5 Best Early Lego Black Friday Deals

Shop All Lego Black Friday Deals Here
If you’ve been holding off on stocking up for Christmas gifts, these Lego Black Friday deals are sure to have something for everyone at a wide selection of prices. Don’t you just love Black Friday?
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coding toys are huge right now, but how do you get kids into something that’s quite technical? Make it fun so it doesn’t feel like work, that’s how!
The Lego Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander is one of the coolest toys around. Three meaty droids, all of which can be programmed to perform different tasks through the use of a mobile app.
Despite sounding quite complex on paper, it’s not nearly as complex as it looks. Great, right? You see, kids learn much faster than adults (I still can’t remember which buttons on the remote do what), and once they’ve had a play about with app, they’ll be coding in no time.
One warning, though, this thing is super hot right now, so don’t leave it too long before checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Girls love Lego. Seriously, there is no scientific study saying girls wouldn’t enjoy pushing blocks together and creating as much as boys do.
With that in mind, if you’re looking to get your little one into the thrill of Lego, the Lego Disney Rapunzel’s Tower Set is a great place to start.
Not only does this thing look super stylish when it’s fully built, but it’s also suitable for ages six and up, which is the perfect age to get into Lego as it’s when kids have a greater understanding of reading and better motor control.
Plus the mini-dolls in this set are super cute, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Lego Minecraft The Illager Raid Set is one of the most sought-after sets out this year, so be sure to snap this up if you’ve got a Minecraft fan in the house.
This set has everything that makes Lego so much fun. Loads and loads of different stuff to build, a massive mega-figure, and a superb selection of Lego Minecraft mini-figures. There’s even a Lego Minecraft pig figure! How cool is that?
Just keep in mind, because of how popular this set is, at moment it’s not in stock until December 11. That said, there’s enough time between when it comes back in and it arriving before Christmas, so if you’re thinking Christmas gift, you should be safe. I would advise not leaving it any later than that, though, just to be safe.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a super affordable Lego Black Friday deal, look no further than this Lego Speed Champions Set.
This may not be the largest saving in the world, but, it’s enough to turn this stylish build into a solid stocking filler.
Despite being a smaller set, there’s still a ton of detail to found in this racer. And yes, there’s space for a little Lego man to sit and drive. Neat!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Lego Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet deal is one of those Lego Black Friday deals you can’t help but love. If you’ve got a child who loves everything Marvel, $24 off is one satisfying saving.
This is one impressive set. The Quinjet is big and looks incredible once it’s set up. You also get Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, and Thor mini-figures – all of whom are in their Avengers spacesuits, which are sure to be worth quite a bit later down the line because of how unique they are.
As I say, kids who love Marvel and love Lego are going to get a lot out of this set, so if that sounds like your kid, why not save yourself some money while you’re grabbing their gifts?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up