oozing cheese in the case of lasagna. Balanced grip side handles make it easier to lift from the oven without bobbling or slipping. Naturally, it features the Le Creuset signature enameled exterior and an easy-clean sand-colored interior. Get this beauty right now for 30% off the regular price saving you $85.

43% Off Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef’s Oven with Silicone French Trivet

This 3.5 quart Le Creuset cast iron chef’s oven features curved sides that promote the natural movement of heated liquid, making it perfect for soups, stews, and braising. The sides also make stirring much more efficient. This oven is coated in Le Creuset’s signature enamel that resists chipping and cracking.

We especially like its more narrow profile making it an easy fit on the stovetop as well as the table, as it comes with a French silicone matching trivet. Get it for 43% off the regular price with these great Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals.

