5 Best Early Lego Black Friday Deals

Coding toys are huge right now, but how do you get kids into something that’s quite technical? Make it fun so it doesn’t feel like work, that’s how!

The Lego Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander is one of the coolest toys around. Three meaty droids, all of which can be programmed to perform different tasks through the use of a mobile app.

Despite sounding quite complex on paper, it’s not nearly as complex as it looks. Great, right? You see, kids learn much faster than adults (I still can’t remember which buttons on the remote do what), and once they’ve had a play about with app, they’ll be coding in no time.

One warning, though, this thing is super hot right now, so don’t leave it too long before checking out.

Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up